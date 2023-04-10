There is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full scale criminal investigation into the events of covid 19: the actions of governments, medical colleges and others.

Vincent Gircys is a retired 32 year police veteran with the Ontario Provincial Police. He was a member of the OPP Emergency Response Unit, and worked in forensic investigations and forensic crime reconstruction. Gircys received many commendations during his career including the OPP Exemplary Service Medal at his retirement.

Vincent was very present at the now famous Canada Truckers Freedom Rally in Ottawa. He experienced the peaceful loving nature of the protest, the false propaganda demonizing the movement, and the violent police assault of innocent law abiding Canadians.

Perversely, Gircys himself has had two arrest warrants issued against him relating to his involvement in the lawful Ottawa rallies and a $10,000 fine issued against him for attending a church service. Also his bank accounts were frozen under the Trudeau regimes assault on human rights and freedoms in Canada. Along with others, he has filed a lawsuit with the Attorney General of Canada, and the Minister of Public Safety regarding violations of his rights in the freezing of his bank accounts.

This veteran police investigator states that there is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full scale criminal investigation into the events of covid 19, and the actions of governments, Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, and other institutions and persons in Canada.

Vincent highlights how Canada was founded on the supremacy of God and the Rule of Law, as stated in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. However, he raises concerns about the violations of the constitution and charter that have taken place during the pandemic.

Gircys describes failings in the covid era police actions. These including ignoring good planning, failure to consider or understand important information that did not support the nonsensical covid-agenda, and perhaps most importantly, a failure to understand their oath and section 52 of the Canadian Constitution which states: “The Constitution of Canada is the supreme law of Canada, and any law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is, to the extent of the inconsistency, of no force or effect.”

Politics and civil service (including policing) have lost their important separation; that is corruption of our legal system. The government and media working in collusion provided misleading information, that among other things motivated police to do the wrong things. They were intentionally misinformed, such that they would approach peaceful citizens prepared and ready to commit violence against them.

In the necessary mission to restore human rights while ending fascism and authoritarianism in Canada, Vincent recommends a National Covid 19 Forensic Taskforce that is completely independent of government interference, vetted by a judicial body, with arrest warrant and search warrant authorization.

Thanks and blessings to Vincent Gircys. He is a very respected leader in our work to restore human rights and the rule of law in Canada. He is the Canadian representative of Police For Freedom International.

National Citizens Inquiry hearings continue across Canada throughout April and May:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm- Finished

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 pm

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

You can register to attend hearings in person or watch on line here.

Please sign this petition to support the independent citizen led and funded inquiry into Canada’s COvid-19 response

Please help support Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry here

