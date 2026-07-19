The push for accountability gathered further momentum this week, with important developments in public health, constitutional rights, and government oversight.

In the United States, Anthony Fauci is expected to testify imminently before Senator Rand Paul’s committee after months of negotiations and a subpoena, while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed reforms to the federal injury compensation program that could expand recognition and compensation for individuals harmed by COVID countermeasures.

In Canada, an Ontario court delivered an important victory for free expression, ruling that the government violated Charter rights by preventing a political billboard criticizing public officials and their pandemic response, reinforcing constitutional protections for political speech.

Taken together, these stories highlight a broader trend of increasing public scrutiny, meaningful progress, and citizens continuing to press for fundamental freedoms.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — July 18, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on July 14 ordering a statewide moratorium on large data centers, making it the first state in the country to suspend construction of the server farms. Hochul’s order halts the construction and expansion of data centers for up to a year while state regulators develop standards to address the energy demand, environmental impacts, and water usage of hyperscale data centers. The statewide moratorium applies to data centers that use 50 megawatts or more of energy. Link↗

After six years of unanswered questions, contradictions, and evasion, Anthony Fauci may finally be forced to answer publicly for his role in the COVID pandemic. Senator Rand Paul announced that Fauci is set to testify before his committee next week. Sen. Paul also made clear that anything Fauci says during this hearing will not be protected by the presidential pardon Joe Biden signed before leaving office, meaning any new false testimony could carry real consequences.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the committee, issued the subpoena after Fauci reportedly agreed to testify voluntarily but then backed out. This followed months of negotiations. Link↗ Message from The Alberta Fact Check Team: “The critics of Alberta independence had a busy day — insisting the province couldn’t go it alone, campaigning off the books, and hunting for foreign money. The facts pushed back on all three. First, skeptics claim a sovereign Alberta would be starting from scratch. Not so: more than 30 new countries have emerged since 1990, and Alberta already has its own legislature, courts, universities, hospitals, and one of the world’s largest oil reserves. This province is nobody’s blank slate. Next, Unifor says it’s mobilizing members to campaign against independence — yet the union appears nowhere on Elections Alberta’s public registry of third-party advertisers. That list exists so Albertans know who’s paying to sway the vote. The same rules apply whether you campaign for independence or against it. Finally, Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi demanded an investigation into foreign funding of the movement. The RCMP already checked in May and found none, and registered advertisers can’t take out-of-province money — yet six bands under his own purview won’t post their audited finances. He’s probing the wrong backyard.” Link↗

Medicine / Health

As of last week, Germany is no longer recommending COVID-19 shots for healthy people under age 75, including pregnant women. The new recommendations mark a significant departure from the country’s previous guidance, which called for annual boosters for adults 60 and over. According to Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination, routine COVID-19 vaccination is no longer necessary for healthy adults because most people have developed hybrid immunity — through vaccination, infection or both — and severe COVID-19 infections are now uncommon outside high-risk groups. German toxicologist Helmut Sterz, called the new guidance a “political charade” by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s equivalent of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sterz said the “government-dependent RKI” adopted the new recommendations because it “can no longer go on with telling the population lies” about the safety or necessity of the COVID-19 shots. The changes come amid a decline in COVID-19 vaccine uptake in several European countries. The decline led Pfizer to sue Poland and Romania and freeze some of their funds after those governments cancelled their contracts for COVID-19 vaccine doses, citing low demand. Link↗ Last week, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed rule changes to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, a federally-funded program designed to compensate Americans who have suffered adverse reactions to Covid vaccines or other Covid virus countermeasures. Kennedy is also proposing a new list of injuries from Covid vaccines. The new rules mean that anyone who was given or used a covered countermeasure (primarily the Covid vaccine) and can show that they sustained an injury listed on a Countermeasures Injury Table within the time interval set forth on that Table, is eligible for compensation. The table will detail injuries that are based on compelling, reliable, valid, medical, and scientific evidence. Such injuries will be presumed to be caused by covered Covid-19 countermeasures. Richard Hughes IV, a lead attorney representing the American Academy of Pediatrics has claimed that too many compensated Covid vaccine victims could result in vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Bryan Ardis sat down with Nico Lagan at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island. This video clip from that interview has received over 566,663 views, 50,133 likes, 1,802 comments, and the VCC Instagram account has gained over 3,000 followers in only 2 days. In the clip Dr. Ardis says: “Fire any pediatrician who makes you feel guilt, shame, or judged for saying no or questioning a vaccine.” Dr. Ardis concludes with “Say no to every damn vaccine on earth.”

