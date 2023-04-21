Dr. Rose holds a PhD in Computational Biology and 2 post-doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology and one in Biochemistry. She has been studying the science and data of covid relentlessly since 2020; and is highly respected around the world. Dr Rose is fun, articulate, very organized, and uses excellent visual aids. Here is her great NCI presentation. This is not opinion, this is math!

Source

Dr. Jessica Rose’s testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry in Winnipeg was a bombshell! She exposes the flawed modelling used to justify COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide. The USA VAERS data for the covid injections is dramatic! It shows multiples more death and injuries reported following the covid “vaccine” injections, than for all vaccines for all diseases for all of thirty years combined. However, that is just the tip of the real ice burgh. Dr Rose reveals the severe under reporting of VAERS data. Her insights on the possible consequences of mRNA injections and their interaction with proteins in the body are alarming. Dr. Rose emphasizes the need for further research on the concerning findings emerging as a result of vaccination. Her testimony highlights the urgency of reevaluating current COVID-19 policies and ensuring public safety.

There are more National Citizens Inquiry hearings happening across Canada in the weeks ahead. To learn more, get involved, watch recordings, register to attend live hearings, watch on line, donate to support the NCI, sign our petition and more, go to www.nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

National Citizen Inquiry Hearings Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 pm

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

Links & Information

More information about the National Citizens Inquiry

Please help support the National Citizens Inquiry

Dr Trozzi Powerful Testimony | National Citizens Inquiry

Dr Laura Braden Exposes Big Pharma’s Lies and Recklessness. A highly organized deep scientific dive, that should trigger arrests in Canada and halt the covid injections immediately.

CA Funeral Director and Embalmer Shocking NCI Testimonies

Legal Battle to Restore Health Care | Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander

Great video collection from the National Citizens Inquiry. Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Chris Melburn, and Journalist Rodney Palmer

Veteran Police Investigator Vincent Gircys NCI Testimony. There is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full scale criminal investigation into the events of covid 19: the actions of governments, medical colleges and others.

Dr. Robert Malone’s Testimony on COVID-19 Injections and the 5th Generation Warfare Against Humanity