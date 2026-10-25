Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Anna Clark's avatar
Anna Clark
35m

Two weeks ago you were talking about the brain. Here is a book that I like . Making the Brain Body Connection by Sharon Promislow 1998. About movements that make your left brain talk to your right brain.

Also the book Smart Moves, Why Learning is not all in your head by Carla Hannaford, Ph. D 2005 about kids needing exercises.

Thanks for your great program

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Robert Banner's avatar
Robert Banner
3h

I so look forward to this every week. It keeps me going and know that I am doing the right thing. Truth and freedom as so important and the foundation of our ethics.

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