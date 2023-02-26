Here is the third of four presentations by the panelists including myself hosted by Bright Light News January 28th, 2023 at the Zoetic Theater in Hamilton. Veteran journalist Rodney Palmer analyzed and exposed the role of Canada’s state funded propagandists in deceiving Canadians and the world throughout the Freedom Convoy and the entire Covid era. “They have blood on their hands!”

Rodney Palmer, former journalist, first broke down the shoddy mainstream reporting of the Freedom Convoy like no other journalist can (our interview). On January 28th, Palmer exposed all of mainstream journalism, globally, and implicated them in “the greatest propaganda move in the history of humankind.”

“What I see in this is a breadth of control over the messages we’re all hearing that I didn’t even know myself a week ago before I started looking into this. It is total and complete.”

In the most comprehensive and sobering breakdown of media today, uncloaking and going beyond the Trusted New Initiative, Palmer, a purist and relic of ethical journalism, once again donned his investigate cap to expose the mechanism of lies and deceit underpinning and incentivizing the Covid narrative and the deadly mRNA “vaccination” campaign. “They’ve got blood on their hands. And if they announce it tomorrow, they’ve still got blood on their hands.”