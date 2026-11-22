This week, important developments in medicine, politics, and civil liberties signalled further progress toward greater accountability, transparency, and individual freedom.

In the United States, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a new policy to reimburse physicians for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating suspected vaccine-related injuries. Beginning January 2027, eligible healthcare providers will receive additional compensation for investigating adverse reactions. This marks an important step toward greater recognition of these risks and improves patients’ chances of receiving the care they need.

Meanwhile, Alberta secured a significant constitutional victory as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government agreed not to appeal a court ruling against portions of the federal Impact Assessment Act. Following seven years of legal challenges, Ottawa’s concession marked an important step toward restoring provincial authority over natural resources and infrastructure.

In another victory for civil liberties, PayPal revised its policies following pressure from Alliance Defending Freedom. The changes strengthened protections against politically motivated debanking and narrowed restrictions on customers’ lawful expression, representing meaningful progress against financial censorship.

Together, these wins demonstrate how persistent advocacy, legal challenges, and institutional reform continue to advance medical freedom, individual rights, and government accountability.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Call to Action

Alert your friends and family: new genetic modified-messenger-RNA so-called “vaccines” will eventually be hitting the shelves of pharmacies and clinics across the country. On November 4, 2026, Health Canada authorized two new Moderna mRNA products for adults aged 50 and older: mFLUSIVA, a seasonal influenza shot, and mCOFLU, a combined influenza and COVID-19 shot. In a press release issued on November 5, Moderna announced that Canada had become the first country in the world to authorize both products.

We must ensure that as few people as possible are injected with these toxic products.

Highlights of the Week

1. VCC and Unbekoming Book Collaboration

Vaccine Choice Canada and Unbekoming are collaborating to bring us two new books. They will soon be available at uptoeveryone.com.

Books from Vaccine Choice Canada and Unbekoming’s collaboration

2. A Message From Melody

Melody sent us this motivating message after choosing a paid subscription: “I support your work because you saved me from making a huge mistake at the beginning of the so-called pandemic. I didn't fall for the psy-op like the rest of my family did. I'm so grateful to you. I love watching Wins of the Week on Sundays too.”

Political

1. Stephen Miller Restricts Lobbyist Meetings

New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has imposed tighter rules regarding personnel meeting with lobbyists, after several former top officials alleged corruption within the Trump administration. “White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation” the White House Chief of Staff’s Office said in a Nov. 12 memorandum to staffers. “White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy.” Calley Means, a former adviser to the White House and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was among the former officials recently alleging that payments influenced Trump administration policy. He alleged that former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told him she needed money from the sugar industry to win the midterm elections.

Stephen Miller (left) Calley Means (centre) Susie Wiles (right)

2. Alberta Wins Federal Pipeline Dispute

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is declaring victory after Mark Carney’s government agreed not to appeal the court decision that found the environmental assessment legislation from the Trudeau years remains partially unconstitutional. “Alberta wins again,” Smith declared after Ottawa confirmed it would accept the Alberta Court of Appeal’s latest decision against the Impact Assessment Act, commonly known as C-69. The concession comes after a seven-year constitutional battle over legislation introduced in 2019 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau - the so-called “No More Pipelines Act”.

Danielle Smith (left) Mark Carney (right)

Background: In June 2019, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada enacted Bill C-69, dubbed the “No More Pipelines Act” by its critics. The legislation introduced the Impact Assessment Act and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, expanding regulatory requirements for major infrastructure and energy projects to include environmental, social, health, economic and climate considerations. Critics argued that it discouraged investment, increased regulatory uncertainty and obstructed Canada’s oil and gas development. In October 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada found substantial portions of the legislation unconstitutional.

Current status: The Impact Assessment Act remained in force, following amendments in 2024 and further regulatory changes in September 2026 to streamline pipeline approvals.

On October 9, 2026, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled in a 4–1 decision (Reference re Impact Assessment Act, 2026 ABCA 320) that significant portions of the federal Impact Assessment Act remain unconstitutional, despite amendments introduced in 2024 following the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling. The court determined that the legislation continued to infringe upon provincial jurisdiction over natural resources and infrastructure development, granting Ottawa excessive authority to regulate or block projects primarily under provincial jurisdiction. On November 12, 2026, the Carney government confirmed it would not appeal the decision and would instead amend the legislation, marking a significant victory for provincial autonomy.

3. Federal DEI Spending Exceeds Millions

An Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Andrew Lawton revealed that over $173 million in federal tax dollars were spent on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the fiscal year 2025-26, while 22 government organizations declined to disclose the amount they spent on DEI, saying it would take too much time. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canadian Heritage and the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat were the top spenders among those who actually disclosed their spending. Over twenty other government organizations declined to provide figures on how much they spend on DEI for various reasons, including that breaking down their DEI spending would take too long and that DEI is at the core of everything they do, so funding specific programs wouldn’t be feasible.

