This week, efforts to defend individual freedoms and demand institutional accountability continued to gain momentum, with significant legal victories and new revelations opening opportunities for meaningful reform.

In British Columbia, Universal Ostrich Farms has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against federal authorities following the destruction of 351 ostriches, demanding compensation and accountability. The legal action seeks to address property damage, unlawful searches, and other offenses arising during the slaughter.

Meanwhile, lawyer Aaron Siri has secured a legal victory against pharmaceutical giant GSK in a false-advertising lawsuit concerning its whooping cough vaccine. The case challenges misleading promotional claims and demonstrates that pharmaceutical manufacturers can still face legal action despite broad liability protections.

In medicine, renewed scrutiny is focusing on informed consent and COVID “vaccine” safety. Newly uncovered documents reveal that a CDC contractor warned of being overwhelmed by adverse-event reports.

These developments highlight the determination of citizens, legal advocates, and independent organizations to demand transparency, challenge institutional overreach, and defend fundamental freedoms.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Index



Call to Action

Important Petitions to Sign

Highlights of the Week

1. Ted Questions Kennedy’s Vaccine Positions

Ted Kuntz - Am I Being Too Hard on Kennedy?

2. Better Way TV Biweekly News Coverage

WCH BWTV is a platform sharing Biweekly News with co-hosts: Christof Plothe DO and Trozzi MD. Subscribe at WCHCanada.news (WCH Canada on substack).

3. Ostrich Slaughter One Year Ago

Friday Nov 6th was the 1 year dark anniversary following the CFIA killing of over 300 Ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in BC.

Political

1. Petition for Referendum on EU Association

A Petition to the Government of Canada regarding associate membership in the European Union states - Whereas: The President of the European Commission has proposed opening the door for Canada to become the first associate member of the European Union; The Government of Canada did not seek an electoral mandate to enter into an associate membership arrangement with the European Union; Any such arrangement could have implications for Canadian sovereignty, regulatory autonomy, trade and economic policy; Canadians should be fully informed of the terms and consequences of any proposed associate membership before Canada enters into such an arrangement; and A decision of this significance should require the informed consent of Canadians through a national referendum. We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to: 1. Make public the complete proposed terms and obligations of any associate membership arrangement with the European Union before entering into such an agreement; 2. Preserve Canada’s sovereign legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory authority in any such agreement; and 3. Hold a national referendum on whether Canada should enter into any form of associate membership with the European Union before entering into such an agreement.”

2. EU Drops Canada Associate Member Label

The European Union has dropped the idea of designating Canada an “associate member” after objections from several member states led by Germany, which called the term a red line, and including France, Italy, and Greece, according to a draft joint statement for the two-day Canada-EU summit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the label in September, though it has no basis in the EU treaties, and one source said objecting states felt it was a confusing term for a country with no intention of joining. Canada’s ambassador to the EU, Jonathan Wilkinson, said the partnership will not mean broad-scale immigration, after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre warned it risks ceding Canadian sovereignty to costly European policies.

Ursula von der Leyen (Left) Jonathan Wilkinson (Centre) Pierre Poilievre (Right)

3. NSW Informed Consent Violation Apology

New South Wales Health authorities quietly apologised for the lack of informed consent around COVID-19 vaccination, specifically in relation to “more than 20,000 western Sydney high school students who attended a mass Covid vaccination hub in late 2021 so they could sit” their final exams. The apology came from the Western Sydney Local Health District. This is part of NSW Health, which is effectively part of the NSW Government, Australia’s most populous state. This “apology and admission, however, was not communicated to the public, but rather in a private response to a father who had opposed his two teenage daughters getting the vaccine”. The apology read: “WSLHD extends their apologies to you and your daughters that their service fell short in ensuring patients are provided with sufficient information to allow informed consent to occur.” The Australian Immunisation Handbook now states that the Covid vaccine is “not routinely recommended for infants, children and adolescents” aged six months to 18 years “who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe disease”. “This is because the risk of severe disease in this age group was very low both during and since the Covid-19 pandemic,” it reads. “The benefits of vaccination may not outweigh the risk of potentially extremely rare but serious adverse events such as myocarditis/pericarditis.” Testifying in parliament in April 2021, then-Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly had noted vaccinating under-18s was about protecting adults.

