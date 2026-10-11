This week brought encouraging developments in medical accountability, freedom, and the ongoing fight to protect fundamental rights.

In the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other federal officials announced the opening of a new National Institutes of Health clinic dedicated to investigating vaccine injuries. The initiative aims to improve research, identify potential treatments, and give greater attention to individuals who have reported adverse reactions following vaccination. Officials also announced measures to strengthen vaccine injury reporting and surveillance.

Meanwhile, a Houston pediatric hospital agreed to pay $650,000 to settle a federal religious discrimination charge involving an employee who objected to participating in gender-transition procedures for minors. The settlement reinforces the importance of protecting healthcare workers from being forced to choose between their religious convictions and their livelihoods.

In Canada, Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber reached another milestone on October 7 as their house arrest restrictions came to an end. Both have now entered the curfew portion of their conditional sentences, marking a significant step towards regaining their freedom following years of legal proceedings stemming from the 2022 protests.

Together, these developments highlight the continued success of individuals and organizations in challenging institutional practices, defending personal freedoms, and demanding accountability.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — October 10, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Highlights of the Week

NCI Live with Paul Jaffe Link↗ Unbekoming posted an article titled “The Session” which exposes the re-education session that anyone in Ontario who does not want their child injected with the cocktail of vaccines are forced to watch, before they must sign an affidavit stating that they are “knowingly putting your child’s life at risk”. Link↗

Political

Americans For Health Freedom, headed by Dr Mary Talley Bowden launched a pledge campaign, calling on elected officials and political candidates in upcoming midterms to sign a pledge. The call for their pledge reads: “The COVID shots are not safe and not effective. We ask the people we elect to represent and protect us to take a stand and call for these dangerous modified mRNA products to be pulled off the market.” and the elected officials and candidates are asked to sign this simple pledge: “I pledge to call for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market.” There is a simultaneous pledge for physicians and scientists which includes 12 key points to expose the scientific and ethical follies of the covid operation and prevent similar tragedies in the future. So far 169 elected officials, 178 political candidates, 192 former elected officials, 23 counties and political parties, 7 medical organizations, 129 physicians and scientists, and one surgeon general have signed the pledge. Link↗ Call to action: Americans ask elected officials and candidates seeking your vote to sign the pledge Link↗ Durham parental rights organization Back2Basics has endorsed 12 candidates for trustee in the upcoming municipal election, six each for the public and Catholic school boards. The group says its candidates must support six core values, including parental rights, educational achievement and a greater emphasis on academics over what it describes as ideological teaching. Another core value is a belief in “biological integrity” that children are either born male or female, and in 99.9 per cent of cases, a child’s chromosomes dictate that gender. “The chromosomes dictate that, not anyone’s opinion as to how they feel on any particular day. And we believe that that should be the basic understanding about sexuality.”. The other point is a belief that only civic and national flags should be flown by schools in the Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board. Any other flags sow disunity and are divisive. Co-founder Rob Cornish says the organization wants to elect trustees capable of bringing “common sense” and greater parental input back into the school system. Cornish said his group has been labelled by critics as “far-right extremists.” “We just believe our approach is kind of common sense.”

OneBC has announced a 4 point plan to curb mass migration in British Columbia.

In-person interviews with every person who wants to immigrate to British Columbia No illegal migrant will have access to public services paid for by the taxpayers of British Columbia We will authorize all public service workers to check the immigration status of anyone who’s accessing public services in British Columbia The province will fill in any funding gaps that that the federal government may use as an excuse not to deport illegal migrants.

Medicine

3.5 million Americans volunteered to provide CDC reports of their reactions after getting a COVID shot. CDC rolled out the V-Safe program at the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollout as a way to gain the public’s confidence that, although the vaccines were experimental and barely tested, our betters in government public health would be strenuously seeking signals of problems, to protect us. Because they cared. And because they were the EXPERTS who knew so much more than we did. When CDC started to read them, the program was quickly entombed; only now unearthed by FOIA. Now the over 7 million reports are out. React19 has compiled them into a book, Cries for Help. The results are excruciatingly painful, as the people providing the data begged for CDC to pay attention and help them, but discovered they were shouting into the wilderness. The material has come out as a book, which you can download for free, or buy as a two book series from Amazon. Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS) The Hidden V-Safe Cries for Help: Buried Until Now What was V-Safe? It was a new system for obtaining active surveillance of potential vaccine side effects. CDC rolled it out at the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollout as a way to gain the public’s confidence that, although the vaccines were experimental and barely tested, our betters in government public health would be strenuously seeking signals … Read more CDC directors (Left to Right): Dr. Rochelle Walensky (January 20, 2021 to June 30, 2023); Dr. Mandy Cohen (July 10, 2023 to January 20, 2025); Dr. Susan Monarez (July 31 to August 27, 2025).

