This week brought significant developments around medical policy, free expression, individual rights, and government accountability.

In the United States, the Department of Justice announced agreements with NYU Langone Health and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center under which both hospital systems will cease providing gender-transition interventions to minors. The agreements resolve federal investigations into alleged violations of healthcare and fraud laws, although both hospital systems denied the allegations.

Meanwhile in Alberta, a judge overturned the University of Lethbridge’s 2023 decision to cancel a lecture by former professor Frances Widdowson. Justice Christopher Simard found that the university failed to properly consider Charter protections for freedom of expression and its own commitment to free and open inquiry.

And in Canada, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms released Restoring Freedom in Canada, outlining 18 concrete actions Parliament can take to protect privacy and free expression, restore equality before the law, and limit government overreach.

Together, these developments reflect continued efforts to strengthen individual rights, freedom of expression, and institutional accountability.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — September 26, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Highlights of the Week

Culling the Cure – Rebel News documentary on the ostrich culling

Unbekoming promotes VCC’s new book: Lies are Unbekoming What to Hand Them Before They Go The book reviewed here uses the conventional medical vocabulary. Where that vocabulary appears below, it is the authors’ words, quoted or attributed, and the analysis around it is mine… Read more

Political

The US Department of Justice announced on Sep. 18 that it has secured agreements with hospital systems in New York and Pennsylvania to end transgender treatments for minors. US Department of Justice New York University Langone Health and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have agreed to halt such treatments and will pay penalties of $8.5 million and $970,000 (Correction: $950,000), respectively. New York University Langone Health and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center The hospitals were under investigation as part of a larger initiative to probe healthcare systems for alleged violations of fraud and consumer laws related to gender interventions for minors. Attorney General Todd Blanche said: “Hospitals that target children in these practices, and then fraudulently obtain payments for the procedures, will be held accountable.” Attorney General Todd Blanche Around 40 hospital systems representing “thousands of institutions” have agreed to halt pediatric gender care for at least 10 years or longer, Blanche said. It also follows upon the federal government’s push to investigate healthcare providers for fraudulent billing practices through the misuse of diagnosis codes, violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by using hormones to effect gender changes, and the False Claims Act by promising such procedures can end gender dysphoria. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a report on Aug. 13 alleging that hospitals were purposely misdiagnosing patients on insurance forms to ensure reimbursement. Between 2015 and 2025, insurers were billed nearly $11 million for puberty blockers prescribed to kids aged 13 to 17 who had been diagnosed with “precocious puberty,” the report said. The report, entitled “Wolves in White Coats,” noted that patients in that age group cannot have precocious—or early—puberty, because that is the normal age when puberty begins. Similar miscoding was allegedly used for gender surgeries. “How do you do a mastectomy, but then bill an insurance company and not raise any red flags? ... You bill it as breast reduction instead of a mastectomy.” Link↗

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won 44.5 percent of the vote in the Sept. 6 state election in Saxony-Anhalt, emerging as the winner of the election in the eastern state, according to exit polls. The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which has led the government of this eastern state of 2.1 million people since 2002, fell to 18.5 percent from 37.1 percent in ​2021. This result marks a major breakthrough for the party and a setback for Merz’s CDU. Chancellor Friedrich Merz Ulrich Siegmund, AfD lead candidate for governor of Saxony-Anhalt, ran on a platform promising a “deportation and remigration offensive,” a state baby bonus, cuts to public broadcasting, deregulation and tax cuts, a reduction in the number of state ministries, and the creation of a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Ulrich Siegmund, AfD lead candidate for governor of Saxony-Anhalt CDU General Secretary Franziska Hoppermann told public broadcaster ARD that the outcome was “a defeat overall for the Christian Democrats.” She nonetheless ruled out any coalition with the AfD. “We do not work with extremists,” she said. Link↗ CDU General Secretary Franziska Hoppermann

