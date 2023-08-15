Billions of dollars of innocent citizens’ taxes were used to deceive and coerce them into being injected with the most deadly medical product in history. Medical regulators and other institutions twisted the arms of doctors and nurses into committing fraud, assault, and murder. Those of us who refuse to cooperate and instead stand against this, have been targeted by corrupted medical colleges who are accomplices to these crimes. While we have had our licenses stripped, our people have been denied access to honest doctors and nurses who would protect them and advise them truthfully. Ten of millions of people have died as a direct result of the injections alone. Many more have been injured. As with traditional wars, the most grotesque violence is against pregnant women. Violating and harming pregnant women is truly from the bottom of the evil swamp.

Dr James Thorp is one of the world’s most qualified and experienced high risk pregnancy experts in the world. He is a kind, calm, and highly intelligent man; but now he is righteously angry, as we should all be. Speaking with Canada’s Dr Sam Dube MD PhD, Dr Thorp details the 13 billion dollar bribery that brought medical colleges into lockstep; they orchestrated these violent crimes against humanity. Dr Thorp’s appropriate anger is palpable as he relates horrors caused by the injections, including a female child born to a woman injected during pregnancy; the infant herself had serious vaginal bleeding at birth. Many more died. Please don’t miss this interview that should prepare us all to go en-masse and arrest ring leaders of the covid-crimes-against-humanity.

The 5th Doctor – Ep. 24: “ALL MEN DIE. BUT NOT ALL MEN LIVE & DIE FOR THE TRUTH” – Dr. James Thorp