We the Patriots USA announced that every interview from their Seventh Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon is now available to stream for free here on our website, as well as our Rumble channel! Incredible interviews with the world’s leaders on vaccine safety, research, litigation, and activism, including:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other officials have opened a new clinic to treat patients with vaccine injuries and announced other new developments on Oct. 8 that they say will change how the government handles reports of health problems following vaccination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The new National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinic is located on the agency’s campus in Bethesda, Maryland. It was opened on Oct. 5. The Make America Healthy Again Commission, led by Kennedy, recommended in 2025 starting a new vaccine injury research program at the NIH as part of an effort to investigate vaccine injuries with better data collection and analysis. “[The clinic is] dedicated to developing the science of preventing vaccine injuries, making vaccines safer, and most important of all, listening to the voices of people who have suffered vaccine injury, so that we can learn from them and learn from their experience to make vaccines safer,” says Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, NIH director. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya NIH doctors and researchers will use the clinic to evaluate patients, identify potential causes of health problems, and try to figure out the best treatments. Kennedy said in a video he posted on Oct. 8 that parents of children who suffered injuries from vaccines and other individuals with vaccine injuries “have been marginalized, vilified, demonized, and gaslighted, and they have not received the medical attention they need, and we have not done the studies that need to be done to understand who’s vulnerable to those kind of injuries.” Brianne Dressen, who was injured by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was treated at the NIH in 2021, and co-founded a group called React19 representing people hurt by vaccines said, “I think it was the first time in years that the vaccine-injured have been heard by the health authorities.” “It is definitely a step in the right direction.” Link↗ Brianne Dressen Health officials also announced three other related developments on Oct. 8. Kennedy has said that vaccine surveillance systems that the government utilizes, including the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), don’t work well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, another agency under Kennedy’s purview, in August solicited bids for a contract to overhaul VAERS. On Sept. 28, the agency awarded a new contract. Another move, officials said, will be requiring electronic health records moving forward to include vaccine-related health issues, “so that this information can follow patients across the health care system” and inform healthcare professionals who are caring for the patients. Finally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, another health agency division, is proposing reimbursing doctors for the time they spend submitting reports to VAERS. Link↗ Researchers are now admitting that the cause of Parkinson’s is primarily environmental. “The principal causes of the disease are not in our DNA but outside in our environment,” says Dr. Ray Dorsey, a neurologist and co-author of “The Parkinson’s Plan.” “Only 13 percent of Americans carry any known genetic cause or risk factor for the disease—the principal causes are chemicals in our food, water, and air.” For the vast majority of individuals, the condition is considered “idiopathic” (of unknown direct origin), meaning it is triggered by external elements acting on a person’s biological vulnerabilities. Dorsey and Okun don’t hesitate to describe the disease as a pandemic—not one caused by a virus, but by a new class of vectors, including pesticides, industrial solvents, and air pollution. Link↗ Dr. Ray Dorsey In response to the Trump administration’s decision to eliminate federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funding for gender-transition procedures involving minors, Arizona and Virginia have quietly announced corresponding restrictions, effective October 13, 2026. Both states, governed by Democrats, will discontinue public insurance coverage for specified treatments commonly described as “gender-affirming care.” The affected interventions include puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormone treatments, and gender-transition surgeries. Virginia state announcement. Link↗

A new study involving creatine supplementation in middle age adults demonstrated profound benefits including lean muscle mass, strength, endurance, memory, cognitive processing speed, and various metabolic markers including HbA1c which is an indicator of chronically elevated glucose levels and type 2 diabetes, and blood lipid profiles. Link↗

