Questions around health, free speech, and public accountability came into sharp focus this week.

Newly released correspondence from May 2021 revealed that then-Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock alerted Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins to reports of serious adverse events following COVID-19 “vaccination.” Woodcock noted that healthcare professionals were among those reporting injuries, yet they carried on releasing the shots anyway.

Meanwhile, Dr. Meryl Nass secured an important victory in her long-running dispute with Maine’s medical licensing board. A federal judge rejected the board’s attempt to dismiss her lawsuit, allowing Nass to pursue claims that disciplinary measures against her violated her First Amendment rights.

Danish vaccine researcher Poul Thorsen is expected to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole more than $1 million in government grant funding intended for autism research. Thorsen contributed to influential studies examining possible links between vaccines and autism, raising broader questions about the research associated with the case.

Together, these developments signal growing efforts to hold powerful institutions and corrupt individuals accountable for their actions.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: “Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections”:

Donate

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — August 29, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

This week’s CTA

Help Sarah Choujounian: the nurse being tortured for protecting her patients and alerting the public. Link↗

Highlights of the Week

NCI hearings in High River Link↗ A couple of comments from the Give Send Go campaign for Mark:

Laurie: Thank you, thank you, thank you Dr. Trozzi for your voice, ethics, courage and dedication to freedom in Canada. I truly do not know what I would have done to survive the Covid madness without your and Ted Kuntz voices. Keep up the good works and all the best.

Anonymous: Everything is happening according to God’s timing. It takes time to uncover all the darkness. We have hope, we see God at work every day and we are encouraged. We know how the story ends. In the meantime, we help each other and walk in love, like He does.

Political

Law professor Bruce Pardy has crafted 13 Articles that form the constitutional architecture for a free and independent Alberta. An elegantly simple framework designed to secure genuine liberty rather than merely manage it, these provisions create the bones of a constitution that flips the default from state power to individual freedom, correcting the managerial and technocratic habits that have constrained liberty elsewhere. Prof. Bruce Pardy These Articles of Freedom aim to contribute usefully to the serious conversation about what a truly free Alberta could look like. Pardy provides an open invitation for readers to consider how they want to be governed. He isn’t just complaining about Ottawa. He’s presenting an entire working constitution that could apply to any province. The point isn’t that Pardy is right about everything. The point is that the existence of a complete, serious constitutional alternative forces the conversation past the gatekeepers. You can’t memory-hole a 90-page constitutional text with annotations the way you can memory-hole a slogan. The win for open discussion is that this exists at all! Pardy’s Articles of Freedom are available on Amazon in hardcover and other formats. A PDF copy is also available for free download: Link↗ President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Monday to public schools to stop encouraging “gender transitions” for confused students or face consequences. During a back-to-school event with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, the president lamented the “extreme ideologies” such as “transgender insanity” that have taken root in schools in recent years. “Transgender didn’t work. Students were taught that our heroes are villains. The FBI was used to target patriotic parents at school board meetings. And meanwhile, far too many government-run schools failed at the basics,” he said. “Under the Trump administration, we’re systematically ending every single one of these radical-left betrayals and we’re putting the parents back in charge. They’re the ones that love our children. They’re the ones that should be in charge.” “Every public school in America is now on notice: That if they tell a child that they are trapped in the wrong body, they are committing child abuse,” he declared. Link↗

In an interview on The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Scott Atlas, former advisor to President Donald Trump and author of A Plague Upon Our House, shares his months in the White House and his clashes with Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield — the group Atlas dubbed the “troika.” Atlas recounts challenging COVID policies on lockdowns, school closures, mass testing, natural immunity, and masking, and how, despite providing clear scientific data at task force meetings, Fauci, Birx, and Redfield repeatedly failed to substantively engage with the evidence he presented. He also dives into PCR testing and COVID case counts, the classification of COVID hospitalizations and deaths, the devastating consequences of lockdown policies, and why bureaucratic culture and cognitive dissonance helped prevent public health officials from acknowledging mistakes. Atlas also weighed in on recent revelations surrounding Fauci, questions about the origins of COVID-19 and U.S.-funded gain-of-function research. Atlas addresses one of COVID’s most lasting consequences: the collapse of public trust in medicine and public health — and why Americans should become more willing to question doctors, demand to see the data, and think critically about their own healthcare decisions. Definition: Russian тройка (troika), means “a group of three.” Originally, it referred to a three-horse team pulling a carriage or sleigh. In political usage, it often means a three-member ruling or influential alliance.

