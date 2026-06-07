Episode 128 of Wins of the Week brings a series of significant developments across politics, health freedom, free speech, and government accountability. Alberta formally enacted Bill 25, strengthening parental rights and removing political and ideological activism from classrooms, while Calgary became the first major Canadian city to rescind its climate emergency declaration and remove it from official policy documents. In Ottawa, senators rejected efforts to criminalize so-called “residential school denialism,” preserving space for open discussion and historical inquiry. Meanwhile, BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay continued to distinguish herself by defending biological reality and opposing irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors. On the health front, momentum is building around COVID-19 “vaccine” accountability. A parliamentary inquiry into Canadians reporting vaccine injuries is scheduled for September, while President Trump signed an executive order directing a review of the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule. Internationally, testimony from a former Pfizer chief toxicologist added further scrutiny to the development and approval of mRNA products. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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Wins of the Week – June 6, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

Message from Action4Canada - After years of hard work, strong advocacy, and standing up for Alberta families, Bill 25 has officially passed third reading and received Royal Assent. Bill 25 is now law. Alberta has taken a bold stand to protect our children and youth from political and ideological indoctrination in schools. Come this September, politics and ideology will officially be removed from Alberta classrooms. Parental rights are strengthened. Neutrality and education—not indoctrination—will once again be the focus in Alberta schools. This is a major victory for parents, students, and common sense, and should set a precedence for other provinces! While Bill 25 removes ideological and political agendas such as SOGI 123, the PRISM Toolkit, Critical Race Theory, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and land acknowledgements from Alberta classrooms, we must remain vigilant and actively involved to ensure full compliance.

Alberta’s future inside Confederation was up for debate last week. The Aristotle Foundation hosted a sold-out event where prominent lawyer and Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson squared off against former Alberta premier Jason Kenney. Kenney has re-emerged on the political scene in recent weeks, touting his “Lead, Not Leave” message and offering yet another pitch for patience with Ottawa. The venue was packed with Albertans eager to hear both sides of one of the most compelling political questions facing the province. Watch the highlights and decide for yourself.

Calgary City Council voted 10-5 to officially rescind Calgary’s climate emergency declaration adopted in 2021, making Calgary the first city in Canada and one of only a handful of cities in the world to formally undo such a declaration. The motion went further than simply rescinding the declaration: it also directed that all references to a “climate emergency” be removed from official city documents, strategies, plans, reports, and website materials, and that no future reports or policies may cite the rescinded declaration as justification. Link↗ Iowa’s Governor election this week sent a powerful message. Voters elected health freedom champion Zach Lahn in the Republican primary. The best part about Zach’s win was his boldness to stand firm on his principles, doubling down on health freedom rather than shying away from it. Conventional political strategy says candidates should avoid “controversial” topics, soften their message, and water down their priorities to appeal to a broader audience. Zach did the opposite. He championed health freedom. Iowa voters both rewarded Zach’s honesty and proved that Americans are hungry for leaders who will tell them the truth and tackle difficult topics head-on. He proved what a winning strategy it is to trust Americans to make informed decisions for their families. This is an important lesson for other candidates, too: Americans don’t want timid leaders. We want leaders who have the courage to speak plainly about the challenges we face and the conviction to stand by their principles when the pressure mounts. His victory confirms what we’ve been saying all along: health freedom is not fringe. Link↗

A message from Drea Humphrey with Rebel News: “Five years ago, Canada was told 215 children were found buried in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The backlash was immediate. Churches were burned as Christians were scapegoated for the residential school system. Politicians rushed to declare a genocide before the facts were even established. And the media ran with it without even asking if it was true. To this day, the establishment treats the absence of bodies as an inconvenient footnote. On the fifth anniversary of that original claim, I took the ferry to Victoria to cover an event at the B.C. Legislature grounds. The event was hosted by Dr. Frances Widdowson, one of the few academics in Canada willing to publicly question why the Kamloops band took $12.1 million in taxpayer money for excavations and still hasn’t broken ground. The gathering brought together speakers, including lawyer Jim Heller and OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie, all asking where the $12.1 million went and why not a single shovel has touched the ground since 2021. If children are truly buried at that site, they deserve to be found. They deserve to be named, and their deaths should be investigated.” Link↗

The Senate of Canada announced on Wednesday that the Senate had voted down the committee’s attempt to criminalize “residential school denialism”. According to Lisa Bildy, the executive director of the Free Speech Union of Canada - “The offence would still require a prosecutor to prove that the accused had ‘wilful intent’ to promote hatred, so it is a high bar that few cases will meet.” “However, the real harm would come from chilling the speech of Canadians seeking to have reasoned and nuanced discussions. Most people won’t understand the intricacies of the law and will simply refrain from discussing these issues at all out of fear of criminal proceedings, thereby locking in a protected narrative.” She said if “residential school denialism” were ever criminalized, it would “only engender more ill-will and damage meaningful efforts at reconciliation.”