Vaccine Choice Canada received the following email this week: “My partner does not let me vaccinate my baby because of the inaccurate information written in your book “Understanding Vaccination”. I have found examples of plagiarism and inaccuracy in your book and I will definitely file a claim against them. Just wait for being sued!” Link↗

Legal

The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have run Rosary Hill Home for 125 years, providing free palliative care to thousands of poor, terminally ill cancer patients without taking taxpayer money. New York’s LGBTQ Long-Term Care Bill of Rights now threatens them with fines, license revocation, or prison for refusing to use preferred pronouns, allow opposite-sex bathroom use, or undergo gender ideology training, prompting a religious-freedom lawsuit in which the U.S. Department of Justice has joined them as a co-plaintiff. Link↗

The main mission of the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne (Congregation of Saint Rose of Lima) is providing free nursing care and comfort to the poor afflicted with incurable cancer. Here is their official website: Link↗

From Drea Humphrey with Rebel News: A Kelowna drag performer is suing a Canadian non-profit for defamation for describing content he posted himself on his own website. It’s as crazy as it sounds... and if he wins, it could set a dangerous precedent for parents, journalists, and advocacy groups who publicly question what drag performers are showing to children. Action4Canada is the non-profit being sued, and Tyson Cook, who goes by his stage name “Freida Whales,” is the performer and Kelowna education assistant behind the lawsuit. The case stems from a 2023 petition in which Action4Canada questioned why Cook’s publicly available online content, featuring graphic depictions of murder and cannibalism alongside sexually suggestive material, sat on the same web page he uses to promote his drag storytime shows for kids. Cook says the group’s words damaged his reputation. Action4Canada says it simply pointed to content Cook posted himself — and that pointing it out isn’t hate, it’s fair comment. Action4Canada’s petition gathered close to 20,000 signatures, calling on the City of Kelowna to end what it calls taxpayer-funded sexualization of children, and asking the local school district to reassess whether Cook should keep working as an education assistant. The judge has set September 1 as the date to explain her ruling directly to the public. The real question here has nothing to do with drag and everything to do with what you’re allowed to say about it. Do Canadians still have the right to say “I don’t think this is appropriate for kids” without being dragged into court for it? Click here for my full report.

A federal appeals court today revived more than 500 lawsuits alleging that Tylenol maker Kenvue failed to warn consumers that taking the pain reliever during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York found that a lower court improperly excluded testimony from three expert witnesses offered by parents and guardians pursuing the claims. In a 64-page decision, Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi stressed that the appeals court was not deciding whether acetaminophen causes autism or ADHD, or whether elected officials should take additional steps to protect public health. Instead, the ruling found that the testimony should be heard as the litigation moves forward. The ruling sends the lawsuits back to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote for further proceedings. The lawsuits allege that Kenvue concealed risks associated with prenatal exposure to acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. Link↗

On June 11, lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom filed an application for judicial review on behalf of Bradley and Linda Osborne of Foothills County, Alberta. They are asking the Federal Court to rule that portions of the long-form census are unjustified violations of our Charter rights and freedoms. JCCF lawyers argue that forcing Canadians to disclose deeply personal information violates their right to life, liberty, and security of the person and their right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that the Ontario Divisional Court has ruled that the Ontario Ministry of Transportation violated the Charter rights of George Katerberg by preventing him from displaying a political billboard criticizing government officials’ response to Covid. George Katerberg rented a billboard along Highway 17 near Thessalon, Ontario, in March 2024. His billboard displayed photographs of several public officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, together with the messages, “They knowingly lied about safety and stopping transmission” and “Canadians demand accountability.” Shortly after the billboard was erected, the Ministry ordered that it be removed, alleging that a graphic on the sign was associated with white supremacy. Katerberg submitted a revised version for approval. The Ministry then rejected the revised sign, claiming it “may be seen as promoting hatred or contempt” toward the public officials pictured. After the litigation began, the Ministry reversed course, acknowledged that the revised billboard did not promote hatred, and agreed to reconsider its decision. Rather than approving the sign, however, the Ministry amended its Highway Corridor Management Manual in April 2025, introducing a new policy that effectively prohibited political messaging on billboards while continuing to permit commercial advertising and certain community messaging. The Divisional Court rejected the Ministry’s arguments, finding that political expression on roadside billboards is protected by the Charter and that there was “no rational connection” between banning political messages and the government’s stated objective of maintaining the integrity of bush country highways. Link↗ A Polish court has ruled in favour of a Canadian embassy employee who was put on leave without pay for refusing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. Karolina Janiak, a Polish citizen who had worked at the Warsaw embassy since 2005 as a locally engaged member of staff, sued her employer when she was unilaterally placed on leave without pay in 2021 for not complying with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The Canadian embassy unsuccessfully sought to have the lawsuit dismissed on procedural grounds and on merit. The embassy argued it had jurisdictional immunity under international law. A lawyer for the embassy argued before the case began in March 2022 that Janiak was solely responsible for being placed on leave because she chose not to comply with the vaccination policy. The court has ordered the Canadian embassy in Warsaw to pay Janiak over CA$45,000 for remuneration, compensation, leave allowance, and severance pay. The court also ordered an immediately enforceable payment of around $7,300 for accrued vacation pay. The embassy also has to reimburse around $3,700 for Janiak’s legal fees and $4,200 to the State Treasury for unpaid court costs. Janiak suggested the legal costs incurred by Ottawa to fight her claim in court “exceeded by many times the amount of due compensation.” Link↗