About Dr Scott Atlas: Dr. Scott Atlas is an American neuroradiologist and health-policy scholar who served as Professor and Chief of Neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center before joining the Hoover Institution. In 2020, President Donald Trump appointed Atlas as a special adviser and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. During COVID-19, Atlas opposed prolonged lockdowns and school closures, advocating “targeted protection” of high-risk populations while reopening schools and society. His positions on masking, testing, population immunity, and pandemic restrictions brought him into sharp conflict with Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Robert Redfield, and other public-health officials. He left the White House in November 2020. My Canada has produced a compelling video mini-documentary about the history of federal policy and Western Canada. Unlike typical political videos, this mini-doc sensitively relays the history and real human impact in a way that helps us understand what is really at play here, and why so many Albertans are “done”. The documentary addresses western alienation, representation, and equalization payments and more. Link↗

Robert Fox Foster, the acting general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said in a new legal advisory that officials who solicit financial rewards like Dr. Anthony Fauci did, should be investigated for ethics violations. Robert Fox Foster While the head of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci asked scientists his agency funded to nominate him for multiple awards, according to emails obtained and made public by Sen. Rand Paul in July. Fauci was nominated for a Dan David Prize in 2020. Fauci won the award and was able to collect $900,000 in winnings, according to the emails. “Federal employees should not be able to turn taxpayer-funded positions into opportunities for massive personal cash prizes,” Rand Paul said. “That is why I am introducing legislation to ensure federal employees cannot personally accept financial awards while serving in government. Federal employees are supposed to serve the American people; not cash in for personal gain.” Link↗ Sen. Rand Paul Canada and Ontario are far into a complete crisis of political legitimacy. Derek Sloan was the single Federal MP who stood up in 2020 and insisted that important questions be raised about the Covid agenda. Derek Sloan This got him ejected from the “Conservative” brand of the WEF/UN in Canada. Now he is heading up hope for Ontario. Before Doug Fraud completes the wholesale and demolition of Ontario, lets support The Ontario Party. Ontario by-elections. Voting is September 3, but people can vote anytime at the local returning office. There are Ontario Party Candidates on the ballot in Hamilton East - Stoney Creek - Heather Curnew Scarborough Southwest - Gord Elliott York Simcoe - Gerald “Gerry” Auger Link↗

Medicine / Health

Sen. Ron Johnson released a new email revealing Fauci knew by May 2021 that Covid vaccines were causing serious injuries and did nothing. Senator Ron Johnson The leaders of the public health agencies knew that the Covid vaccines were causing serious injuries – because even their friends were telling them that they’d been injured. This is the revelation in one of the latest emails released over the weekend by Sen. Ron Johnson. The May 27, 2021 email comes from then acting commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock. It’s addressed to Fauci and Francis Collins, the director of the NIH. The subject of the email is: “Vaccine adverse events.” “I have been contacted by a number of people who have experienced adverse events post COVID-19 vaccination (from all three of the current vaccines),” Woodcock writes in the opening sentence. “Many are healthcare professionals, some of whom I know.” She writes of the frustration of the people who had contacted her, saying that even though many are health care professionals, they were not taken seriously by their own doctors. “But the peoples’ main complaint is that no one takes them seriously,” writes Woodcock. “no one knows how to treat them, and there is no effort to study this.” She ends the email, not with an appeal to her colleagues to act quickly to notify the public that Covid vaccines could cause serious health issues and for the need to save people from serious injury, but by alluding to the damage that might be done to her reputation and the reputations of Fauci and Collins. Fauci and Collins continued to assure the American public that the vaccines were safe and effective. Healthcare professionals were some of the first to be vaccinated starting in December of 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were rolled out. As of June 26, 2026, there were 1,677,227 reports in VAERS related to side effects from the Covid vaccines. This includes 222,828 hospitalizations, 74,835 cases of permanent disability following Covid vaccination, 22,549 heart attacks, 5,222 miscarriages and 39,182 deaths. The MAHA Report New E-mail Shows Fauci and Others Knew About Serious Vaccine Injuries in May 2021 The leaders of the public health agencies knew by May of 2021 that the Covid vaccines were causing serious injuries – because even their friends were telling them that they’d been injured… Read more Comments on the article:

Covid was the biggest and most widespread conspiracy in the history of mankind. All of “the authorities” were in on it: that includes governments and government agencies, government officials, the media, academia, and most sadly of all, nearly the entire medical profession. Virtually everything we were told about Covid and everything having to do with Covid (including and especially about the nonvaccine “vaccines”) was a lie - an intentional lie. And the cover up continues...

