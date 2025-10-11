In a presentation to Estonia, I examined the devastating consequences of the COVID injection campaign, tracing how it was built on deception, enforced by corrupted institutions, and maintained through censorship. What follows is a structured outline of the main mechanisms of harm, showing why these products never qualified as true “vaccines” and why their ongoing use represents a medical and ethical catastrophe.

The World Council for Health is an independent non-profit organization devoted to giving people access to information about health and sovereignty, so that they can make meaningful, informed choices. A special thank you to WCH Estonia for organizing and hosting this conference.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission

A Trojan Horse Delivery System

The COVID injections are presented as vaccines, but their design is radically different from traditional technology. Instead of using a few hundred or thousand weakened viral fragments, they employ pegylated lipid nanoparticles—an infinite tissue delivery system—carrying tens of trillions of copies of modified genetic code. This code forces human cells to produce the spike protein, a known toxin. Unlike natural vaccines that introduce a small, controlled exposure, this platform ensures distribution into the brain, reproductive organs, and even unborn children.

Persistent and Toxic Spike Protein

Natural messenger RNA degrades within hours. The injected synthetic version is altered to persist for months or even years. This causes cells to continually manufacture spike protein, damaging blood vessels, accelerating clotting, and attacking vital organs. Protein production errors also generate unpredictable fragments, each carrying the potential to disrupt normal function and trigger new autoimmune responses.

Autoimmunity and Immune Collapse

Once cells display spike proteins on their surface, the body identifies them as foreign and attacks them. This self-destruction triggers waves of autoimmune disease. Key reproductive proteins are mimicked, leading to infertility and miscarriages.

At the same time, the injections weaken immunity by suppressing CD4 and CD8 T cells and reducing overall antibody levels. This reprogramming of the immune system leaves the body unable to properly recognize infections, cancers, or even the spike protein itself. The result is a collapse of immune defense, now visible in the alarming rise of aggressive cancers, recurring infections, and chronic illness among the injected.

Cancer and Genetic Modification

Laboratory analysis confirms the presence of DNA contaminants in the injections, including sequences that integrate into human chromosomes. These contaminants disrupt tumor suppressor genes, opening the door to unchecked growth and mutation. Combined with immune suppression and direct DNA damage by the spike protein, this explains the rapid rise in aggressive cancers worldwide. The implications are profound: humanity faces not only temporary injury but potential permanent genetic alteration.

Variants and the Endless “Pandemic”

Injecting into the middle of an outbreak violates a foundational rule of vaccinology. Instead of stopping transmission, it drives the evolution of variant after variant, each escaping the narrow immunity created by the injections. This extends what would otherwise be a short outbreak into years, notably leading to an increase in profit for pharmaceutical companies.

A Call to End the Shots

Despite overwhelming evidence, healthcare systems continue to misdiagnose injuries because they refuse to acknowledge the true cause. Injured patients are labeled with old terms and treated with outdated protocols, leaving them even sicker. Understanding the mechanisms of harm is the first step toward real recovery. For the sake of the billions of people affected, scientific integrity must be restored and this reckless experimental technology must be stopped!

Related Material