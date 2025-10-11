Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
10h

A clear concise outline of just what this bioweapon can and will do I have recommended friends and family print this article and hand it to any Practioner who attempt to gaslight them about safe and effective. God Bless and protect you Dr Trozzi as you live out your mission of Do No Harm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
10h

This is what all the deniers need to read to wake them up, but more importantly the medical world needs to wake up and determine the root cause of these mysteries, like long covid and hereditary markers, that have been used as excuses for the root cause. “This condition has been building for a long time”( ya, since the jab), “oh the genetics show you have always had this condition”( ya, since the jab). The medical world has to treat the actual condition and cause and not just cover up the symptoms so that people want believe they have been cured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture