This week’s developments highlight growing efforts to challenge institutional decisions, defend individual freedoms, and demand greater accountability from those in positions of power.

In Canada, Alberta’s independence debate is gaining renewed attention, raising fundamental questions about provincial autonomy, democratic choice, and the future of Confederation. Supporters argue that a referendum offers Albertans an opportunity to reconsider their relationship with Ottawa and the political and economic direction of their province.

Meanwhile, Science Translational Medicine has retracted a COVID-19 “vaccination” study after an investigation uncovered fabricated data and falsified images. The retraction raises important questions about scientific integrity, research oversight, and the reliability of evidence used to inform public health decisions.

Meanwhile, newly released Health Canada documents have raised questions about regulatory transparency surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 injections. Obtained after intervention by Canada’s Information Commissioner and legal proceedings, the records reveal that regulators raised concerns about an undisclosed DNA sequence in Pfizer’s manufacturing process. The disclosures have renewed scrutiny of what regulators knew, what information was withheld, and how approval decisions were made.

From provincial autonomy to scientific integrity and regulatory transparency, these developments highlight the importance of independent scrutiny, institutional accountability, and the public’s right to demand answers from those entrusted with authority.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Index

Calls to Action

1. Campaign Targets WHO Diplomatic Immunity

For too long, the World Health Organization has operated with extraordinary privileges and protections while exercising enormous influence over national health policy. The events of the COVID-19 “pandemic” demonstrated why institutions with this degree of international power must be subject to meaningful scrutiny. WCH Canada believes that no international health body should be shielded from legitimate investigation by diplomatic immunity. Questions surrounding the WHO’s conduct, decision-making, conflicts of interest, and role during the COVID response deserve independent examination through legitimate legal processes.

The WHO is a criminal organization. They are central actors in the greatest crimes against humanity of our times. Their COVID operation alone outperformed world wars in causing death and suffering. The criminal prosecution of these actors requires the revocation of the WHO’s diplomatic immunity. Please join WCH Canada and our international partners to help make that happen. Here is a concise video and actions you can take to help avenge the deaths of loved ones.

TAKE ACTION

2. Dutch COVID Lawsuit Demands Accountability

In the Narrative On Trial case in the Netherlands this week, co-defendants include Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the State of the Netherlands and 13 others. This case is unprecedented and unique in its pursuit of individual accountability. On 22 October, this extraordinary civil case began its substantive hearing in Leeuwarden – where The Narrative itself is on trial. But as the hearing approaches, the battle over the evidence has intensified.

Albert Bourla (Left) Mark Rutte (Right)

Powerful expert evidence has been submitted. The plaintiffs fought to have their experts heard under oath. The Court silenced them. They fought again. This film reveals the extraordinary battle to put that evidence before the Court, and brings you face-to-face with testimony the world needs to hear. Because evidence of this magnitude means nothing sitting quietly in a court file while the world remains unaware of it. A truth left unseen can still be buried.

Our job now and yours is to make sure the world sees it. For seven years, we have watched censorship, silencing and the suppression of dissenting voices. Now the battle inside the courtroom is matched by another outside it: the battle for global exposure. Watch it. Share it. Expose it. The world needs to know this case exists!

TAKE ACTION

Highlights of the Week

1. Rhode Island Cancer Treatment Event

Dr Trozzi is in Rhode Island this week. This weekend he is speaking at an event hosted by Congressional candidate Vic Mellor. The topic is: Cancer: Are There More Options Than You’ve Been Told? Also presenting is Dr. William Makis.

Dr. Mark Trozzi (Left) Vic Mellor (Middle) Dr. William Makis (Right)

2. Alberta Referendum Signals Political Change

In an article in Juno News Keean Bexte writes: “Confederation is a choice, not a life sentence. Albertans will make a decision that will dictate the future of our province, and whether we choose to leave or stay, there’s something worth celebrating. Despite calls that the Alberta referendum is a ‘threat to democracy’, it’s actually the exact thing needed to test whether Canada’s democracy is functioning. This referendum will also set up the groundwork for future crises. It serves as a “break glass in case of emergency” maneuver — a necessary shock to the system —which is exactly what we needed after 10 years under Trudeau and very well may need again under Carney or whoever his successor happens to be.”

Keean Bexte (Left) Juno News Logo (Right)

They want control: 53% voted to take increased control over immigration to prioritize economic migrants and put Albertans first for jobs.



They want fairness: 52% voted to mandate that only citizens and permanent residents receive provincially-funded programs like healthcare and education.



