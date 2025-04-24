Dr Mark Trozzi

Karen R.
9h

Thank you Mark for sharing the Call2Halt19.ca letter of concern and website with your network. Our team will be sending the Letter of Concern to every MPP/MLA/MNA of every province and territory, every Chief Medical Officer of Health and every MP and Senator once the federal election is over. Also, the letter will be going to Secretary Kennedy at the HHS, the FDA and the CDC. We welcome both Canadian and international supporters of the letter.

And thank you Mark for being a warrior for justice!

Diane
8h

The Liberals will never admit they made a catastrophic mistake in paying billions for these harmful shots. Please vote Conservative April 28 if you hope for any change.

