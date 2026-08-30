Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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david
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that was a lot of good news- almost like rule of law is returning to america. read bruce pardy's articles and think they are spot on. i like the way that man thinks. definitely improved upon app's foundations. the canada we knew and loved is in the rear view mirror. lost it's common sense. the arrogance and corruption of its leaders makes a sad state when no one is accountable. met some interesting and informed people at the alberta rally yesterday. was a sheriff following a dumbass dressed in canadian flags -totally masked mind you- looking for confrontation.

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