They want accountability: 54% voted to require a 12-month residency for non-permanent residents before they can access any provincially-funded social support programs.



They want common sense: 55% voted to charge a reasonable fee to temporary residents for their use of our public health and education systems.

Political

1. Alberta Independence Could Reshape Canada

Juno News wrote: If free trade occurred between an independent Alberta and the remaining Canadian provinces, Canada might do more in its component parts than it would together. Numerous analyses have established that the province’s contributions to the Canada Pension Plan, Employment Insurance premiums, business tax revenues, personal tax revenues, and its equalization payment giveaways are enormous. The Fraser Institute found Alberta’s $244.6 billion net contribution to Confederation from 2007 to 2022 averaged $15.3 billion per year.

A 2026 Library of Parliament report found that Alberta’s per-capita contribution was almost $4,000 per year. British Columbia’s was roughly $1,000, and all eight other provinces were net takers. This explains why some Albertans want to leave the mooch-land called Canada, and part of why the rest of the country wants them to stay. Alberta’s departure would leave a massive fiscal hole in national finances. The silver lining is that it would also create a crisis big enough to justify necessary reforms to Canada otherwise too politically difficult to see through.

The absence of Alberta money would force fiscal and policy reforms at all levels of government in Canada.

2. OneBC Proposes Gender Policy Changes

One BC has released a policy proposing a provincial Gender Ideology Task Force to coordinate changes to BC laws and policies. Its proposals include removing gender identity and gender expression as protected grounds under the BC Human Rights Code, restricting gender identity instruction and social transition in schools, limiting participation in female sports and access to single-sex spaces based on biological sex, banning gender-related medical interventions for those under 19, and requiring government identification to record biological sex. The party says the measures would prioritize sex-based rights, child safeguarding, and parental authority.

3. Humorous Candidate Wins Kelowna Seat

A city council candidate in British Columbia who took a humorous approach to his election campaign, including saying that he dislikes politics and isn’t qualified for the job, was elected with more than 12,000 votes. Brady Rogers put up humorous campaign signs with messages such as “Let’s see what happens?” “How hard could it be?” “Fine. I’ll do it,” “Just trying to pay my rent,” and “I barely want to do this.” On his campaign website, he told prospective voters he didn’t enjoy politics, didn’t know what he was doing, and wasn’t qualified.

His approach resonated with 12,635 Kelowna residents, or 32.4 percent of the electorate, who voted for him in the Oct. 19 election. He received the fourth-highest number of votes, securing one of eight seats on council.



Comment: I can only assume voters appreciated his honesty.

Medicine

1. Journal Retracts Fabricated COVID Study

Science Translational Medicine on Oct. 14 announced the retraction of a paper on COVID-19 vaccination after learning the report contained fake data and images. The paper had claimed that experiments showed vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, elicited strong antibodies. More than four years after publishing SARS-CoV-2 S2–targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralizing antibodies the journal stated that an investigation determined that the paper included “fabricated data” and “falsified images.” The Francis Crick Institute in London conducted the investigation and concluded that first author Kevin W. Ng was responsible for the fake data and images.

Kevin W. Ng (Left)

2. FDA Injection Safety Failures Questioned

In a recent interview with research pharmacologist and medical product regulatory expert Dr. David Wiseman (PhD, MRPharmS), Wiseman dissected the evidence from Senator Ron Johnson’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations report, Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals. The April 2026 report shows how FDA officials were repeatedly warned by Dr. Ana Szarfman, a senior medical officer in the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in early 2021 that their main method for detecting COVID vaccine safety signals in VAERS was disabled by a statistical problem called masking, which hides unexpected patterns of adverse events, and that a better method already existed.

David Wiseman (Left) Senator Ron Johnson (Right)

Rather than adopt the fix, senior officials directed Szarfman to “cease and desist.” The result, as the records show, was a deliberate failure to investigate potential safety signals the agency was legally required to consider, leaving the US vaccine early-warning system not fit for its purpose. A statistical signal is not proof that a vaccine caused an injury. As Wiseman puts it: “The signal does not prove causation. Let’s be really clear about that.

It’s a signal that says, here’s your engine warning light. Go check your engine. It doesn’t prove that there’s a problem with your engine. It just says, OK, you better check this out.” The failure was not generating or acting on those warning lights.

3. Vaccinated Versus Unvaccinated Children Study

A research study comparing Health Outcomes of Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Children published September 26, 2026 reached the following conclusion: “Vaccination was associated with significantly increased odds of multiple acute and chronic conditions.” These results, consistent with prior comparative literature.