Lock him up…! IMHO, a Liar, & Murderer!

Prison would be too humane

On August 18th, Claudia Chaufan, Natalie Hemsing and Racheal Moncrieffe published an article titled: ‘When I had concerns about my own patients…I was told to keep quiet’: experiences of moral injury among healthcare workers under Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Alberta, Canada in the journal Open Medicine. The researchers surveyed health care worker in Alberta regarding the “vaccine” mandates and their experiences. The reported results include: “Most respondents (82.5 %) expressed negative sentiments...Negative accounts emphasized coercion, institutional betrayal, silencing, ethical conflict, and moral injury, including among vaccinated respondents.” Even though most health care workers submitted to the covid agenda and abuse, they are clearly not happy about it. Thanks to lead author, our friend, Dr Chaufan MD, PhD, and professor at York University. And her coathors Natalie Hemsing and Rachael Moncrieffe. Link↗

Claudia Chaufan (right)

Seven years ago this week Ted Kuntz gave testimony in Fredericton, New Brunswick in response to Bill 39, a bill whose purpose was to remove personal belief and religious exemptions. The bill was introduced in response to an “outbreak of measles”. It was announced that there were 11 cases of measles in New Brunswick. The turning point in the inquiry was when the Chief Public Health Officer was asked the question – How many of the 11 children who contracted measles were vaccinated? The Chief Public Health Officer refused to answer the question or release the information to the public or legislators considering measles vaccination mandates. It was later revealed as a result of a FOI request that 9 of 11 children were fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and only one child was unvaccinated. As a result of the efforts of VCC and others, the bill was defeated. Link↗ A recent academic review published in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics examined over two decades of pharmaceutical bribery cases, uncovering repeated patterns of sham consulting contracts, fake educational events, luxury travel, and hidden payments. They write: “The old pharmaceutical bribe was easy to recognise. Drug company reps flew doctors to luxury resorts, paid for lavish dinners, disguised kickbacks as consulting fees, and funded educational events that were little more than sales pitches. In 2023, payments and transfers of value to US physicians totalled US$3.93 billion for direct research, consulting, speaking fees, meals, travel, and investment interests. These individual-level incentives remain remarkably effective. But influencing individual doctors is now only part of the strategy. The real evolution has been the movement of pharmaceutical money further upstream. Today, pharmaceutical funding quietly underwrites the very institutions that generate medical evidence, shape clinical standards, and guide public policy — universities, teaching hospitals, medical journals, research institutes, continuing medical education providers, professional societies, guideline panels, and patient advocacy groups. Instead of paying a doctor to choose a drug, the modern strategy endows academic chairs, funds research centres, sponsors national conferences, and staffs advisory boards. This form of influence is more discreet than an envelope of cash, but infinitely more powerful. It builds careers and elevates aligned experts. In this ecosystem, certain research ideas receive priority funding, industry-friendly experts become household names, and clinical guidelines shift—often without anyone ever explicitly asking for a favourable conclusion. This institutional capture now spans every corner of healthcare”. A visual to demonstrate the above dynamic A BMJ investigation found that 72% of leaders across 10 major medical associations had financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. During the pandemic, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid introduced a Covid-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive Program, offering clinics escalating bonuses based on patient vaccination rates. Clinics reaching a 75% threshold were eligible for up to US$250 per newly vaccinated member, allowing larger practices to receive hundreds of thousands—and in some cases nearly a million—dollars. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly argued that financial incentives embedded throughout healthcare systems distort medical decision-making. In a public statement last year, Kennedy criticised reimbursement systems that rewarded hospitals and physicians for meeting pharmaceutical and vaccination-related targets. “Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not to evaluate,” he said bluntly.

Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that allows dairy farmers to sell up to 1,500 gallons of raw milk directly to their consumers, a major increase from only 100 gallons. Kevin Stitt The bill also allows the ability for dairy farmers to advertise their raw-dairy products on their farm. This is a great win for the raw dairy farmers of Oklahoma. In the United States, 47 of 50 states permit the sale of raw milk. The sale of raw milk is outlawed in Canada. Listing of raw milk sellers globally: Link↗

Pennsylvania health authorities on Tuesday announced two “measles-associated deaths” in unvaccinated individuals in Lancaster County, setting off a spate of media reports about rising measles rates, declining vaccination rates and the need to get vaccinated. Citing privacy concerns, health officials declined to share any additional basic information about the deceased, including age, gender and overall health or underlying health conditions. The announcement linked the deaths to measles, but did not disclose enough patient-specific evidence to determine the chain of events that led to their deaths, or whether measles was listed as the underlying cause of death on the death certificates. “The only thing we know about them is that they were from Pennsylvania and unvaccinated. That’s it,” said Children’s Health Defense Senior Research Scientist Karl Jablonowski. “Were they 9 years old or 99 years old? Were they immunocompromised, pregnant, infants, battling cancer or perfectly healthy?” “That information is on the wrong side of a privacy excuse,” Jablonowski added. “Health officials chose one characteristic to propagate to the public” — that the people who died were “unvaccinated.” In a post on X, Lancaster Health Commissioner Josh Parsons lambasted the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s announcement. He questioned the lack of public evidence and sought clarification about whether the reported deaths occurred in Lancaster County and whether measles was the cause of death or merely a coexisting condition. Parsons said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office recorded no deaths caused by measles — only one death of someone who had measles. Parsons said government officials have not responded to his questions. “Transparency is owed to the people. It is incumbent on those who held the press conference to clear this up. Immediately.” Link↗



Background: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is the largest and oldest Amish settlement in the world

Lancaster Health Commissioner Josh Parsons

We must give credit when it is due; here is a medical doctor telling the truth about natural immunity (Fauci in 2004) Link↗



What happened to him? Some have suggested that it was this meeting that changed his stance: Link↗

Legal

According to published reports, Danish vaccine researcher Poul Thorsen will plead guilty on September 1, 2026 to federal charges that he stole over one million dollars in grant funding he received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Poul Thorson Thorsen is accused of using Centers of Disease Control and Prevention money, earmarked for autism research, for his own purposes; the Danish-born researcher was studying the possible link between vaccines and the rise of autism rates. Charges against him raise questions about whether he was deliberately falsifying vaccine data to ‘prove’ that vaccines do not cause autism and have nothing to do with the rise of autism in the United States. Under Thorsen, several articles claiming to exonerate vaccines in the rise of autism were published in scientific journals in the early 2000’s. The articles were used by the CDC and other medical organizations to support the claim that vaccines do not cause autism. However, Thorsen’s studies have been described as ‘flawed’ by Dr. Brian Hooker. According to author and investigator James Ottar Grundvig (Master Manipulator: The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Government Betrayal at the CDC), the “CDC hired mercenary scientists, here and abroad, to cook data on MMR and thimerosal studies, to erase the autism signals in vaccine research. They were desperate to keep the trust in the myth that vaccines are ‘safe and effective.’” Grundvig noted that Thorsen could be imprisoned for the rest of his life as each of the 22 Wire Fraud counts carries a penalty of one year of jail time. Instead, he hopes Thorsen will make a deal “to expose the collusion and fraudulent science” for which he believes Thorsen and others were responsible. “I suspect that more legal action is to be taken against his co-conspirators, later this fall,” Grundvig said.

Dr. Tess Lawrie writes: “As Acting Commissioner of the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, Dr Janet Woodcock led the FDA’s pandemic operations and was the therapeutics lead for Operation Warp Speed that facilitated the approval of experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Woodcock has recently come under the spotlight following the release of her email correspondence with Dr Anthony Fauci. The email is being widely used to demonstrate that Anthony Fauci knew the vaccines were causing injury yet did nothing about it. This is an important reminder that Fauci was not operating in a vacuum. More than one individual is responsible for the COVID lies and consequences. The list may indeed become very long when one starts to note the key government agency figures, university academics, politicians, media personalities, and judges - not to mention, the wilfully blind implementers of this daft and dangerous genetic experiment. As FDA’s COVID therapeutics lead, Woodcock should now be investigated, not only for her role in the authorisation of harmful, experimental genetic vaccines, but also for the misinformation campaigns against low cost, safe and effective alternative therapies, like ivermectin. Had the appropriate low-cost established medicines been authorised for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, the COVID shots could not have been approved. As we all now know, their emergency use authorisation of COVID injections was dependent on no other therapies being available. Dr Janet Woodcock features in my book, Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files.You can find details of our 2021 email correspondence and my opinion of it in Chapter 3, MOVE 11. Engaging with the FDA.” Dr. Tess Lawrie

