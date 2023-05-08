The last three years and the forced bioweapon injections have been shocking and grotesque; but the perpetrators of these crimes and their meat puppets infesting governments and medical regulators are not new.

The last three years have also revealed who will fight for our rights and our children’s future. Ted Kuntz is top tier in that group.

Ted Kuntz is the president of Vaccine Choice Canada.

More than thirty years ago, Ted’s beautiful happy healthy son, suffered severe damage following a vaccine, and became very handicapped for the rest of his very difficult life. Ted nursed and loved his son for many years until his death.

Ted remains at the forefront of the fight to ensure informed consent is a reality. The need for informed consent, implies the very necessary right of informed refusal.

As WEF pedophile infiltrated institutions make a mockery of human life , and profit while vandalizing our children, and virtually everything on Earth; Ted continues to stand his ground, and I, like many other admiring friends, stand with him.

Here is Ted’s testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry in Vancouver. His knowledge and wisdom are invaluable, especially at this time.

Vaccine Choice Canada's Ted Kuntz: the lack of safety, efficacy, and informed consent for childhood vaccines. | Vancouver Day 3 | NCI

Source

In his presentation, Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada, discusses the lack of safety, efficacy, and informed consent for childhood vaccines dating back decades. Watch as he provides evidence and insights into this ongoing issue.

Global Child Alert from Dr Trozzi and the World Council For Health. Includes a concise exposing of 100 years of evidence against vaccines.

There are more National Citizens Inquiry hearings happening across Canada in the weeks ahead. To learn more, get involved, watch recordings, register to attend live hearings, watch on line, donate to support the NCI, sign our petition and more, go to www.nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

National Citizen Inquiry Hearings Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 p

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