Newly elected BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay says she would ban gender-transition medical treatments for minors while still defending adults’ right to make their own medical decisions. When asked, “How many genders are there?” Findlay said there were only two genders and agreed that it shouldn’t be a hard question. She said she supports adults making those decisions for themselves, but that children who can’t vote, sign contracts, and who aren’t old enough to drive should not be able to access medical, hormonal or surgical transitions which alter their whole trajectory in life. Findlay also signalled support for a Western alliance with Alberta and Saskatchewan and pointed to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s approach on education, Indigenous policy and child protection as a model she finds “intriguing.”

Conservative MP Dean Allison held a news conference on Parliament Hill this week to announce an inquiry into Canadians who may have been injured by COVID-19 vaccines. On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines (with the exception of the NCI). The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry. Allison has sponsored or co-sponsored petitions calling for the suspension of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, children, and adults of child-bearing age, citing unfounded claims about infertility and spike protein accumulation. He has also been criticized for promoting ivermectin as a treatment and hosting a TV show featuring scientists who challenge mainstream public health advice, while maintaining he is medically exempt from vaccination requirements. Link↗

Medicine / Health

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week directing public health agencies to align the childhood vaccine schedule that reflects the “scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries while preserving access to vaccines currently available to Americans.” The order states: “The scientific assessment found that the United States currently recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation, including more than twice as many vaccine doses as some European nations, and identified a set of consensus vaccines that are consistently recommended in all peer countries.” The executive order also suggests guidance on how the federal government makes such vaccine recommendations and signals support for parental choice and the right to religious exemptions to vaccinations. “This executive order is about far more than vaccines,” said Daniel O’Connor, founder and CEO of TrialSite News. “It’s about who gets to decide acceptable medical risk for America’s children.” Sayer Ji says the order represents a “historic admission” — that the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule “is an outlier among peer nations.” He said the order is “the fruit of decades of work by grassroots health-freedom advocates.” Link↗

As reported in Dr. Trozzi news: A German COVID Inquiry was established in 2025 to examine Germany’s COVID-19 response and extract lessons for future pandemics. Among recent expert testimonies, Dr. Helmut Sterz, former Pfizer Chief Toxicologist, presented a focused critique of the development and approval of mRNA-based COVID-19 “vaccines” with particular attention on Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty. He argued that these products failed to meet established international safety standards, citing major gaps in preclinical testing, deviations from regulatory guidelines, and a reliance on post-market data collection—resulting in a mass rollout without sufficient understanding of the toxicological risk. This testimony from Dr. Helmut Sterz contains important insights and revelations including: Cancer risk assessment was not completed prior to authorization. Key reproductive and developmental studies were inadequate. The approval process bypassed standard toxicological requirements. Post-marketing surveillance revealed early safety signals that should have triggered immediate withdrawal or reassessment. Adverse event reporting likely underestimates true incidence. Key safety data has not been fully disclosed or analyzed. The benefit-risk profile is challenged by available evidence. Observed mortality trends did not improve following rollout. The marketed product differed from the trial formulation. Manufacturing methods introduced potential biological contaminants. Link↗

Legal

A Conservative MP who is taking the federal government to court to prevent being forced to take an automatic pay raise for MPs is getting backing from The Canadian Taxpayers Federation. MP Dawson filed an application in Federal Court to strike down the government’s requirement for him to take the annual MP pay raise, earning praise from taxpayer advocates. “Dawson is fighting for taxpayers in Parliament and he’s right to continue that fight in court,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Instead of wasting more tax dollars fighting Dawson in court, the government should do the simple thing and let MPs turn down a pay raise.” A backbench MP’s salary is now $217,700. A minister collects $321,300 and the prime minister takes home a $435,400 annual salary. Leger polling shows 78 per cent of Canadians support Dawson’s decision to reject the MP pay raise.