Thirty-five years of work, gone in a single day. And now the very agency that took it says it owes them nothing. Nine months after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) slaughtered their entire flock of healthy, avian-flu-recovered ostriches, the agency has now made its position official in writing, telling the farm it will not compensate them for a single bird. By the CFIA’s own math, the decision deprives the farm of up to $942,000. Compensation after a mass cull is standard practice for farmers across this country. Instead, the CFIA dug through every alleged infraction it could find and used them to justify paying nothing. Karen doesn’t believe this is about paperwork. Considering everything that took place, it appears to be punishment for a family that refused to stay quiet. “This is where they picked with the wrong family,” she told Rebel News. But Karen Espersen and her family at Universal Ostrich Farms are still standing and still fighting. The farm is working on an appeal, and they’re building a case backed by scientific reports and years of documented evidence they say will prove the birds were never a real threat in the first place. Rebel News isn’t quitting either. Their full-length documentary on the slaughter at Universal Ostrich Farms and everything this family has endured since is finished - Culling the Cure: The Aftermath of Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter will premiere in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, September 18. Rebel News is also planning screening dates across the country, with dates still to be announced. You can grab your tickets and see the full screening schedule at CullingtheCure.com.

A new trailer for Silencing Detective Grus, the documentary produced by Todd Harris for the Grus Justice Project is now available. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Combing through reports from more than 1,200 weather stations across the United States, former University of Alabama climatologist John Christy’s analysis challenges a commonly held belief that extreme high temperatures have become more prevalent. John Christy According to his report, published this spring in the academic journal Theoretical and Applied Climatology, the data don’t show an increase in extreme temperatures; rather, they indicate that temperatures have become more moderate over the past century. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that average temperatures have risen by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850 and that this increase has accelerated in recent decades. According to NOAA, the year 2024 was the warmest year since global records began in 1850, and the 10 warmest years during this period all occurred during the decade from 2015 to 2024. Regarding the cause, NOAA said that “Earth’s average surface temperature has been rising because human-produced greenhouse gases are causing Earth to absorb more energy than it radiates back to space.” Christy’s study, however, indicates that, far from an increase in extreme weather, there has been an overall moderating of temperatures in the United States. In contrast to NOAA’s assessment, Christy’s analysis indicates fewer extreme high temperatures and extreme low temperatures since 1899. Christy’s analysis indicates that the period with the most extreme high temperatures was the 1930s, not recent decades as is often reported. Instances of extreme heat have not increased significantly over the past century, Christy stated, and there are fewer cases of extreme cold. “If your political view is that extremes are getting worse and worse, that’s almost a religion, so you can’t really change minds on that,” Christy said. Christy believes it’s difficult for academics who question the prevailing narratives on climate to secure grants or be published. Link↗

Comments in response to Dr. Oz claim that the MMR is not a lethal vaccine: “Dr Oz. Who bought you out? Just talk to the parents of autistic kids, I’ll believe them before you. / America should be a no jab zone….period. no one should be mandated to force your children to take poison… / What a bunch of Mumbo Jumbo, Oz has just lost my respect. He’s saying it’s not lethal but thinks we need to alter the components otherwise it could be lethal…Yes after millions have taken it UNALTERED do you think you should have said what you are saying a few years ago. because a lot of folks have died due to this unlethal MMR vaccine.. / Wow. Oz really doesn’t get it. It’s about the probability of disability or death when taking a combo injection compared to the probability of disability or death when taking them separately. / “Not lethal”… Meaning of lethal - “able to cause death, or being extremely dangerous”. Fact is that ALL vaccines are toxic and dangerous. Some are indeed “lethal”– Covid jab anyone? Obviously Dr. Oz seems to imply complications are “okay” from the MMR jab, that one could just be paralyzed, autistic, etc, but not DEAD. The MMR vaccine harm could occur s l o w l y, so Big Pharma can blame that disease/death on something else. Just Say NO. / The MMR “vaccine” has killed more people than measles, itself. / It’s not lethal…. It just makes you possibly immune deficient and or autistic…. 🙄 / Saying they are not lethal and acknowledging that nobody has yet proven they are lethal are two separate things. / My questions would be…what is OZ basing this information on? Why do other countries give them separately…what do they know that we haven’t figured out yet? Why take the chance? Why use our kids as test subjects? / What happens when they mix it with 3-4 other vaccines at once to a child only months old? Do they have the intelligence on that? Maybe mumps, measles and rubella wouldn’t be so bad after all. It would mean some adults would have to stay home from work. Link↗

