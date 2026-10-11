Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
9h

It is happening, thank you Ted Kuntz and Dr Trozzi for the unbelievable effort put forth to provide a light shining on the truth. You two are, in my opinion, true “light workers”.

A lightworker is someone who consciously chooses to live in a way that brings more love, positivity, and healing to the world through their presence and actions. They often feel called to serve others and may be highly sensitive or drawn to spiritual growth.

I have to admit that as a conspiracy theorist it is so refreshing to be made aware of so many of the issues throughout the lead up to and the execution of the plandemic fiasco are coming to light and rectifications are slowly being addressed.

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Dana West's avatar
Dana West
8h

Thank you Dr Trozzi and Mr Kuntz! Happy Thanksgiving to you both. Love the ending song, has always been one of my favs. God Bless 🙏

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