Then-Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly (Left) Now-Chief Medical Officer Professor Dr. Kerry Chant (Right)

4. Lowe Demands COVID Accountability

A leading British MP is demanding that justice be done on behalf of those who suffered during the so-called COVID emergency. Rupert Lowe, a member of British Parliament and founder of “Restore Britain,” argued this week that “those who forced the COVID vaccine on our healthy population must finally be held accountable.” “The COVID lockdowns with the darkest period in recent British history, bar none,” said Lowe. “Our freedoms were stripped away in ways most of us never imagined possible, and alongside all that came extraordinary pressure on millions of people to take the COVID vaccine — pressure from politicians, employers, media institutions, everything everywhere.” Why were people asking questions treated with such hostility?” he asked. “Why were people who refused a medical intervention made to feel like social pariahs?” “For the overwhelming majority, the risk of severe COVID illness was non-existent. It was a cold. There was no threat at all,” Lowe noted. “I found the entire concept morally repugnant. It was criminal,” said Lowe. “The idea that the state could make access to ordinary parts of life dependent on disclosing your medical status — that is not how a free country should operate.” “This cannot end with another speech about how badly things were handled. We all know that,” he continued. “There must be accountability.” “There must be a full honest reckoning,” he continued. “Questions about pandemic censorship and conflicts of interest demand answers, too. Who decided which questions the public was allowed to ask? Who profited from the answers? These are questions any healthy democracy should ask.”

Rupert Lowe (Left)

5. Petitions to Abolish Indian Act

The Canada Minute Team has produced a petition to abolish the Indian Act. They write: “Canada should be a country where everyone is equal under the law. Our rights and freedoms should not depend on our race or ancestry. A person’s legal standing should not be determined by a system that categorizes Canadians according to their heritage. But getting rid of the Indian Act is only part of the challenge. What comes next matters just as much. Repeal must not become an excuse to replace one discriminatory system with another. We should not trade one set of race-based rules for a new set of rules that continues to divide Canadians according to ancestry. We do not need to preserve discriminatory laws simply because they have existed for generations. Nor should we accept a new system that perpetuates discrimination under a different name. We are all Canadians. Our shared future should be built on equal rights, equal protection under the law, and respect for the freedoms of every individual. If you agree, please sign the petition calling on the federal government to Abolish The Indian Act.”

Medicine

1. Amish Offer Alternative Health Perspectives

Regarding the Amish, Mollie Engelhart writes: “The Amish are one of America’s most important control groups. For generations, Americans have participated in an enormous experiment. We have changed how we eat, give birth, educate our children, and treat illness. We’ve replaced traditional foods with industrially processed products, moved childbirth almost entirely into hospitals, expanded pharmaceutical interventions and vaccination schedules, and increasingly surrendered responsibility for our health to institutions. And how is that experiment going? Chronic disease, obesity, allergies, and autoimmune conditions have become familiar features of American life. Meanwhile, many Amish families continue living differently. They eat traditional foods, do physical work, maintain multigenerational communities, and often grow their own food. Home birth remains common in some communities, and vaccination practices differ from mainstream America. They’ve chosen independence over convenience and, often, comfort. They’ve maintained their schools, agricultural traditions, family networks, and ways of caring for one another. I’ve spent years arguing that freedom requires sacrifice. We cannot demand independence while remaining completely dependent on the institutions we claim to oppose. The Amish have been making those sacrifices for generations. The Amish aren’t here simply to prove a scientific point. They’re families with the same right to make decisions about their lives that every American should possess. Their differences also give us an opportunity to examine our assumptions about health, food, medicine, and community. If we pressure everyone into the same systems, eventually there will be nobody left living differently enough to help us understand whether those systems are working.

