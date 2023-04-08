Constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander's testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry.

Alexander shares insights from his legal battle against weaponized covid-agenda Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons that are persecuting ethical doctors and denying Canadians access to legitimate care.

Source

Michael Alexander is one of Canada’s national treasures. He is a constitutional lawyer who believes that the law and our courts should serve the people, support the truth, defend human rights, and draw conclusions consistent with common sense of right and wrong.

Alexander is a David verses Goliath figure. He fights tirelessly with limited resources, against massive well funded legal teams of Canada’s Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons. His opponents twist the truth and manipulate our increasingly ridiculous legal system. They serve the Colleges, which have been weaponized against ethical doctors, while enforcing the deadly covid agenda upon the innocent population.

Speaking to the National Citizens Inquiry on March 31st 2023, Michael explained the extraordinary use of power and unlawful conduct of the regulatory colleges that oversee Doctors, and sadly control the services available to Canadians . He cited cases that showcase the broken legal framework that Drs have had to navigate during the covid years. There is hope; Michael quotes a insightful judge who recently asked “ is misinformation even a real word or has it become a crass self serving tool to pre-empt scrutiny and discredit, to de-legitimize questions and strategically avoid giving answers”.

National Citizens Inquiry hearings continue across Canada throughout April and May:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm- Finished

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 pm

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

You can register to attend hearings in person or watch on line here.

Please sign this petition to support the independent citizen led and funded inquiry into Canada’s COvid-19 response

Please help support Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry here

Related Material:

Dr Trozzi Powerful Testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry

Dr Laura Braden Exposes Big Pharma’s Lies and Recklessness to the NCI. A highly organized deep scientific dive, that should trigger arrests in Canada and halt the covid injections immediately

Great video collection from the National Citizens Inquiry initial hearings in Toronto. Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Chris Melburn, and Journalist Rodney Palmer

More about the National Citizens Inquiry

Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry homepage

There is more NCI material coming including the testimony of Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander in the days ahead.