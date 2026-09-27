Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
9h

Good morning and thank you Dear Dr Mark Trozzi and VCC Founder Ted Kuntz,

This is so great what people have accomplished as citizens.

Lately, I haven't been fired yet but I won't stop. Last week at work, I had a customer come through our shop and purchase a few items and when I typed his ph0ne number in the register for his "Rewards" I happily declared "Oh , your last name is Kuntz. Are you any relation to Ted Kuntz?"

He said, "No, but I recognize the name."

I said ,"Yes, Ted Kuntz of Vaccine CHOICE Canada."

He gave me one of those STIFF glares, as if to say "You're one of THOSE!!!" Then he left and I gleefully said "Thank you"

Thank you Ted for dedicating your life's work to helping people. It should have always been a CHOICE!!!

Slowly we ARE chipping away at the medical dogma we find ourselves leaving behind. Halleluiah!

Also, these bills that are coming through Bill C2, 8 and 9, brings me to the days when my sons were riding their bikes and a helmet law came through our Province in the late 1990's, I think it was, and I know that it was up to EVERY PARENT to enforce this for the safety of their children. Prevention is key when it comes to protecting children from Brain and other injuries.

These new bills that are being rammed through will be ignored by most and who will be there to enforce them? NO ONE. It'll either be snitchers or neighbours but after the revelation to what is going on in our country, people won't comply. That's my prayer and hope, anyway.

Thank you and God Bless you and yours.

Regards R.M.Ross

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david's avatar
david
7h

this statement gave me pause-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with state epidemiologists to create a standard definition for measles deaths.-- i recall reading that the supreme court in germany conceded that there was no proof of a measles virus ( Stephen Lanka's challenge)(wiki says 'Stefan Thomas Josef Lanka is a German conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccination activist who advocates for various scientifically refuted positions') (trust the science)-- just like there is no proof of a covid 19 virus... (google now twists those statements) also read in 'the real anthony fauci' by rfk jr. that there is no worldwide standard definition of aids-- it changes with borders. go figure. anyway lots of good stuff in wins this week so thanks and god bless you guys for keeping it positive.

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