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom has written a report on restoring freedom in Canada. John Carpay of the JCCF said “Canada will be a police state by Christmas if Parliament passes Bill C-2, C-8 and C-9 in their current form.” Link↗ Carpay outlined 18 concrete actions Parliament can take to protect privacy, defend free expression, restore equality before the law, and limit government overreach in a four minute video. The full report, Restoring Freedom in Canada, is available here: Link↗ John Carpay Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Rima Laibow, and others have written a Cease and Desist letter to President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy. Dr. Joseph Sansone and Dr. Rima Laibow The letter says: “ Republican County Parties across Florida, Texas, and the country, have passed resolutions declaring COVID 19 and mRNA injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The Idaho and Arizona Republican parties also passed resolutions declaring COVID/mRNA injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.. These proposed bills recognized that mRNA injections and products are already illegal under existing bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. COVID 19 and mRNA injections have resulted in deaths, shortened lifespans, reduced birthrates, increased infant mortality and a host of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancers, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more. Many if not most Americans will have shortened lifespans due to the deployment of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Facilitating the deployment of biological and technological weapons targeting American civilians is an act of war, and therefore an act of treason against the United States. We demand that you immediately cease and desist and immediately stop the continued deployment of mRNA injections and products in the United States. Anything less is an act of war and an act of treason against the United States of America.”

Neighbors in Emporia, a small Midwestern city with more “No Data Center” lawn signs than stoplights, have advanced efforts to ban server factories in their area. Now they are organizing to oust the city leaders who considered supporting the tech expansion. The District Court of Lyon County, Kansas, ruled on Aug. 20 that it will allow a community-organized petition that bans the building and operation of data centers in Emporia to be on the November ballot after the neighborhood group, Emporia Neighbors United, collected enough signatures from locals. “We, the voters, have the right to decide our future when it comes to water, when it comes to electricity, when it comes to the future of the Tallgrass Prairie and the Flint Hills,” says Jay Vehige, executive director of Emporia Neighbors United. The court made the ruling just weeks after a local physics teacher went viral for being carried out of a public hearing and arrested after he repeatedly clapped in support of speakers opposing data centers, despite warnings to stop or leave. “We intend on taking our city government back,” Vehige said. The neighborhood group launched a series of petitions to “clap back” at lawmakers in a government reform series that would abandon the current form of government—a city commissioners system—and replace it with a city council structure that would represent four equal parts of the city. Link↗

BC Premier David Eby is receiving lots of push back after he announced an unnecessary election in BC, even though he has a clear majority in the Legislature and no reason to burden British Columbians with an additional $82.5 million bill, on top of his tripling of the provincial debt. This unnecessary election and the cost may be a step too far for most BC residents.

Medicine

Dr Peter McCullough writes: “The Allison Inquiry put injured Canadians and grieving parents on the record in Ottawa. The Toronto Sun just put their testimony on the front of a national conversation and attached a demand list: stop the shots, fire the medical officers, prosecute the approvals, call the inquiry. The people who spent five years calling this “misinformation” now have to explain why a Nobel-nominated policy intellectual is printing the opposite in one of the country’s biggest papers — and why nobody in Ottawa has an answer.” Dr. Peter McCullough

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has agreed to ensure that none of its produce nationwide is misted with ProduceMaxx, a synthetic antimicrobial pesticide. The settlement with Sprouts was secured by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and will be effective in all Sprouts locations across the United States, the attorney general’s office said in a Sept. 21 statement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ProduceMaxx contains hypochlorous acid, a form of chlorine. Federal law requires that USDA-certified organic produce sprayed with chlorine be rinsed with drinking water before consumption to maintain certification. Within 90 days, besides misting, any other use of ProduceMaxx, or other synthetic antimicrobial pesticide on organic produce will also be stopped. The settlement with Sprouts comes after Paxton initiated an investigation against major grocery chains in January over spraying pesticides on organic produce. Link↗

Background:

Household bleach is mostly sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) in water. It is strongly alkaline (pH about 11–13).

Hypochlorous acid is HOCl. In water the two sit in a pH-dependent equilibrium:

HOCl⇌H++OCl−

At bleach’s high pH, almost all of the chlorine is the hypochlorite ion (OCl−). At near-neutral or slightly acidic pH, more of it is HOCl.⁠Bioionix

That matters because HOCl is the more microbicidal form (often cited as tens to about 100 times more active than OCl− on a molar basis). It is also typically less alkaline, less corrosive, and less irritating than concentrated bleach. Products like ProduceMaxx are formulated as dilute HOCl (0.45% on the label), not as laundry bleach. Secretary Kennedy and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) asked the public for feedback on how the CDC vaccine schedule places vaccines into routine, risk-based, and shared clinical decision-making categories. HSS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy ICAN has submitted a comment. The bottom line: every single vaccine decision should be made pursuant to shared clinical decision-making. Meaning, vaccines should be treated like every other medical intervention—a physician and patient must consider the individual’s medical history, risk factors, and personal values before any vaccination. No government recommendation should predetermine a medical decision for any individual patient! Second, CDC shouldn’t recommend any vaccine without adequate clinical trial data. ICAN called on HHS to require that every recommended vaccine be backed by randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trials with safety review periods of at least one to four years, depending on the targeted age group. If a current vaccine doesn’t meet those standards, ICAN argued that the CDC recommendation should be withdrawn. Third, vaccine recommendations should be reviewed each year, and continued recommendation should be based on the latest safety and efficacy data. This would mandate that HHS identify the most commonly claimed injuries once a vaccine is in use and then do a proper causality assessment for each injury—and if it doesn’t, the CDC recommendation should be withdrawn. Finally, ICAN demanded that the HHS vaccine safety surveillance systems be completely overhauled. We detailed how four safety systems—VAERS, V-safe, CISA, and VSD—are fundamentally compromised. ICAN called for updated systems, automated adverse event reporting, and public access to de-identified VSD data so independent scientists can finally conduct real safety studies. Link↗

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with state epidemiologists to create a standard definition for measles deaths. The CDC is working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) to establish a standardized definition for measles deaths to ensure consistent reporting across jurisdictions,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Press Secretary Grace Davis Jamison. Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense (CHD), said that deaths caused strictly by measles are rare and that federal agencies bringing more clarity around what constitutes death as an underlying cause is critical. Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D He also said the Pennsylvania cases in particular became politicized instead of scientific. “Gov. Josh Shapiro declared two measles-associated deaths, then proceeded to say ‘vaccine’ 70 times during the press conference. One was born without a heartbeat and a ruptured spleen, and the other was a 6-week-old afflicted with Amish lethal microcephaly,” Jablonowski said. Governor Josh Shapiro He added: “Context matters. A political apparatus of state departments of health makes measles deaths politicizable. Requiring death certificates to describe measles as a cause of death in a national measles death statistic adds reliability to the reported number, not detracts from it.” Link↗

Legal

An Alberta judge has overturned a 2023 decision by the University of Lethbridge to cancel a scheduled lecture by former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson. Professor Frances Widdowson In his Sept. 17 decision, Justice Christopher Simard of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench found that the university failed to properly take into account Widdowson’s Charter right to free expression when it cancelled her talk entitled “How Woke-ism Threatens Academic Freedom.” Justice Christopher Simard “The university erred in law by not expressly considering and mentioning the Charter in making the Decision,” Simard wrote in his judgment, adding that the university’s decision-making process was “fundamentally and fatally flawed” and ran counter to its own policy of encouraging “free and open critical inquiry.” “It is clear that the University was knowingly involved in regulating students’ freedom of expression on campus when it made the Decision,” Simard added. In his judicial review, Simard determined that Charter rights did apply to the university’s decision to cancel Widdowson’s talk because it was governmental in the nature of its decision to hand down decisions as to free expression on campus. The university argued it only cancelled Widdowson’s room booking and was just regulating university space, an argument Simard rejected. Simard further noted a 2019 free expression policy maintained by the university that he said permitted the “broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge and learn,” something he said the cancellation of Widdowson’s talk breached. Simard further concluded that the Charter also protected a student ‘s right to listen to other points of view. “Freedom of expression ‘protects listeners as well as speakers,’” Simard wrote, citing a 1989 Supreme Court of Canada decision in Edmonton Journal v. Alberta. Link↗

Eleven days after Rebel News sued Elections Alberta, Forever Canadian’s Thomas Lukaszuk held a press conference and announced that “as of this moment” his campaign will follow the same financial rules as every other campaign in this referendum. Forever Canadian’s Thomas Lukaszuk Forever Canadian has been on Elections Alberta’s register since June 8, with a duty to report every donation, every week. Through September 17, his campaign reported $0.00. Fifteen straight weeks. While running two offices, a bus tour, thousands of lawn signs and a free Jann Arden concert. Yesterday wasn’t Forever Canadian agreeing to play by the rules. It was Forever Canadian admitting out loud that it hadn’t been. Nothing else changed in those eleven days. No new law. No ruling. Just our lawsuit. A confession going forward is not a pardon for the past. Who paid for the offices, bus, signs and concert from May to September? In May, Lukaszuk said “anyone in Canada can donate.” His website said “no limits on donation amounts.” The law says Alberta donors only, $5,000 each. And yesterday, Elections Alberta told the court what it thinks of Rebel News. Its brief calls our case “not urgent” and “hopeless.” It wants my 363-page affidavit thrown out and no hearing on the merits until after the vote. After it can’t matter. Lukaszuk is now being more honest about his own campaign than Elections Alberta is about our complaint. Link↗