4. Attorney Challenges COVID Hospital Protocols

Attorney Ralph Lorigo raised serious concerns about COVID-era hospital protocols, medical freedom and patients’ access to alternative treatments during Senator Ron Johnson’s COVID-19 hospital protocols roundtable. Lorigo says he represented 212 families across 40 states seeking court intervention for critically ill COVID patients, recounting cases in which patients allegedly died before he could secure access to requested treatments, including ivermectin. Lorigo challenges hospital treatment decisions, discusses families’ struggles to advocate for loved ones and questions the influence of Big Pharma on COVID-era medical protocols and patient rights.

Ralph Lorigo (Middle)

5. Wisconsin Community Ends Water Fluoridation

On September 8, a town of barely 11,000 people in eastern Wisconsin achieved something very few places in the nation have. With a vote of 7-2, the city council agreed to stop adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water. For over an hour people shared stories and personal perspectives and spoke about their opposition to forced fluoridation. The room applauded every time another person spoke. Residents gave a number of reasons for stopping the fluoridation of the city’s water.

Comments included: “Fluoride cannot be purchased individually without a prescription” and “I believe your constituents would rather get their medications prescribed by a physician, not politicians.” Since 1995, a total of 80 Wisconsin communities have stopped fluoridation. In the most recent wave starting in 2024, at least nine Wisconsin municipalities removed fluoride from their drinking water. In 2025 and 2026, the issue continued to percolate, with at least 14 communities voting to end fluoridation.

6. Sayer Ji Praises Elderberry Research

Sayer Ji wrote this week: “Dr. Mark Trozzi published a piece titled Elderberry Extract: Nature’s Answer to Influenza. It’s clear and well sourced, and it pulls together something I’ve been writing about since GreenMedInfo’s earliest days: in placebo-controlled trials, standardized black elderberry extract cut flu symptoms by days, while Tamiflu’s best showing in its own trials is measured in hours. Dr. Trozzi’s article landed at a personal moment. I had just come through my own bout of flu, and elderberry was the main tool I used. So I’m treating his piece as an invitation to do two things I’ve put off for too long. The first is to tell you what happened. The second is to collect seventeen years of my own reporting on elderberry, Tamiflu and the flu in one place.”

Sayer Ji (Left)

7. Health Canada Withheld Pfizer Documents

Health Canada released two documents in September 2026 about an undeclared DNA sequence in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Both had been withheld for years; both took an order from the Information Commissioner of Canada, and one took a lawsuit to obtain. While they were withheld, the government told the House of Commons that “the full DNA sequence of the Pfizer plasmid was provided at the time of initial filing,” that the sequence “is inactive, has no functional role,” and that the review of it had been “deemed to be unnecessary as the residual DNA content in the final product was consistently below the limit of 10 ng/human dose.” However, Health Canada’s own reviewers had drawn the opposite conclusion from the same premise.

“Due to the fact that some plasmid-derived DNA fragments remain in the final product as a process-related impurity,” they wrote, “the plasmid should not include unnecessary DNA regulatory elements. At a minimum, these regulatory elements should have been disclosed initially.” They asked Pfizer to take the sequence out. Pfizer would not agree. The passages Health Canada blacked out say the following. The SV40 sequence was “unnecessary.” Pfizer had been “required to provide a full annotation of all functional components of each plasmid” and its map left the sequence out.

When officials weighed what to do, both options they considered turned on “negative public perception.” Eleven days after Pfizer refused, the same review recommended the vaccine for approval. The Quality Evaluation Executive Summary for Comirnaty XBB.1.5, dated 5 September 2023, records the refusal under Key Quality Issues. Its recommendation line reads: “A Notice of Compliance is recommended.” One measurement was left outstanding. Health Canada had asked Pfizer to characterize “the size distribution of the residual DNA fragments” — a figure one of its own scientists would tell the FDA that October is “related to the probability of [genomic] integration.” Pfizer undertook to provide it by 1 December 2023, by which time the XBB.1.5 formulation had been authorized for more than two months.

Pfizer provided that measurement. It sits on Health Canada’s file, and the department has withheld it.

Legal

1. WHO Officials Receive Liability Notices

A Notice of Liability was delivered to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar this week. It was drafted with the help of specialist international lawyers and health scientists. It states: “Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar

As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’. In addition, it appears that at no point did you appraise people of the risks associated with these experimental GMO injections, nor have you shared the mounting vaccine injury reports with the public. Vigibase, the WHO pharmacovigilance collaboration with the University of Uppsala, holds the records of over five million people suspected of harm due to the Covid-19 genetic ‘vaccines’, yet you have failed to demand and ensure transparent, independent and timely analysis of these data.

