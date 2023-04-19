Covid abused elders, lockdown suicides, young healthy people who died following the forced injections, dead babies, avoided autopsies, massive post-"vaccine" clots in the dead, and more.

The growing library of testimonies from the NCI hearings is extensive and includes many important testimonies of experts as well as victims impacted by the covid agenda.

Here are two important NCI testimonies from funeral directors and staff. They share important observations: when picking up neglected and dead elders in 2020; of deceptive death certificates claiming covid as the cause of death in 2020, and later denying the role of the deadly forced injections that brought the real wave of death; of lockdown suicides: neglected autopsies; dead babies: and the strange extensive clots throughout dead injection victims’ vasculature.

Laura Jeffery is a 27-year licensed funeral director who testified in Toronto.

Laura Jeffery welcomes other embalmers and funeral directors to reach out to her by email at ConcernedFDs@gmail.com

Michael Vogiatzakis and Michael MacIver testified in Winnipeg.

National Citizen Inquiry Hearings Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 pm

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