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is getting involved in the fight over a Massachusetts teen taken away from her Catholic parents and potentially being “transitioned” by the state while in its custody. Joseph and Arlene Kutzko haven’t been allowed to see their daughter Sophie in nearly two years. Since then, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) has housed her in a boys dormitory and put her on birth control pills and antipsychotic medications. The local school system “exposed our daughter to teachings on LGBTQ and topics that conflict with our Catholic beliefs about human dignity, creation as male and female, and Catholic teaching,” Sophie’s father Joseph said. On September 17, the DOE’s Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) announced it is investigating The Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough in Massachusetts to see if its conduct in the case violated the federal Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, which requires parental consent for any evaluation of a student’s “mental health, sex behaviors and attitudes, religious beliefs or any other invasive sensitive subjects”; or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which requires parents be allowed to access their children’s education records. Link↗

A group of parents at Middle Creek Elementary School is demanding that the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) respect their families’ religious rights after the district recently hired a new music teacher – a biological male who presents as a “transgender” woman. When the parents asked for accommodations for their children regarding pronoun use and classroom discussion of gender and sexuality, the district refused. Now, representing these families, Thomas More Society attorneys have given WCPSS 15 days to provide written assurances protecting their rights or face a lawsuit. The demand letter, sent September 15 by Thomas More Society attorneys on behalf of the parents and the association Middle Creek Parental Rights, asks WCPSS to guarantee in writing: That parents may opt their children out of any class taught by the teacher; That no student will be disciplined for using “Mr.” and male pronouns for the teacher; That gender identity and sexuality will not be discussed with students without advance parental notice and the right to opt out; That the teacher will not share a bathroom, locker room, or similar space with students; and That no family will face retaliation for asserting these rights. Link↗

Background: Aria Derrick, previously known as Canon Derrick, is the newly hired Kindergarten through grade 5 music teacher. Aria Derrick, previously known as Canon Derrick

Citizen Action

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

On September 16, the CTV network ran a hit piece on the Allison Inquiry that was pure propaganda. The CTV hit piece on the Allison Inquiry had a single person give a strong negative opinion. Maria Dunning She claimed to have applied to be a witness at the Inquiry. She then gave a strong negative opinion, including: “She now feels it [the Inquiry] is more of a political stunt” “I felt disgusted and betrayed. I was duped.” The CTV hit piece is pure propaganda because: A single person’s personal opinion is not national news; This person claims to have applied to be a witness at the Allison Inquiry, but she did not apply to be a witness. Is she a crisis actor? The message of the story is the opposite of the truth. The world is exploding with literal reverence for the witnesses and their stories. That should have been the story. The story is completely unbalanced. Why didn’t the CTV also interview someone in the majority who is thankful for the Allison Inquiry? Considering the actions of the CTV network, including the hit piece on the Allison Inquiry, the question needs to be asked: Should CTV be criminally investigated? Shawn's Substack Should CTV be criminally investigated? On September 16, the Canadian Television Network, commonly known as CTV, ran a hit piece on the Allison Inquiry that was pure propaganda. Should CTV be criminally investigated… Read more A further quote from the CTV article about Maria Dunning the C-19 injection injured person complaining about the Allison Inquiry: “She wasn’t one of the 50 picked to testify, but tuned in, only to be disappointed by, what she calls, the anti-vaccine, anti-mandate politicization of her injuries.” In his speech during Thursday’s conference, “CHD in DC: In Order to Form a More Perfect Future,” MAHA Action president Tony Lyons examined how and why the corporate players that control what we eat and what medicines we put into our bodies are so resistant to change — and why they find HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so ‘dangerous.’ MAHA Action president Tony Lyons I really started to learn the level of indoctrination prevalent in this country, where people think Bobby Kennedy is a danger. The question then is: Who is he a danger to? We know that these big pharmaceutical companies are the most criminal organizations in the country. We know that Big Food companies aren’t far behind. We know a very small number of people in the United States die each year from infectious disease. We also know that the media covers a single measles death like it’s Armageddon. Even if they’re comorbidities, even if there’s a story that’s contradictory, even if you can’t get any of the facts, you just hear ‘measles.’ I would say: anytime you hear the word ‘measles’ in the media, you should think psy- op. You should think: this is a story meant to control what I think, what I do, what I believe. Bobby Kennedy, who’s working for the American public and trying to protect our children, he’s a ‘danger’ to a group of companies and to a way of life and to government agencies that are captured by those companies. Today’s system is like Chicago in the 1930s — where everything, all the judges, all the politicians, were owned by the mafia. In a way, Big Pharma and Big Food are mafia.