ICAN’s legal team has sent a letter to FDA, urging it to amend its rules in order to force drug manufacturers to fully disclose risks in television and online advertisements. America is one of the only countries in the world that allows direct-to-consumer marketing for pharma products. Prior to 1999, direct-to-consumer radio and television ads for drugs were rare because the time it took to fully disclose the risks of taking a particular drug made ads too long, and therefore too expensive to run. But in 1999, FDA gave Big Pharma allowed manufacturers to shift the bulk of the risk disclosure to sources outside the ad by providing a telephone number, website address, etc., where people could get more information. This change led to a massive surge in television drug advertisements and it increased the number of people asking their doctors for prescriptions of the “safe and effective” drugs they had seen advertised on TV. Recently ICAN’s legal team wrote a letter to FDA, urging the agency to stop allowing pharma to bombard people with ads that hide the risks of the drugs and vaccines being promoted. FDA has the power to do so by amending the regulation that governs risk disclosure in broadcast advertising. We also proposed that FDA modernize the rule’s language to clarify how the rules apply to vaccines, medical devices, and ads on the internet and in social media. It’s time FDA stops bowing down to pharma and starts protecting you by ensuring that the risks of every medical product are fully disclosed. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Ottawa Police Service officers are effectively being warned against exercising their discretion to inquire about potential criminality related to “controversial” and “political” matters according to Bath-Sheba van den Berg, a lawyer representing Const. Helen Grus. Grus, a detective with the OPS was found guilty of discreditable conduct in March of 2025 following an internal professional disciplinary tribunal. Van den Berg said the OPS’s persecution of her client would undermine police officers’ willingness to take initiative with inquiries involving informal orthodoxies of political nature, including those revolving around “COVID-19 vaccines” marketed as “safe and effective” by all levels of Canadian government and ancillary institutions. “This decision tells us that we don’t know what good [policing] looks like, anymore,” van den Berg stated, “but we sure know that police officers are not allowed to use their discretion to protect us the public and to preserve life. They have to be aligned with political objectives, and that fundamentally means that our policing is no longer independent.” Link↗

German-American couple, Christian and Melissa Steffen, kept their three young children—a 10-year-old and 8-year-old twins—locked inside their villa in Spain for nearly four years due to an extreme fear of COVID. The children never left the house, had no outside contact, and received no medical care, resulting in severe physical and developmental issues. The parents were convicted of habitual psychological violence and family abandonment. They received 28-month prison sentences and lost custody. The comments in the article reflect a different perspective: “So the parents acted in a freaked out psychological manner after being attacked psychologically and terrorized by nonstop scare tactics issued by the government and weaponized media? When are the state actors going to go to jail? When are the media lying puppets going to be incarcerated? These parents did exactly what they were fear mongered into doing by the very government that now seeks to punish them.” and “I think the news channels should be charged as well since they instill fear through propaganda. I one hundred percent blame the news for the mental state of that entire family.” Link↗

The biggest truth bomb of the week comes from an article in a US based forum called Chronicles. The article titled - A Mass-Graves Myth Is Media Malpractice exposed the irresponsibility of Canadian media in reporting on the purported 215 graves found in Kamloops. The article explains: “In 2021, the Kamloops Indian Band sent around a press release that claimed the remains of 215 children had been found with the help of an expert using ground-penetrating radar. Only it wasn’t. No human remains have been found at Kamloops, as media that fanned the flames of the story now admit. Canada’s biggest daily paper, The Globe and Mail, phrases its retraction in cagey terms. “There has been no public confirmation of the discovery of any human remains,” the paper conceded on May 30. The Globe and Mail editorial, titled “There is no reconciliation without truth,” is a masterpiece of embarrassed equivocation, lamenting conditions for First Nations children at Canada’s residential schools and even insisting the absence of bodies “does not mean children did not die there” before finally, eight paragraphs into the story, taking a smidgen of responsibility: “The media, including The Globe and Mail, did not initially scrutinize, much less challenge” the story, the editorial board concedes. The article ends with: “The Globe and Mail has a long way to go before it makes amends.” Link↗

Song of the week

Recommended by Joan R: JC Rapper - “Home” Link↗

Additional Resources

National Citizens Inquiry Link↗