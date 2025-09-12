In this final part of my Ottawa presentation, I examine how fear and deception are being used to push false environmental narratives, attack our food supply, and drive society toward transhumanism and financial slavery. The common thread is control. By manipulating perception, those in power distract us from real dangers while quietly dismantling the foundations of health, family, and independence.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Cause

Friends in Ottawa, you are not alone. This outstanding truth and freedom group is warmly inviting like-minded individuals to attend, support, and participate in their efforts. To stay connected, you can request to join their email list by writing to Janetseto@protonmail.com. Please join me in thanking them for organizing this July 17th event.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the Ottawa group, Jana, Jerry, and Earla

Gratitude to Vlad Tepes for recording this video

Photos from the event. Featuring Dr. Regina Watteel (Top Left)

Fear as a Tool of Environmental Control

We are told that carbon dioxide and livestock emissions are the gravest threats to the planet. Meanwhile, genuine disasters such as Fukushima’s ongoing radioactive leakage into the Pacific Ocean and the proliferation of microplastics receive little attention. Instead of confronting these urgent issues, governments and institutions pressure citizens to sacrifice freedoms and livelihoods while the parasite class fly in private jets to climate conferences.

The War on Food

Food is a primary target. The H5N1 scare is being used to justify the mass culling of healthy chickens, undermining immunity and food security. Farmers are paid with public money—leading to debt for future generations—to destroy their own flocks, driving scarcity and dependence. Cattle face similar attacks through additives like Bovaer, a drug rebranded as a “feed additive,” which allegedly reduces methane by a fraction, but has consequences for the cows’ physiology. These measures are framed as environmental progress. In reality they threaten long-term survival for little to no benefit.

Transhumanism and the Hackable Human

Beyond the manipulation of food, medicine, and environment lies a deeper agenda: the march toward transhumanism. Global institutions now celebrate technologies once dismissed as dystopian fantasy. Microchips, biometric surveillance, and digital identities are marketed as progress.

The idea that people are now “hackable animals” is openly promoted by the World Economic Forum through Yuval Noah Harari. In this vision, human beings are reduced to programmable units, individuality is stripped away, and freedom is replaced with data-driven control.

At the same time, disturbing reports of nanotechnology in blood and the untested nature of experimental “vaccine” technologies suggest a future where biological systems themselves can be hijacked. We are entering uncharted territory, one where the line between human and machine is being deliberately blurred.

Demoralization and Financial Slavery

Cultural manipulation furthers the same agenda. The breakdown of family, the sexualization of children, and the promotion of destructive lifestyles erode both morals and morale, weakening society from within. At the same time, weaponized banking systems tighten the leash. Central banks already profit from debt-based money creation, and the rollout of digital currencies and chips threatens to reduce citizens to programmable subjects in a system of financial slavery.

Choosing Survival and Independence

The path forward requires practical resistance. Local food production, community co-ops, and barter systems are once again necessary. Our ancestors survived by ensuring their children could eat, work, and live independently. We must reclaim that responsibility today, refusing to surrender sovereignty to institutions that thrive on fear and dependency.

Related Material