James Turner’s comment to an article that announces Carney will attend question period for a few hours this week – “Carny to attend Parliament? Why is that even a headline? To quote a direct statement from our absentee PM, “Who cares”. Question Period is meaningless babble for the masses. Without answers being required, what’s the point? When he co-opted the Committee Process, Carny removed the final checks and balances available to the opposition - thereby Canadian citizens. Parliament, much like the CBC and the Supreme Court, the Justice system itself, are meaningless functionaries of the Liberal Party. Sieg Heil! Mr PM. Die Großdeutscher Reichstag is now yours.” Link↗ Mark Carney Context: Sieg Heil is German for “Hail victory”. The Greater German Reichstag (Großdeutscher Reichstag) was the official name, after 1938, of Nazi Germany’s national parliament. Apparently, some say there is no story here at the Allison Inquiry on Parliament Hill that is taking testimony from people who were impacted by Canada’s vaccination policy during the COVID-19 pandemic wrote Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington. “I googled to read about the Allison Inquiry and check out the media coverage on it in Ottawa. There seems to be none. Seems odd when it’s right in Parliament buildings where the press gallery have offices.” Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington CBC and The Globe and Mail pundit and columnist Andrew Coyne responded: “Possibility 1. This is a serious and significant inquiry and every single reporter in Ottawa is conspiring to cover it up.” “Possibility 2. This is obvious horses***.” CBC and The Globe and Mail pundit and columnist Andrew Coyne Frank Grimes Jr replied – “At what point did you lose your humanity? You can’t name call your way out of this one. You can’t call the vaccine injured “antivaxxers” so you have to call their injuries “horseshit” The reason the media doesn’t report it is they were complicit with, and funded by, government.” Link↗

The European Parliament confirmed the COVID vaccine rollout was a calculated experiment with human lives. Not everyone received the same formula—some got a low-concentration mRNA dose while others received what whistleblowers are calling “the kill shot”—a lethal amount designed to eliminate rather than protect. But the deception runs even deeper —a troubling procedural order keeps both the public and even doctors from being fully informed. There are two sets of adverse data: one the pharmaceutical companies keep hidden, and one carefully curated for public consumption. Perhaps the most damning: According to Marcel de Graaff of the FVD MEP, the EMA—Health Canada’s equivalent—knew the mRNA vaccines neither treat nor stop transmission of COVID-19. Even worse, they concealed evidence that vaccinated people were MORE likely to contract the virus.

Call to Action

Consider joining Dr Trozzi and many others in signing the Open Letter Regarding the Removal of the mRNA Platform, Addressed to Secretary Kennedy and President Trump by Americans for Health Freedom. Executive summary:

As influential leaders within the MAHA and health freedom movements, we are writing to object to policies under your oversight related to the mRNA platform, and to call you to act on our policy goals.

While the centerpiece of the MAHA and health freedom agenda has been removal of mRNA shots, you have failed to take decisive action on this front despite overwhelming credible evidence to the harm of this technology. Instead, your policies related to mRNA technology are neutered and self-defeating, putting pregnant women and children at risk, misleading parents and eroding their rights, and failing to help those harmed by vaccines.

If you continue to ignore our central issue of removing the mRNA platform, the MAHA and health freedom movements will withdraw their support of you, and you will face the political consequences.

Read the full letter and consider signing here: Link↗

Quote of the week

A comment of Ionedery2 on Thursday’s DrTrozzi post titled: ALERT: AI Can Now Design New Viruses From Scratch.

Ionedery2 wrote:

I’m reminded of a song: “Epitaph” by King Crimson Link↗

Between the iron gates of fate

The seeds of time were sown

And watered by the deeds of those

Who know and who are known

Knowledge is a deadly friend

If no one sets the rules

The fate of all mankind, I see

Is in the hands of fools

Song of the week

Beethoven - Moonlight Sonata no 14 op 27 no 2, part 3. Performed by Anastasia Huppmann Link↗

Extraordinary young 28 year old Russian-born Austrian concert pianist. Link↗

Additional Resources

Understanding Measles and the Vaccine Narrative Link