The Disturbing Truth About "Vaccines" and Pregnancy
Unmasking the Risks and Deception Behind COVID-19 Genetic Injections in Expectant Mothers
This is the first installment of my two part interview with Dr. Kimberly Biss - a seasoned obstetrician-gynecologist with over 25 years of experience. Dr. Biss has taken a firm stance against the reckless administration of COVID-19 "vaccines" to pregnant women. She has been documenting concerning trends that align with what many in the medical freedom movement have warned about since the beginning of the COVID agenda.
Dr. Biss is part of the Advanced Biological Research Group. You can find her at the following platforms:
Follow on X: @docbiss
Website: https://abrg.org
The Fear-Based Campaign to Inject Pregnant Women
From the outset, public health officials launched an aggressive fear campaign, warning that COVID-19 posed a severe threat to pregnant women. However, Dr. Biss challenges these claims, noting that in 2020, before the rollout of the "vaccines," her practice did not see a single pregnant woman die from COVID-19, nor were any placed on ventilators. Yet, after the injections were introduced, cases of complications such as preterm labor and preeclampsia surged.
Manipulating the Data: A History of Deception
The approval and promotion of these genetic injections relied on flawed and misleading data. Dr. Biss references the infamous Pfizer trials, which failed to follow up on the vast majority of pregnant women who received the injection. Of the 270 women injected, only 32 were actually monitored—and of those, 26 miscarried. This alarming rate of pregnancy loss was ignored in favor of deceptive reports suggesting the injections were "safe and effective."
The Tragic Lessons of History: Thalidomide and DES
History has shown the devastating consequences of rushing pharmaceutical products to market without adequate safety testing. The thalidomide tragedy of the mid-20th century, which caused severe birth defects, and the widespread harm caused by diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic estrogen linked to generational reproductive harm, should have served as warnings. Yet, the medical establishment disregarded these lessons, pushing an untested genetic product on pregnant women without understanding its long-term effects.
The Pseudoscience Behind the "Vaccine" Technology
The COVID-19 injections were never traditional vaccines. Instead, they function as genetic therapies, introducing modified RNA wrapped in lipid nanoparticles. These nanoparticles, intended to deliver genetic material throughout the body, were falsely claimed to remain in the injection site. Instead, proper investigation shows that they accumulate in vital organs, including the ovaries, raising serious concerns about fertility and long-term reproductive health.
Fertility at Risk: The Attack on the Reproductive System
Data from biodistribution studies reveal that the lipid nanoparticles and genetic material from the "vaccines" collect in the ovaries, potentially impacting egg viability and hormonal balance. Unlike sperm, which regenerate daily, women are born with a finite number of eggs. If these are damaged in utero or during a woman’s reproductive years, the effects could be irreversible. Additionally, studies have shown reduced sperm count and motility in men following these injections, signaling a potential fertility crisis.
The Reality of Autoimmune Reactions and Immune Suppression
Beyond reproductive health, these injections appear to trigger widespread immune dysregulation. The persistent presence of spike protein in the body—detected even years after injection—suggests there is no natural shutdown mechanism. This ongoing immune activation can lead to tolerance, rendering the immune system unable to effectively fight infections, and may contribute to the rise in vaccine-associated immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) and aggressive cancers.
The Institutional Cover-Up: Profits Over Lives
Medical institutions and government agencies that once adhered to strict safety protocols abandoned caution in favor of a well-funded marketing campaign. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) accepted millions in funding to promote these injections, pushing doctors to recommend them despite lacking any solid safety data. Pregnant women, typically the most cautious demographic regarding medical interventions, were manipulated into compliance under the guise of "protecting their babies."
The Weaponization of Medicine Against the Public
These injections appear to be not just examples of medical negligence, but a calculated assault on human fertility. The deception surrounding their safety and efficacy represents an unprecedented betrayal of public trust. The silencing of dissenting doctors, suppression of critical data, and coercion of medical professionals all point to a larger agenda—one that prioritizes control and profit over human life.
The Need for Accountability and Informed Consent
The COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout has left a trail of devastation, particularly among the most vulnerable—pregnant women and their unborn children. Moving forward, there must be a reckoning for those responsible for this deception. The medical community must reclaim integrity, prioritize transparency, and restore informed consent. Until then, individuals must remain vigilant, question deceptive narratives, and demand accountability from those who placed profit over life.
This sickens me, that Doctors and Scientists will inject people of the world with just about anything. We are all Guinea pigs and I am afraid that depopulation is high on the agenda. The sad part is people do not think for themselves and are taken in by the constant push to accept anything the Government tells them to do. Would they go so far as to jump off a bridge to save themselves if the Government and Big Pharma told them to? I think so! Pleas keep up the good work in exposing these crimes against humanity.
Hi Mark. Thank you for all you do. I wonder if there may be a more constructive way of dealing with this whole COVID debacle in one's heart, anyway. In my mind, to damn people and threaten them with imprisonment escalates the conflict and makes the opposition fight back even more. I wonder if the wisdom from Socrates might be an approach that could offer those "offenders" an opening to recognize their errors and come to some acceptance of these errors. (I know - dream on, right?) Socrates says that all men choose only the good. The only problem is they don't know the good. (The mind can't know truth from falsehood.) They choose the illusory good instead of the real good. They choose the temporary rather than the eternal. We need to forgive. Discernment doesn't happen until the opening of the Third Eye of the Buddhic Body. All men are innocent from a higher vantage point. Thus it is so easy to be hoodwinked by those who are doing the hoodwinking and for those doing the hoodwinking to be hookwinked by the hoodwinked, too. Turn off the TV and radio! Stop reading MSM newspapers! Realize that indoctrination in happening at all levels of society. Check for yourselves rather than getting hoodwinked into doing something because they make one feel guilty if you don't. I guess in summary, at one level seek justice; on another level be forgiving. It's understandable to be vitriolic especially for what you and so many good doctors have gone through; for the deaths and physical harm that has been experienced by the jobs. Just do your best to let it go, let go, let go, let go so that the negative energy doesn't cause us ill health.
Here's a song I wrote for my guitar playing at the start of the plandemic. I understand you like horses and nature.
Harmony of Harmonies
1.
As I sit aside my horse Lucky
The sun sparkling off his palomino coat.
We stand and gaze across nature’s beauty
Across a high-hill rising.
Chorus
Here we are
Charmed by nature
We are one
A harmony of harmonies.
2.
The twitter of birds, pristine blue waters
Green swaths of pasture, alfalfa and wheat
My heart is open, Lucky’s is too
The expanse breath taking to see.
Chorus
3.
I choose to be free of “fearany”
Aware of the stealth by people of wealth
Who think they have a right to our lives
An eye with evil intent.
Chorus
4.
The peace I feel is rare these days
As lies being told cause panic everywhere
The Davos plan is a live and well
Technofacism is planned for the world.
Chorus
5.
We shall not be fooled, we’ll keep our cool
See through the lies, resist them all the way.
Our hearts are open, our eyes too
As we join together as one.