We The Patriots USA announced this week that they have filed a federal lawsuit in defense of a Turner, Maine parent and his son, who was informed that he could not return to school to start eighth grade this fall because he has not received certain vaccinations required by state law. The family objects to receiving those vaccines on religious grounds. But since Maine abolished the religious exemption for school vaccinations in 2021, the school refused to honor the family’s religious beliefs. With this lawsuit, We The Patriots now have active litigation to win back the religious exemption for school vaccinations in all three circuits where it was abolished by state law: the Ninth (California), the Second (New York and Connecticut), and the First (Maine). They state: “Religious freedom shouldn’t depend on your zip code. Families should never have to choose between their faith and an education for their children.” Link↗

Citizen Action

Rod Taylor with the Christian Heritage Party sent this post: “As you know, our God-given rights are under attack and are slowly being taken away through federal bills like C-9, C-22 and C-34. Canada needs—more than ever—strong Christian men and women willing to stand up for our rights and freedoms and for our children’s future. Are you the person in your neighbourhood whom God is calling to make a stand and to speak up for biblical principles of justice and morality? CHP Canada is looking for candidates for the next general election, whenever that may be called. We also want to train and prepare candidates for a number of by-elections that are likely to be called in the next 6 months. We want to be ready! Will you answer the call?”



The official website for the Christian Heritage Party (CHP Canada): Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Federal public servants are protesting the government’s new return-to-office policy after being required to work from the office at least four days a week, with some arguing the additional commute will increase greenhouse gas emissions. Demonstrations were held Wednesday outside federal offices in Ottawa and other cities as employees rallied against the new return-to-office requirement. The policy has drawn opposition from several of the country’s largest federal public service unions, including the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE). In an interview, one protester stated, “Is it worth having traffic jams, is it worth having higher emissions, is it worth people just fighting tooth and nail for parking space unnecessarily just to make themselves less productive?” The federal workers are not getting much love in the comment section.

Further confirmation why a citizen led initiative, like the NCI, is needed to hold governments to account. The United Kingdom COVID Inquiry has come under renewed criticism following allegations that it failed to publish evidence challenging aspects of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Several doctors and medical professionals who were invited to submit evidence to the Inquiry said their witness statements questioning elements of the vaccine program were not published as part of the report on vaccines and therapeutics. Dr. Rosamond Jones, a retired consultant pediatrician and chairperson of the Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council, said the inquiry did not adequately consider viewpoints that differed from its conclusions. Dr Jones said: “I think they asked us as a way to shut us up—I don’t think they really wanted to hear from anyone who had a different view. They just do not want the public to realize there is a body of knowledge and experienced senior professionals in the U.K and countries across the world who have major questions about the safety of the whole technology (mRNA).” The inquiry’s published report on vaccines concluded that the U.K.’s vaccination program was an “extraordinary feat,” praising the rapid development and rollout of approximately 132 million vaccine doses. The report stated that, for the vast majority of people, vaccination protected against the most serious effects of COVID and saved lives. Link↗

According to Rebel News, Statistics Canada categorizes perpetrators of crimes based on “expressed” gender rather than biological gender. Their investigation was triggered by Granby Police Service’s appeal for potential victims of Emma Grégoire, who faces multiple charges related to alleged sexual offences involving children, as well as possession and production of child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Throughout the entire police release, the accused was referred to using female pronouns and feminine terminology. Yet buried in the release was revealed that the accused is transgender or biologically male. Rebel News states: “Canadians depend on official statistics to understand who commits crimes, who is victimized and where public-safety risks exist. But statistics are only useful when people clearly understand what is actually being measured. If a biologically male accused can be counted as a female offender solely because that person identifies as a woman, the public deserves to know that when interpreting the data. This is bigger than one criminal case. It is about whether ideology has begun influencing institutions that Canadians depend on to objectively measure reality. Because when definitions change, statistics change. And when statistics stop meaning what ordinary people think they mean, Canadians have every reason to start asking questions. When we lose sight of reality, we risk losing our ability to understand society itself.” Link↗

German MEP, Christine Anderson stated the so-called “pandemic” was a beta test—conducted by unelected globalists—to see how easy it would be to seize totalitarian control, under the pretext of a global “emergency.” “The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this.” “In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well being of regular people, and it isn’t any different now.”

Marty Makary MD, wrote this in February 2023: “What’s most amazing about all the misinformation conveyed by CDC and public health officials is that there have been no apologies for holding on to their recommendations for so long after the data became apparent that they were dead wrong. Public health officials said - “you must” when the correct answer should have been “we’re not sure.” Early on, in the absence of good data, public health officials chose a path of stern paternalism. Today, they are in denial of a mountain of strong studies showing that they were wrong. At minimum, the CDC should come clean and the FDA should add a warning label to COVID vaccines, clearly stating what is now known. A mea culpa by those who led us astray would be a first step to rebuilding trust.” Link↗ Here are a couple of my conversations from this week:

- Manitoba Stronger Together: Link↗

- NCI live: Link↗

Wise Words

“We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims.” - Buckminster Fuller

Buckminster Fuller

Song of the week

Bob Marley - Exodus. Link↗

Additional Resources