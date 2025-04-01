This is part one of a two part discussion with Christof Plothe DO on the issue of Bovaer. Bovaer is a drug being labeled as a “feed additive” in Europe. It is produced by DSM-Firmenich and has been approved for use in the European Union to reduce methane emissions from cattle. This drug is being fast-tracked into animals across Europe, with little public awareness, despite serious health risk concerns .

Bovaer: What It Is and What It Does

Bovaer is a chemical feed additive designed to reduce methane emissions from cows by targeting their digestive systems. The active ingredient, 3-NOP (3-Nitrooxypropanol), is intended to alter the microbiome of cows, suppressing the bacteria responsible for methane production. According to manufacturers, Bovaer will reduce methane emissions by approximately 40%. Yet, this figure only applies to livestock’s contribution to global methane emissions, which itself is merely 12% of the total. In reality, the global impact of Bovaer on methane reduction would be miniscule.

Safety and Health Concerns

The U.S. FDA has classified 3-NOP as "not for human use," citing significant reproductive harms, particularly for males. Despite this warning, European regulators seem to be moving forward with its application, labeling it as a mere "feed additive" rather than a drug. This semantic manipulation is bound to alter public perception.

Additionally, the claim that Bovaer is "safe and effective" is suspiciously based on censored studies, with nearly 50% of citations unverifiable. This deliberate suppression of data raises serious concerns about the integrity of the research supporting Bovaer’s approval. The safety of this additive is particularly questionable considering its ability to pass through the cow’s milk, potentially reaching human consumers, including infants and children.

A Broader Agenda: Controlling the Food Chain

The Bovaer initiative is part of a larger effort purportedly aimed at combating climate change, which includes measures to reduce meat and dairy consumption to zero by 2030. Various strategies have been proposed to achieve this, ranging from forcing cows to wear methane-reducing masks to developing vaccines designed to alter their gut bacteria. In one instance, biotech companies are even experimenting with genetically engineered seaweed and CRISPR technology to reduce methane emissions in livestock.

The common thread throughout these approaches is their emphasis on manipulation, whether of genetic materials, microbiomes, or nutritional sources. This kind of tampering with complex, poorly understood systems presents countless unknown risks, especially when it comes to the human consumption of by-products resulting from these interventions.

The Problem with Fast-Tracking Approval

The fast-tracking of Bovaer under emergency climate change legislation is another aspect of concern. Much like the rushed approvals of "vaccines" during the COVID-19 era, these decisions are being made without adequate research or consideration for potential long-term consequences. Regulators have essentially sidestepped the requirements that should be in place to protect both animals and humans.

Environmental Justification or Political Control?

The environmental justification for Bovaer’s use becomes even more questionable when one considers the negligible impact it will likely have on global methane levels. The fact that its primary supporters include powerful actors like Bill Gates, who is known for funding various questionable biotech projects, should raise eyebrows. The broader agenda appears to be about control over food production rather than genuine environmental protection.

Rejecting the Manipulation of Nature

The push for universal use of Bovaer across Europe reflects a deeper problem of top-down governance and disregard for public consent. Labeling 3-NOP as a mere "feed additive" is a deceptive tactic meant to normalize its use without sufficient scrutiny. Just as COVID "vaccines" were pushed onto the public under a veil of urgency, Bovaer’s promotion follows the same pattern of manipulation and misinformation. The precautionary principle should be applied here. We should not be interfering with complex natural systems when we do not understand them.