Mollie Engelhart

2. Trump Highlights Amish Autism Research

Trump posted the following – “330 Years Later – No published case has explicitly documented an unvaccinated Amish child with autism.” See Trump’s original post here. Trump is referencing a paper - “<u>Prevalence Rates of Autism Spectrum Disorders Among the Old Order Amish.</u>” It was presented as Paper 7336 at the International Meeting for Autism Research (IMFAR) on May 22, 2010. Between September 2008 and October 2009, the team went door-to-door across two of the largest Amish communities in the United States, screened 1,899 Amish children, confirmed 7 cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder by ADI/ADOS clinical evaluation, and — as a matter of published methodological record — collected a vaccination history on every child in the study. The prevalence finding was approximately 1 in 271 — dramatically lower than the CDC’s then-current 1 in 91 (Kogan, 2009). Vaccination histories collected on every single one. And nothing — not one stratified analysis — has ever been published. That is the actual factual situation. It has nothing to do with whether vaccines cause autism. It is a claim about data. The data was collected. The data was not published. That much is not in dispute.

3. Sayer Ji Calls for Amish Health Studies

Sayer Ji writes: “The Amish are, by every indication we have, one of the healthiest populations in North America across nearly every chronic-disease axis. They are also one of the least vaccinated, least glyphosate-exposed, least ultrasound-exposed, least Tylenol-in-pregnancy-exposed, most breastfed, most whole-food-fed, and most physically active populations in the country. Any one of those variables — or their interaction — could contribute to what’s observed. The Amish are the natural experiment where you could actually begin to disentangle them. And that is exactly why they are being erased. The Amish are not being targeted because they are sick. They are being targeted because they are the last population large enough, coherent enough, and demographically stable enough to run the study the IOM banned in 2013 and the AAP is legislating out of existence one state at a time.”

Sayer Ji (Left) Amish Family (Right)

4. Petition Against Manufacturer Liability Shield

The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is gathering signatures on a petition calling on Congress to repeal the liability shield and restore legal accountability and there are currently over 27,000 people who’ve signed. The next milestone is 50,000 signatures. Add your voice. Read and sign the petition Share it with your friends and family. Families living with vaccine injuries deserve answers and a fair opportunity to seek justice. Only restoring the principle of legal responsibility can vaccine makers be forced to produce safer medications. Help put that demand before Congress.

5. Willis Announces Bad Medicine Documentary

Mikki Willis has announced the screening of a new documentary that tells the story of people who died alone in hospital beds during Covid, and families still looking for answers and accountability. The film exposes the tricks and tactics used to capture and control entire populations. This is their post mortem. Now it’s time for their stories to be seen. LA PREMIERE | Sunday, November 15 Malibu Film Festival, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Mikki Willis (Centre)

6. CDC Contractor Reports Overwhelming VAERS Backlog

Newly uncovered documents reveal that while the CDC was promising the public safety, they were privately drowning in a flood of reports they couldn’t even manage. The internal documents reveal that General Dynamics Information Technology, the contractor hired to process VAERS reports, sent an urgent warning admitting they were completely overwhelmed by an unprecedented tsunami of COVID-19 vaccine injuries, stating plainly: “We are no longer in a position to process these.” Yet instead of halting the rollout or alerting the public, twenty CDC officials signed off on a public report calling the safety signals “reassuring”, a calculated, flat-out lie designed to hide a brewing catastrophe and keep the mass injection campaign running at all costs.

7. Cholesterol and Dietary Fat Advice

Dr Richard Amerling wrote this week: “Cholesterol is essential for life and doesn’t cause heart disease. Blocking its synthesis is inherently harmful and should never be done!

Substituting seed oils for traditional saturated fats created the epidemic of obesity and metabolic disease, along with pumping sugar into everything.”

Dr Richard Amerly (Left)

8. Surgeon General Raises mRNA Concerns

Dr Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General Of Florida wrote this week: “no one should be taking mRNA COVID-19 vaccines because of their terrible safety profile. But for those who had to take one, Florida’s public health data strongly implies that thousands of Floridians died as a result of receiving Pfizer instead of Moderna. The number of lives lost in the U.S. and internationally is staggering, based on this analysis. The culture of approving vaccines without adequate safety testing and assuming “innocent until proven guilty” with these products absolutely, positively needs to end.”

Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Centre)

9. ICAN Federal Vaccine Policy Reforms

Since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office in February 2025, ICAN’s legal team has sent HHS a steady stream of letters identifying concrete actions that it can take to help restore transparency, accountability, and integrity to federal vaccine policy. ICAN recently consolidated those demands into one comprehensive letter—a cheat sheet, if you will—serving as a practical roadmap for immediate vaccine reform. Many of these reforms require no act of Congress, no new rulemaking, and no one else’s permission. Among other things, ICAN has urged HHS to:

Repeal the PREP Act declaration for Covid-19; Order that all HHS health-related databases be deidentified and made publicly available; Direct FDA to establish minimum safety standards for vaccine licensure; Require all HHS-funded studies to publish study designs and all results, regardless of outcome; Direct HRSA to properly administer the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP); Fire every employee in the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office (ISO) who failed to do their job; and

Fire any employee in the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) who played a role in licensing childhood vaccines based on inadequate safety trials.

These are not aspirational goals. They are immediate actions HHS can take right now.

Robert F. Kennedy (Right)

Legal

1. Ostrich Farm Lawsuit

Universal Ostrich Farms and Landco Ventures filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit on November 2, 2026, in British Columbia’s Supreme Court against the CFIA, Attorney General of Canada, and RCMP. They claim unlawful searches, property damage, missing birds, and inadequate compensation followed a 52-day occupation and slaughter tied to a 2024 avian flu outbreak, which courts upheld despite appeals. Owners seek damages, transparency, and policy changes, stating, ‘virus control and animal cruelty should never go hand in hand.’ “This lawsuit is about more than compensation. It is about protecting rights, demanding transparency, and ensuring no other family or animals endure what we experienced.” They are seeking damages for trespass, nuisance, intrusion upon seclusion, and permanent real property devaluation. Relief sought from the court is for an order requiring the defendants to remove all encroachments and remediate the property, a complete accounting and return or compensation for all removed documents, materials, birds, and eggs and general, special, punitive, and exemplary damages for trespass, harassment, intrusion upon seclusion, negligence, and charter breaches. “We cannot bring back our 351 ostriches, but we can fight to ensure their suffering was not in vain.” The CFIA maintains it followed court orders and acted humanely to protect public health and the poultry industry.

Slaughtered Ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms

2. Court Rejects Mount Royal University Appeal

An Alberta court has rejected a request from Calgary’s Mount Royal University to appeal a recent ruling regarding the dismissal and possible reinstatement of former tenured professor Frances Widdowson. Widdowson’s dismissal was brought before the Alberta Labour Relations Board by the university’s faculty association. The board is responsible for overseeing and enforcing collective bargaining regulations in Alberta. Arbitrator David Phillip Jones found that Widdowson’s firing was disproportionate to her conduct, however, Jones declined to order her reinstatement due to ongoing workplace hostility and proposed a monetary payout instead. The Mount Royal Faculty Association appealed Jones’s decision, and the Alberta Labour Relations Board ruled in May that the refusal to reinstate Widdowson was “unreasonable.” Mount Royal sought to overturn the board’s decision. Strekaf rejected the university’s bid for appeal. The arbitrator must now re-evaluate the remedy for Widdowson’s termination with proper procedural fairness, the judge said.

Prof. Frances Widdowson (Right)

3. BC Homeowners Challenge DRIPA in Court

BC Residents/Homeowners are suing the BC NDP Government for the “Unconstitutionality Of DRIPA.” Additionally: New Information Has Come Out That David Eby was HIDING More Of His DRIPA Plans Until AFTER The Election. Consider The Industries/Jobs It Could Have Decimated.