This is in direct contravention of the Nuremberg Code, that was agreed to in 1948, to prevent non-consensual medical experimentation on human beings, following gross human rights violations during the Second World War.2 Your failure to advise on, recommend, promote and ensure free and informed consent for these Covid-19 GMO gene therapies can be prosecuted for both breach of your duty of care as well as for battery.”

2. Rainbow Crosswalk Free Speech Challenge

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that witness testimony concluded on October 14, 2026, in the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal proceeding against Benita Pedersen arising from a flyer opposing a rainbow crosswalk. What began as a local disagreement over a proposed rainbow crosswalk developed into a complex proceeding involving medical experts, women who regretted transitioning, trans-identifying witnesses defending freedom of expression, and testimony from the complainant, Laurie Hodge, who ran against Ms. Pedersen for municipal office after filing the complaint in 2023.

Benita Pederson (Left)

Ms. Pedersen testified that her flyer was intended to inspire political action and warn parents about potential physical risks to their children associated with gender transition. Ms. Pedersen is also challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Alberta Human Rights Act. Her lawyers argue that it exceeds Alberta’s legislative jurisdiction and intrudes on Parliament’s authority over criminal law, including legislation addressing hate speech.

Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre are defending Ms. Pedersen, whose case will return for oral arguments on December 8 and 9, 2026.

3. Christian Worker Wins Mandate Compensation

A Canadian government department has been ordered to pay compensation to a Christian worker who lost her job because she refused the COVID shots due to their abortion-tainted connections. In a recent ruling, Canada’s federal labour board said that Michelle Tati, who worked as a passport clerk with Employment and Social Development Canada, must be compensated. Tati had asked for a religious exemption to the COVID shots. After she was denied, she was put on unpaid leave from February to June 2022.

The department had rejected her religious exemption request, saying it did not state clearly that her Christian faith stopped her from getting the shots. However, according to Tati, she argued that her collective work agreement, along with Canada’s Human Rights Act, were violated by the department’s COVID jab mandate. The department did not agree, claiming Tati’s request was personal and secular in origin. After a review, adjudicator Adrian Bieniasiewicz ruled that the department was in the wrong and “When assessing sincerity, the court must ensure only that the alleged belief is advanced in good faith, that it is neither fictitious nor capricious, and that it is not a contrivance.” Bieniasiewicz noted that courts should not be the arbitrators of religious beliefs or try and rule on one’s theology.

4. School District Settles Religious Lawsuit

A Washington state school district must publicly apologize, pay $275,000 in attorney’s fees, and undergo religious liberty training after a lawsuit challenged policies that required elementary school students to hide their Bibles in sealed envelopes while at school and new policies made attending Bible study off campus a laborious task. Joel Penton, founder and CEO of LifeWise Academy said that “children felt like they were being told they had to hide their faith when they were told they had to put their Bibles and things in envelopes as though it was something to be ashamed of, and I know that was very hurtful as well.”

Joel Penton (Left)

According to an announcement by LifeWise Academy that offers a Bible-based character education program for students in the Everett School District, the agreement requires the district’s Board of Directors to undergo religious liberty training, make changes to district policies governing religious activities, issue a public written apology on the district’s website visible for six months, and pay $275,000 in attorney’s fees. “This settlement is a welcome victory for Everett families who simply want the freedom to choose Bible education for their children,” Penton said. “Parents and students deserve to be treated with respect, regardless of their religious beliefs.”

5. Action4Canada Appeals Seek Public Support

Action4Canada has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 to support two critical legal appeals: their COVID constitutional challenge which the government keeps trying to prevent having the evidence on the record, and their defence against drag queen Tyson Cook’s defamation lawsuit against Action4Canada. Both concern Canadians’ ability to challenge corruption at the highest levels of government, speak on matters of public interest and pursue justice. Gaw writes: “Accepting what we believe was an outrageous, predetermined ruling would mean surrendering our pursuit of justice and accepting the erosion of the judicial safeguards Canadians depend upon. We refuse to do that. We are pursuing an appeal because truth and justice must prevail!”

