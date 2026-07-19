Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Patti & Wilf Eller
8h

Excellent work Mark and Ted. We enjoy listening every week! Namaste!!

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david
8h

good stuff guys. god bless and keep on trucking. fingers crossed fauci shoots himself in the foot.

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