4. Siri Wins GSK False Advertising Lawsuit

Aaron Siri just beat Pharma giant GSK in a groundbreaking lawsuit over its whooping cough vaccine ads. “It’s the first-ever case that was brought against a vaccine manufacturer.” “You don’t have total impunity.” “We beat the big bad wolves.” Here’s how Siri got around Pharma’s immunity from vaccine injury lawsuits to beat GSK: “In this lawsuit, we alleged false advertising.” “Which is a different kind of claim.” “What the data and studies … make clear, in fact, is that if you get the vaccine, you are still just as likely to be infected.” “Just as likely to spread it.” “You’re just less likely to have symptoms.” That means that vaccinated people would actually be “most likely to hold the baby, kiss the baby,” and infect the baby. “The worst part … is that those who actually had been infected by pertussis and never got vaccinated, then they have sterilizing immunity, at least for many years.” “They’re not going to get infected again.” “Those who got the vaccine, they could be infected over and over … again.” “This was all in our court papers.” “And you know who said these things?” “Their own consultants in peer-reviewed studies.” “They admitted it.”

5. FDA Pressed on mRNA Shots

It took a federal lawsuit and 29 exhibits to get FDA moving on the mRNA shot that BILLIONS of trusting people took. This week CBER, FDA’s biologics center, wrote again and asked Interest of Justice founder Xylie Eshleman for her phone number. Her answer is “Here’s my number, and let’s talk about stopping mRNA experiments on people.” On September 29 the IOJ sent the FDA 2,530 pages of evidence and 29 exhibits across nine files. Now CBER wants a phone number, and I’m happy to report that things are moving for real in the IoJ fight to reclassify & stop mRNA by proving its an UNREASONABLY RISKY GENE THERAPY - NON VACCINE. Donate.

6. PFIC Challenges Vaccine Mandates

Physicians for Informed Consent, a non-profit educational organization, has filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Miller v. McDonald (No. 26-438), continuing its efforts to uphold informed consent, medical ethics, and constitutional protections for families. The case concerns Amish families challenging New York’s 2019 elimination of religious exemptions to school vaccination requirements. The law threatens their ability to educate their children in private Amish community schools, which they consider essential to their religious upbringing. PIC advocates for informed consent for all families, including those with religious and nonreligious objections. “Public-health concerns do not justify disregarding established principles of medical ethics or the constitutional protections guaranteed by the First Amendment,” said Shira Miller, M.D., founder and president of PIC. PIC opposes mandatory vaccination laws, particularly those that restrict children’s access to education, maintaining that medical decisions should be guided by sound scientific evidence, established principles of medical ethics, and informed consent, while respecting applicable constitutional protections.

Citizen Action

1. FOIA Documents Raise New Questions

Newly surfaced documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Protect the Public’s Trust, a nonpartisan watchdog group, show that Biden administration’s surgeon general created a “misinformation tiger team” to place “maximum pressure” on social media platforms to censor COVID-19 “misinformation.” The documents, published last month by the Daily Caller News Foundation, show that former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s team developed COVID-19 talking points for Murthy, which advised him to “avoid” discussing concerns about vaccine safety or the regulatory process for rolling out the vaccines to the public. The talking points also included suggesting that the unvaccinated “present problems” for themselves, family members and colleagues, and advising Murthy to present the COVID-19 shots as the only public health intervention that would “stop the spread.” Murthy’s team also instructed him to respond to questions about the censorship of online content questioning COVID-19 vaccines, mandates and lockdowns as the “opposite” of “cancel culture.” The team told Murthy to tell the public that removing “misinformation” would give people unfettered access to “science and evidence-based health information.”

Joe Biden (Left) Vivek Murthy (Right)

2. Constituent Challenges Canada–EU Association

Letter to Scott Anderson - M.P regarding Canada - European Union: “Good Evening Scott, As our MP for this riding I want to let you know that I am not in agreement with our PM’s insane push to hitch our wagon to the EU (a sinking ship in my mind coming from over there). The fact that this is being decided without consultation with the Canadian public is particularly concerning. I am supposed to be living in a democracy where we, the public, have a say in important matters. I am not in agreement at all. Please represent my opinion at your next opportunity.” Anderson responded with: “I would also encourage you to consider signing the Conservative Party’s petition, Canada Belongs to Canadians. It calls on the Carney government to disclose the details of its discussions with the EU and reject any agreement that would surrender Canadian sovereignty to foreign bureaucrats. For clarity, this is a Conservative Party petition, not an official House of Commons petition. It is organized by the Conservative Party and is not part of the House of Commons’ formal parliamentary e-petition process. You can read and sign the petition here: https://www.conservative.ca/cpc/canada-belongs-to-canadians/”