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine transformed him into “a villain of the world,” he said in “Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter,” an Amazon Prime documentary released Thursday. Novak Djokovic The 24-time Grand Slam champion revisited the controversy in the film, which examines his career, his personality and some of the most contentious moments of his life in tennis. “I was made [a] villain more than I ever have been before in tennis circles,” Djokovic said. “Now I was a villain of the world.” The New York Times said he was “a Master on the Court” who “Keeps Making Errors Off It” in debates over “science versus quackery.” A clip included in the documentary shows CNN commentator Bob Costas accusing Djokovic of a “continued pattern of evasions of the truth and contempt for the rules that apply to everyone else.” Former Australian Labor senator Stephen Conroy called him “a pampered, entitled sports star who thinks he can game the system.” In February 2022, the BBC asked Djokovic whether he was prepared to sacrifice his chance of becoming statistically the greatest tennis player ever rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Djokovic said he was, “because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title.” “It was all political,” he said. “It had nothing to do with medical.” More than four years after the Australian controversy, Djokovic stands by his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. “There is no stronger feeling in life than freedom,” Djokovic said in the film. Link↗ The National Post published this week an article by J.D. Tuccille, titled “ Anthony Fauci destroyed trust in public health experts. His diary exposes him as thin-skinned, intolerant of dissent, dishonest and obsessed with fame.” Link↗

The McCullough Foundation has released a short film revealing how Drs. Fauci and Walensky KNEW the miscarriage risk in Jan. 2021 but still exhorted the pregnant women of the US (and the world) to get the dangerous shot. The title of the 3 minute film is: One of the Greatest Crimes in Medical History. On May 19, 2021, McCullough Foundation Vice President John Leake interviewed Dr Peter McCullough about the hasty and reckless rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program in early 2021. In this interview, Dr. McCullough expressly warned that our public health authorities and media were violating a long-established axiom of modern medicine—namely, that we NEVER inject pregnant women with a bioactive substance that could cause an adverse reaction in the pregnant woman’s body. NEVER. Four hours after I published the interview on YouTube, the video was removed from the platform without explanation. You will see in the film the willful concealment of the known miscarriage risk—perpetrated by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky. This is evidence of one of the greatest criminal acts in the history of modern medicine. It contains all the elements necessary for criminal prosecution—clear documentary evidence (text messages on government issued cell phones) of two willful and deliberate acts committed by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky. Concealing from the public the known and clearly defined risk of miscarriage caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. Using their official authority to advise the pregnant women of the United States— and by extension the entire world—to receive the dangerous product.

Tucker Carlson: Classification is a big lie. “So what is classification? Classification is the lie that the majority of the big things government is doing are too important to tell you about. You’re not allowed to know because if you knew somehow we would all be less safe. Well that’s a lie. And of course the main reason that over a billion federal documents are classified is in order to give the people running the government the ability to do whatever they want, including enrich themselves, steal, defraud your money and strip you of the right to do anything about it because you don’t know what’s happening.”

Wisdom of the Week

Anonymous comment from the give send go: Thank-you Mark for your courage…

“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” - Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

Robert F Kennedy Sr.

Song of the week

Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken (Official Lyric Video) Link↗

Related Material

Bruce Pardy: How Legal Systems Enable Medical Tyranny (part one of three) Link↗

Conversations Between Dr. Chaufan and Dr. Trozzi:

Dr. Claudia Chaufan: Policy Failures and the Collapse of Medical Ethics Link↗

Dr. Claudia Chaufan: Medical Coercion and Moral Injury Link↗

United Health Care Workers Of Ontario: 2021 Open letter to Premier Doug Ford providing scientific evidence supporting the right of health care workers to make an informed decision about their own health. Written and signed by several prominent Canadian scientists, doctors and academics, refuting a recent publication by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released on October 19, 2021. Link↗

The Amish did not participate in any of the covid agenda. They did not mask, social distance, close their schools, churches or businesses. They did not invite nor submit to the injection campaigns. Amish people over 60 years old had a 23 times lower Infection Fatality Rate than the rest of the country. For all age groups combined, their infection fatality rate from COVID was at least 90 times lower than the surrounding community. Link↗



Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Meryl Nass together “Red alert from Tokyo, with biological warfare expert Dr Nass” Link↗