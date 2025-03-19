This is the first installment of my two part interview with Dr. Kimberly Biss - a seasoned obstetrician-gynecologist with over 25 years of experience. Dr. Biss has taken a firm stance against the reckless administration of COVID-19 "vaccines" to pregnant women. She has been documenting concerning trends that align with what many in the medical freedom movement have warned about since the beginning of the COVID agenda.

Dr. Biss is part of the Advanced Biological Research Group. You can find her at the following platforms:

The Fear-Based Campaign to Inject Pregnant Women

From the outset, public health officials launched an aggressive fear campaign, warning that COVID-19 posed a severe threat to pregnant women. However, Dr. Biss challenges these claims, noting that in 2020, before the rollout of the "vaccines," her practice did not see a single pregnant woman die from COVID-19, nor were any placed on ventilators. Yet, after the injections were introduced, cases of complications such as preterm labor and preeclampsia surged.

Manipulating the Data: A History of Deception

The approval and promotion of these genetic injections relied on flawed and misleading data. Dr. Biss references the infamous Pfizer trials, which failed to follow up on the vast majority of pregnant women who received the injection. Of the 270 women injected, only 32 were actually monitored—and of those, 26 miscarried. This alarming rate of pregnancy loss was ignored in favor of deceptive reports suggesting the injections were "safe and effective."

The Tragic Lessons of History: Thalidomide and DES

History has shown the devastating consequences of rushing pharmaceutical products to market without adequate safety testing. The thalidomide tragedy of the mid-20th century, which caused severe birth defects, and the widespread harm caused by diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic estrogen linked to generational reproductive harm, should have served as warnings. Yet, the medical establishment disregarded these lessons, pushing an untested genetic product on pregnant women without understanding its long-term effects.

The Pseudoscience Behind the "Vaccine" Technology

The COVID-19 injections were never traditional vaccines. Instead, they function as genetic therapies, introducing modified RNA wrapped in lipid nanoparticles. These nanoparticles, intended to deliver genetic material throughout the body, were falsely claimed to remain in the injection site. Instead, proper investigation shows that they accumulate in vital organs, including the ovaries, raising serious concerns about fertility and long-term reproductive health.

Fertility at Risk: The Attack on the Reproductive System

Data from biodistribution studies reveal that the lipid nanoparticles and genetic material from the "vaccines" collect in the ovaries, potentially impacting egg viability and hormonal balance. Unlike sperm, which regenerate daily, women are born with a finite number of eggs. If these are damaged in utero or during a woman’s reproductive years, the effects could be irreversible. Additionally, studies have shown reduced sperm count and motility in men following these injections, signaling a potential fertility crisis.

The Reality of Autoimmune Reactions and Immune Suppression

Beyond reproductive health, these injections appear to trigger widespread immune dysregulation. The persistent presence of spike protein in the body—detected even years after injection—suggests there is no natural shutdown mechanism. This ongoing immune activation can lead to tolerance, rendering the immune system unable to effectively fight infections, and may contribute to the rise in vaccine-associated immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) and aggressive cancers.

The Institutional Cover-Up: Profits Over Lives

Medical institutions and government agencies that once adhered to strict safety protocols abandoned caution in favor of a well-funded marketing campaign. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) accepted millions in funding to promote these injections, pushing doctors to recommend them despite lacking any solid safety data. Pregnant women, typically the most cautious demographic regarding medical interventions, were manipulated into compliance under the guise of "protecting their babies."

The Weaponization of Medicine Against the Public

These injections appear to be not just examples of medical negligence, but a calculated assault on human fertility. The deception surrounding their safety and efficacy represents an unprecedented betrayal of public trust. The silencing of dissenting doctors, suppression of critical data, and coercion of medical professionals all point to a larger agenda—one that prioritizes control and profit over human life.

The Need for Accountability and Informed Consent

The COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout has left a trail of devastation, particularly among the most vulnerable—pregnant women and their unborn children. Moving forward, there must be a reckoning for those responsible for this deception. The medical community must reclaim integrity, prioritize transparency, and restore informed consent. Until then, individuals must remain vigilant, question deceptive narratives, and demand accountability from those who placed profit over life.

Related Material