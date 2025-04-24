A growing alliance of scientists, doctors, and concerned citizens—myself included—has signed the Call2Halt19 open letter. This urgent appeal is already being delivered to provincial governments and will be presented to Canada’s new federal leaders after the April 28th election.

Take Action

Canadian and international researchers and professionals please review the letter, add your signature, and share it with others.

Everyone, please download the letter, send it to your politicians, share it on your platforms and social media, and invite other researchers and professionals to add their signature.

Take Action Now

The Most Lethal Medical Product in History

The COVID-19 genetic injections, falsely marketed as “safe and effective vaccines,” have caused unprecedented global harm. Despite growing awareness of their dangers, these products remain in circulation—continuing to injure, disable, and kill. These mRNA injections are not effective in preventing infection or transmission, and they have caused more adverse events than any other medical product in recorded history.

A Call for Public Inquiry

The Call2Halt19 letter demands a fully independent and transparent investigation into the regulatory failures that led to the approval and continued use of these injections. Such an inquiry is essential to exposing the corruption and criminal negligence that allowed this public health disaster to unfold.

Scientific Assessment Now

The letter also calls for immediate investigation into unresolved safety risks, including:

Residual plasmid DNA

Aberrant protein production

IgG4 immune tolerance shifts

These mechanisms may be driving the alarming rise in cancers, sudden deaths, and excess mortality observed worldwide since the injections’ rollout.

Join the Fight for Health and Justice

This is not merely a medical issue—it is a human rights emergency. Share the letter. Inform your representatives. Encourage others to speak out. Together, we can halt this campaign and begin the work of healing and accountability.

Thank you for standing up for truth, health, and freedom.