Tanya Gaw (Left) Tyson Cook (Right)

Citizen Action

1. UBC Hosts Free Speech Discussion

William Diaz, National Campus Coordinator for Canadian Students for Free Speech announced: No Safe Spaces: A Discussion on Free Expression at Canadian Universities. On Monday, October 26, the Honourable Stockwell Day and Kate Marland take the stage at the University of British Columbia. Stockwell Day is a former Leader of the Official Opposition and served as Minister of Public Safety. Kate Marland is a lawyer and the Executive Director of the Free Speech Union of Canada. Together, they’ll talk about where free speech on campus stands today, and how we can work together to defend civil discourse. On too many campuses, students are being shouted down, reported, or pushed out of the conversation entirely, simply for saying what they think. Click here to get your tickets before they’re gone.

William Diaz (Left) Stockwell Day (Middle) Kate Marland (Right)

2. Calgary Hosts Constitutional Freedoms Event

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom is hosting a public meeting in Calgary on Friday, November 13, 2026. Hear critical updates on the fight for freedom across Alberta and Canada with JCCF president, John Carpay. Join them for an evening of discussion, inquiry, and education about the legal and political developments affecting your constitutional rights and freedoms. Ask Mr. Carpay about the issues that concern you most and connect with people in your community who care about a free Canada. Tickets are only $5 per person. Space is limited.

John Carpay

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. Fewer Teens Identify as LGB

The CDC’s newly released 2025 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that the percentage of American high schoolers who say they are homosexual or bisexual has plummeted after years on the rise. Psychologist and researcher Jean Twenge found that “the decline appears to be driven almost entirely by girls.” Girls identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual dropped 5 percentage points, hitting 22 percent last year. Among boys, that percentage fell by 2 percentage points to 7 percent.

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, which combats “anti-family extremism said: “It’s very clear across all social data that families are incredibly important to someone’s fulfillment and happiness and well-being in life.” He has witnessed lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transsexual ideology tearing families apart and distorting what “love” means. “So many of these young people are getting lost in this seemingly attractive ideology that proposes tolerance and acceptance—when, ultimately, it doesn’t provide either of those things,” Schilling said. “It’s eliminating anyone in their lives that might have concerns or questions about these newfound identities, it’s just a totally tragic and sad political ideology that’s taking hold.” Professional counselor Andrew Rodriguez believes cultural influences and human nature could be driving the decrease.

Jean Twenge (Left) Terry Schilling (Middle) Andrew Rodriguez (Right)

“It’s clear there was a social contagion, because of the ‘fad’ aspect of this.” “And now people are starting to realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t truly who I am.’” “Social engineering”—using society-wide influences to steer a culture in a desired direction—helped make identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual socially acceptable or even cool, especially for girls, Rodriguez said. For some young people, “it just was an idea, and they jumped on it ... there was some social capital they got out of it, and now they’re realizing that’s not as popular anymore,” he said.

2. Dr. Makis Nears Million-Follower Milestone

Dr. William Makis wrote this week: “Getting closer to 100,000 followers on Instagram and 1,000,000 followers across all social media 😃 And it’s all thanks to Canadian government bureaucrats who spent over $10 million taxpayer funds trying to silence me 😂 God has a really good sense of humor 😉”

3. Hospital Vaccinates Children Under Anesthesia

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, home base for Dr. Paul Offit, has recently launched a multidisciplinary effort to increase flu vaccine uptake in the pediatric population by offering to vaccinate children who are under anesthesia if the parents (or legal guardian) consents. It’s called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize”. For the 2025-2026 Flu season the program boasts that over 2,000 children have been vaccinated without any complications. Program directors indicate that 1/3 of families in the program report that their kids would not have otherwise received their flu shot.

The program is looking to expand the program to offer “additional immunizations, including RSV and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as developing pathways to support catch-up immunization for children who are not up to date.” Madhava Setty, MD, a Board Certified Anesthesiologist with 24 years of clinical experience states - I find the program is stunningly irresponsible. Every single medication we administer during an operation can potentially trigger untoward or allergic responses. There is absolutely no justification of introducing another agent, in this case a flu vaccine, which carries a risk of harm and contributes nothing to the success of the operation.

Dr. Paul Offit (Left) Madhava Setty (Right)

4. Pediatrician Challenges Childhood Vaccine Safety

Dr. Wojak, MD, in a substack titled: Unvaccinated Children are Indisputably Healthier writes – “There are only two reasons parents vaccinate their children: either they are misinformed, or they are not being honest with themselves. If you want to truly understand the impact of vaccines, the only meaningful comparison is vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. The absence of proper vax-unvax studies by regulators and manufacturers speaks volumes. Their refusal to conduct them is criminal. Every study that has been done tells the same story: unvaccinated children are healthier. There’s no way around this.”

Song of the week

Lenny Kravitz - Let Love Rule