Another new study shows profound results using vitamin C and DMSO topically to treat basal cell carcinomas. The study used 30% ascorbic acid in 95% dimethylsulfoxide and 5% sterile water. Patients applied the solution twice daily for 8 weeks and achieved complete resolution of 86.7% of the lesions. It out performed the pharmaceutical topical treatment imiquimod which achieved 57.1% resolution at 8 weeks. The vitamin C and DMSO combo also caused zero hypopigmentation which is a common side effect with imiquimod where 70% of cases suffer this adverse effect. Link↗

Legal

The Pender Harbour and Area Residents Association (PHARA) is pleased to announce that a trial date has now been set for its constitutional challenge to British Columbia’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). The case has been scheduled by the BC Supreme Court Registry for a 16-day trial, beginning November 22, 2027. PHARA’s lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the DRIPA: is beyond the province’s constitutional authority, breaches the democratic rights of citizens by leaving them governed by an entity they had no say in electing, and illegally tries to tie the hands of future governments by dictating what types of laws they must pass (so as to be “consistent” with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples). PHARA has also recently written Prime Minister Mark Carney asking the federal government to consider supporting the DRIPA challenge. The Notice of Civil Claim can be found here.

A Houston pediatric hospital will pay $650,000 to settle a federal discrimination charge after it reportedly did not respect an employee’s objection to chemical and surgical mutilations on gender-confused minors. According to The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) the hospital fired the employee after they simply requested to be exempted from assisting in the procedures. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas reminded employers: “The freedom to live and work consistent with one’s faith is a fundamental American principle, and employees should not be forced to choose between their religious convictions and their livelihoods.” The National Women’s Law Center condemned the settlements. In its view, employees should be forced against their will, or fired, for not helping to transition children. Though the hospital is unnamed, Texas Children’s Hospital remains the likely institution at the center of the controversy since it is the only pediatric hospital in Houston that provided gender-denying care. The hospital already agreed to establish a detransition clinic to help formerly gender-confused individuals recover from the devastating effects of so-called transgender drugs and surgeries. Link↗ Andrea Lucas The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) is led by Fatima Goss Graves, its President and Chief Executive Officer. Link↗ Fatima Goss Graves

Attorney Peter Stassen has brought a lawsuit In the Netherlands against architects of The Great Reset and entered testimony from experts Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and Katherine Watt, into the record, to prove Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and Albert Bourla have committed crimes against humanity. The oral hearing is October 22, 2026 livestreamed from the Netherlands. Peter Stassen, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and Katherine Watt Our Greater Destiny Blog ‘The Great Reset’ Narrative On Trial: Netherlands Oct 22, 2026 Disclaimer… Read more Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and Albert Bourla About: Mark Rutte is a Dutch politician who became Secretary General of NATO on October 1, 2024, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. Born February 14, 1967, in The Hague, Netherlands, he served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands from October 2010 to July 2024, making him the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Action4Canada has filed a formal complaint against Justice Weatherill with the Canadian Judicial Council. Weatherill was the judge who recently ruled against Action4Canada in their efforts to hold the governments of BC and the Federal government accountable for the harms of their COVID response. Tanya Gaw writes; “No informed person, viewing the matter realistically and practically and having thought it through, would apprehend or conclude that the Judge was not biased or that justice was seen to be done, either in the predetermined judgment or in the accompanying inflammatory words.” In his reasons, Justice Weatherill described Action4Canada’s claim as a “hodgepodge of verbosity.” He called the pleading an “incoherent, unintelligent diatribe” without a factual foundation or viable cause of action. Most troubling was his statement that the claim sought to take the court into the “conspiratorial and demon-haunted shadow of Christian nationalism’s opposition to and defiance of” the COVID19 measures introduced by the federal and BC governments in 2020. He also cited an Ontario decision describing a claim as “grandstanding” and “political advocacy,” and said that sentiment applied “with equal force in this case.” He added that allowing the matter to continue would give the Plaintiffs a platform for grievances with no place in the court. Alarmingly, the judge also summarized the amended pleadings and our counsel’s submissions as “trying to put lipstick on a pig.” Rather than take time to consider his decision after hearing from Counsel for both the plaintiffs and defendants, Weatherill said he would render his decision immediately, reading what appeared to be a pre-written judgment on the merits of the case before hearing the parties. Action4Canada has announced they intend to appeal the decision. Link↗ Academic Frances Widdowson has filed a $3 million defamation lawsuit against the University of Lethbridge and several individuals, alleging that the defendants made false and defamatory statements about her that contributed to an environment in which she faced discrimination and violence. Frances Widdowson The lawsuit names the university’s board of governors, president, faculty association, vice-provost, and several faculty association and committee members as defendants. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 14 in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, centres on the university’s statements and actions following Widdowson’s Feb. 4 appearance on campus, where she participated in a discussion on whether residential schools were “genocidal” at the invitation of Anthony Hall, a professor emeritus. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial in Lethbridge and $1 million in general damages for defamation, $1 million in punitive damages, and $1 million in aggravated damages. It also asks that further special damages be considered at trial. Widdowson says that the university and faculty’s conduct surrounding her Feb. 4 appearance appeared to be “encouraging other institutions and the students and the faculty and those other institutions to be seeing me in this way that justifies me being assaulted.” In her lawsuit, Widdowson alleges that the university falsely accused her of spreading “disinformation based on prejudice and hate” and made another statement alleging that her presence at the university constituted a “clear health and safety risk.” Link↗

