Covid ethical doctors may not make any money, but we work long hours on many fronts trying to restore medical science, human rights and the rule of law. As such, I was exhausted on the evening of January 28th when we arrived at the Zoetic Theater in Hamilton. Bright Light News was hosting a panel of Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Patrick Philips, journalist Rodney Palmer and myself. Following Dr Patrick’s expose of the WHO’s current evil schemes, it was my chance to speak to the excellent crowd that filled the historic theater. The great energy combined with my exhaustion resulted in this covid insider’s blunt, meandering, and at times funny, summary of the past three years.

Glen Jung of Bright Light News wrote:

Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD, was one of Canada’s first maverick voices in alerting the public to the empty rural hospital he worked during Covid as an emergency room doctor and the accompanying deceptive data that helped to engineer the widely refuted “global public health emergency.”



Speaking at our recent live panel event, Dr. Trozzi skilfully summarized, deconstructed and exposed the deceptive narrative of the WHO-declared and still-continuing Covid-19 pandemic and data, from historically incorrect Ferguson modelling and upcycled PCR tests to proven early treatments and Pfizer’s own damning vaccine data, with a precision and levity that peeled back the painful memories of the last few years in a way for people to find some solace and hope through our common experience.



For his efforts to maintain his personal integrity and professional Hippocratic Oath, Dr. Trozzi was suspended December 8, 2022, by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Please support Dr. Trozzi and his work.”