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. Leis Calls for Indian Act Abolition

David Leis’ essay on abolishing the Indian Act – “Abolishing the Indian Act should not mean creating another system that treats Canadians differently based on their ancestry. All Canadians deserve equal protection under the law and the freedom to pursue opportunity. Reconciliation should bring Canadians together, not create new divisions between them. We have spent decades measuring reconciliation through apologies, commissions, promises, and government spending. Surely it is time to ask whether the people those efforts are meant to help are actually better off.”

David Leis (Centre)

2. Hammond Critiques Government Solutions

Jeremy Hammond wrote: “The government can’t possibly solve the problem because the government is the problem. We need to keep the grassroots movement alive to achieve our goals. “Giving up” is expecting the government to fix the problem for you. “Ceding agency” is empowering the very system you claim to oppose. Not only should we not be silent, but people need to stop waiting for a top-down fix. It isn’t coming, because the system isn’t broken. It’s working as designed. The message of my conversation with Bretigne Shaffer is the opposite of “give up and cede agency”. We explain how real change comes from the bottom up. The only role of government in it is that, once a critical mass is achieved enabling the paradigm shift whereby enough people stop consenting to criminal policies that it becomes politically infeasible for those policies to continue.”

3. Davis Questions Kennedy’s Appointment

Phil Davis writes – “Pretty much confirms why they brought Kennedy in in the first place. All for votes. At least he removed the color blue from Fruit Loops. That was a major issue. Maybe in the second term, when Kennedy can go wild, he will take the color red out. No one in government has ever had the power to deal with red; it’s powerful.”

4. Importance of Equal Rights Under Law

Comment in article on abolishing the Indian Act – “It is the only path forward for real reconciliation except that is not what most want. The Indigenous don’t want to lose what they are getting and the government has made big businesses out of reconciliation even though it costs the taxpayers exorbitant sums. It has become another form of divide and conquer the masses with suicidal empathy which hasn’t shown to improve much for the average Indigenous person. Also over 130 churches have burned in last 5 yrs and barely any mention? Have we become more racist now under liberal laws? I would say the inability to talk about it and name calling means yes!!”

Wisdom of the Week

Fleury Reflects on Trauma and Resilience

From Theo Fleury - People tell me trauma ruined me. It didn’t. It gave me a gift: I recognize patterns. That’s the highest form of intelligence there is, and once you’ve lived through evil, you spot it fast, no matter what suit it’s wearing. Governments are the biggest perpetrators of trauma on this planet. No individual can do what a state can do: wars, displacement, persecution, policies that starve or imprison whole populations. Behind them, the institutions operating under their cover, churches, schools, care homes, where abuse went on for decades because nobody with power stopped it. Here’s the trap, and it’s the reason the world is in the mess it’s in: we can’t hold the abusers accountable, because the abusers run the system that would hold them accountable. They run the courts. They run the investigations. They run the media that would report it. You can’t report the system to the system. People ask me how we get out of the cycle. There’s only one way, and it’s not a policy, and it’s not an election, and it’s not a better set of global goals. We wrote our own goals tonight, 23 sustainable laws to eliminate government, because the answer was never more government. The answer is less of it, and more of us. It wants you afraid, because afraid people don’t think, and people who don’t think don’t fight back. So here’s my answer: be not afraid. Never be afraid of cowards.”

Theo Fleury

Song of the Week

Sierra Hull Performs Movement 1

Terry McDonald shared a song in last week’s comment by a young mandolin master Sierra Hull and her group performing “Mad World”. This young woman’s mandolin playing is so impressive that I looked into more of her work and arrived on this excellent piece for the song of this week. Thanks Terry!

Sierra Hull - “Movement 1” (Live at Studio 9)