The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Monday not to hear a case against United Airlines for placing unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave. This decision not to hear the case, preserves a March ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that the airline’s employees have the right to pursue their religious-discrimination claims as a class. The case now returns to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, which ordered the case reopened on October 6th. Link↗

Citizen Action

The Manning Foundation is running its annual Student Essay Contest, and they are handing out $7,000 in prizes to Canadian undergraduates who can make the case for the ideas the campus establishment tries to shout down: free markets, individual liberty, personal responsibility, and freedom of expression. It’s open to any Canadian undergraduate student: Original work only, and no AI writing tools. They want your mind, not a machine’s. The deadline is midnight on November 8, 2026. Link↗

Anna Cairns’ message to her MP and MLA: “I would like to take a few minutes of your time to discuss the NCI and how the information uncovered during its hearings can be given a larger forum, as it is clear the information has been suppressed through what seems like a government-supported-media boycott. Rather than send physical documents, I feel it is more prudent to include links to the commissioners’ reports, issued by the NCI, in order to ensure my email and letter are opened by your office. I have also attached a trifold information leaflet that provides a more detailed view of the organization and its objectives. Please let me know when we can discuss the NCI and how our work can be given greater visibility in the hopes that such a debacle could never happen again. I will be calling your office in approximately two weeks to give you and your assistants time to discuss my notes and to schedule ten or fifteen minutes that could be allocated to a conversation. Yours sincerely, Anna Cairns.”

Message from Louisa, the social media co-ordinator for Vaccine Choice Canada: “We hit a huge milestone for social media! Across our three social media accounts - Instagram, Facebook and X - we gained over 11,877 new followers in just one month. In the previous month, we gained 3740 followers, but it usually averages around 1000 followers per month. Looking at the content that performed best, a key takeaway is authenticity. Short interview clips and posts that use personal images and language seem to resonate the most. The comments section of those posts are filled with people sharing their own stories and experiences, or even tips and suggestions for other commenters asking questions. Given how well personal stories perform, I plan to put together a number of vaccine injury stories for October since it is Vaccine Injury Awareness Month.

Links for Vaccine Choice Canada:

Toronto’s Library Action group is requesting VCC’s Pregnancy and Vaccination book be purchased by our libraries. The library action group attempts to influence what books their local library carries by making suggestions each month. This is a great book given October is Vaccine Injury month. Details on how to recommend a book below:

For Toronto, click here: Link↗ (you will need to login).



Click on Add suggestion on the right

”Title: Pregnancy and Vaccination: Empowering Parents Through Education Author, Performer, or Director: Ted Kuntz M.Ed. (Author), Vaccine Choice Canada Publication Year: 2025 Click on Next Format: Book ISBN: 9798309361557 Publisher: Independently published Audience: Adult Language: English

Notes: Pregnancy is a sacred time. Expecting mothers understand the importance of taking precautions to ensure a healthy and safe pregnancy. Responsible parents actively research the safety of strollers, car seats, cribs, and food ingredients in their desire to keep their child safe, the same due diligence is required with the vaccine decision.”

You will then see a summary of your request and you can click Submit.

