Canadian law professor Bruce Pardy highlights a striking irony during his testimony before a federal committee on freedom of expression: Free speech is a fundamental right that protects individuals from government interference. In its purest form, free speech means the absence of government-imposed restrictions on expression. The most effective way for governments to protect free speech is simply to stay out of the way.

To truly safeguard free speech, governments must stop limiting it. This includes defeating Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act; repealing Bill C-18, the Online News Act; repealing Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act; and repealing the gender amendments to the Canadian Human Rights Act introduced in the former Bill C-16.

Pardy underscores his point by invoking Winston Churchill: “There is nothing government can give to you that it hasn’t taken from you in the first place.”

