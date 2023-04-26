Canada´s data deception, maltreatment of children, suppression of safe treatments, organized cover-up of “vaccine”-injuries-deaths-and- increased- covid-risk, coercion, crimes of medical regulators, Soviet reminiscent propaganda, authoritarianism, Pfizer´s criminal history, corruption in Canada´s drug approval, and more.

Dr Christian is is a surgeon, award winning teacher, historian, and author. He is the founder of the Journal of Surgical Humanities. He was also the director of the Surgical Humanities program, and the Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Program at the University of Saskatchewan Medical School, until June 2021 when he public stated the obvious, which was simply that people, especially parents, should be informed as to the risks and possible benefits of the experimental covid injections that were being forced onto Canadians. His persecution began that day; but he has remained true to his values, and is a recurring iconic figure in our evolving history. He continues defending Canadians, science and ethics, regardless of the cost.

Dr Christian is one of the rare and special doctors who passed the covid era test for scientific and ethical integrity with flying colors, while most failed miserably.

National Citizen Inquiry Hearings Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 p

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