Culling the Cure will be screening in Toronto on Saturday, October 17. A live Q & A with Drea Humphrey and Ezra Levant after. For tickets Link↗

Drea Humphrey and Ezra Levant

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro publicly told RFK Jr. that claiming the MMR vaccine contains aborted fetal tissue was “misinformation.” RFK Jr.’s response? He pointed directly to a video deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin—the inventor of the rubella component of the MMR vaccine himself. That deposition RFK Jr. was referring to was conducted by attorney Aaron Siri. In it, Plotkin admits under oath that his research that led to the development of the rubella vaccine involved at least 76 aborted fetuses—organs harvested, cultured for vaccine development. He admits the WI-38 cell line, still used today to propagate the rubella component of the MMR vaccine, comes from an aborted fetus. This isn’t some new conspiracy theory. This is his sworn testimony, captured years ago by Aaron Siri, now being used—right now—to correct a sitting governor on national television. Josh Shapiro Background: Dr Plotkin’s 2018 deposition by Arron Siri (fetal cells short clip) and full deposition: Link↗

Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber will once again have freedom of movement after their house arrest ended on Oct. 7. Lich said in an X post that their house arrest had come to a close and they were moving on to the curfew portion of their sentences: Hers will be complete on Jan. 21, 2027, while Barber’s will be finished in April 2027. “We’ve hit many milestones together and today marks another,” Lich said. “I couldn’t be more proud to call this man my friend, my co-accused, and my Saskatchewan brother from another mother.” Lich and Barber were found guilty of mischief in April 2025 for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions. Barber was also found guilty of counselling others to disobey a court order. The two were handed 18-month conditional sentences in October 2025, which includes house arrest, a curfew, and community service. Both were given exemptions for their house arrests, including for working, attending religious services, and medical appointments. Lich and Barber have been punished more severely than those found guilty of more serious crimes in Canada. It would appear that challenging government dictates, even when those dictates are illegal, is a serious crime. Link↗ Chris Barber and Tamara Lich On September 29, Dr. Tom Flanagan, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary and co-editor of Grave Error, and Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey sat down at a table in a public space at the University of Calgary and invited any student who disagreed with them to grab the mic. The question on the table: do Canada’s residential schools meet the legal definition of genocide? The Truth and Reconciliation Commission described the system as “cultural genocide” in 2015, and the House of Commons passed a motion recognizing it as genocide in 2022. Dr. Flanagan argues it does not meet the definition in the UN Genocide Convention. This is a serious historical and legal question that reasonable Canadians disagree on. It is exactly the kind of question a university should welcome. This was the first of the “Make Your Case” series from Canadian Students for Free Speech, which The Democracy Fund launched in July. The series will continue at other universities this fall. The full video is now online. Click here to watch the full debate. Dr. Tom Flanagan

In an appearance on C-Span on Tuesday, MAHA Action president Tony Lyons railed against the corruption of the American healthcare system, noting it spends 2-3 times more money than any other industrialized nation, and has far worse health outcomes, leaving Americans suffering from record high chronic disease. Lyons also blamed the Fourth Estate – the American media – for protecting corrupt food corporations and vaccine manufacturers. No newspapers are writing about it, he pointed out. Instead, they write that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MAHA activists are “dangerous.” Vaccines are not nearly as safe as the American media would have people believe, he said. “They should just recognize that that is pharmaceutical company marketing,” said Lyons. “That is not a fact. These are just products, and these products can harm people just like any other product. And we have to get away from protecting large corporations instead of the American public.” “We’ve been sold a bill of goods,” he said. “We have been cheated. We’ve been lied to – and everybody should be angry. Because what’s happened in this country is really just so awful, so awful to our children. Tony Lyons

Wisdom of the Week

The Golden Rule as expressed in each of the three Abrahamic Faiths:

Rabbi Hillel the Elder ~30 BC: “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow: this is the whole Torah; the rest is commentary. Go and learn.” Babylonian Talmud, Shabbat 31a.

Jesus Christ ~30 AD: “What ever you desire for men to do to you, you shall also do to them; for this is the law and the prophets.” The Bible, Matthew 7:12

The Prophet Muhammad ~620 AD: “None amongst you believes (truly) until he loves for his brother or his neighbour that which he loves for himself.” Sahih Muslim, Book of Faith, Hadith 45a (Book 1, Hadith 77).

Song of the week

“Hey Brother” by Dan Tyminski Band in The Caverns Sessions Link↗

Additional Resources