This is what we imagine the cabinet dance parties look like. These kids are watching the flamboyant and decadent creation of a lifetime of debt through taxation.

4. Meta Challenges Canadian Surveillance Legislation

Meta has threatened to withdraw WhatsApp from Canada over a Liberal surveillance bill that would expand police and intelligence access to private communications and require tech companies to aid investigations, potentially weakening encryption. Rachel Curran, Meta’s Canadian public policy head said the company would consider all options, including withdrawing WhatsApp from Canada, if ordered to weaken its security protections. The warning comes ahead of Curran’s appearance Monday before the Senate committee looking at Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, 2026. The bill, passed by the House of Commons in June but not yet law, would expand police and intelligence agencies’ powers to obtain personal information and communications data during investigations. Curran was concerned that the bill’s technical assistance provisions would effectively force tech companies to become unwitting participants in government surveillance. “The technical assistance obligations could conscript private companies into service as an arm of the government’s surveillance apparatus,” she said. “Besides being, we think, problematic from a legal perspective, it treats all Canadians as potential criminals,” Curran said.

Rachel Curran (left)

5. GLAAD Reports Declining Representation & Blames Conservatives

A U.S.-based LGBT advocacy group is blaming conservatives for a steep drop in transgender and gay representation in TV. The GLAAD Media Institute, a group founded in 1985 to advocate for LGBT representation in media, released a study last week that found a 78.8 per cent drop in transgender characters in television when comparing the 2024-25 season to the 2025-26 season. ​GLAAD explicitly blames politicians at all levels of government in the U.S. for the steep decline. GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis also claimed that companies need to “listen to their viewers” instead of “anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.”

Here’s a little consolation to the GLAAD Media Group. They can still celebrate this accomplishment in transgender cinema: The People’s Joker (2022). Here is a transgender reinterpretation of the iconic Batman villain, played by Vera Drew:

Vera Drew’s Transgender Joker

Medicine

1. Medicare Covers Suspected Vaccine Injuries

Medicare will reimburse doctors for the cost of diagnosing and treating suspected vaccine-related adverse effects, according to a new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) policy announced last week. Under the rule, CMS will introduce a billing code to reimburse physicians and other eligible Medicare providers for every 15 minutes of qualifying work evaluating, diagnosing, treating or counseling patients with suspected vaccine-related adverse reactions. The reimbursement payment will be in addition to what Medicare already pays for a standard office visit. Doctors can qualify for reimbursement by documenting when the suspected adverse reaction occurred in relation to vaccination, evaluating other possible causes of the patient’s symptoms and maintaining supporting medical records.

More details: Beginning January 1, 2027, doctors will receive approximately $32 USD for every additional 15 minutes spent evaluating, diagnosing, treating or counseling patients with suspected vaccine-related adverse effects, on top of the standard office visit reimbursement.

Requirements for reimbursement

Document the temporal relationship between vaccination and symptoms.

Evaluate alternative causes of the patient’s symptoms.

Maintain supporting clinical records.

Perform additional clinical work beyond that covered by the standard consultation.

CMS

2. McCullough Foundation Examines Measles Reports

In February 2026, the McCullough Foundation research team published Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States, analyzing U.S. death reports submitted to the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from 1995 to 2025. Their study identified:

299 U.S. death reports following MMR/MMRV vaccination.

193 reports with identifiable dates since 1995, compared with just 7 CDC-documented measles deaths during that period.

52.8% of reported deaths occurred within 14 days of vaccination.

60.9% involved children under 2 years old.

Frequently reported presentations included sudden unexplained death, seizures, cardiac arrest, and encephalitis.

From 1995 to 2026: MMR/MMRV: 198 U.S. VAERS death reports with identifiable dates. Measles infection: 11 CDC-counted deaths. That represents 1,700% more deaths following measles vaccination than CDC-counted measles deaths since 1995.

3. Brady Proposes Healthcare Professional Collaboration

On November 6th, Ontario MPP Bobbi Ann Brady tabled a motion asking the government to mandate all regulated health professionals and health colleges to participate in interprofessional collaboration, and that homeopathic medicine be included in that collaboration. In short, the goal of the motion is to have all colleges working together for optimum patient care. The motion was inspired by Diane Elms, a Hagersville homeopath and the founder of Phoenix Rising Center and has vast experience in drugless cancer care. “Diane Elms identified a healthcare gap. She observed that contrary to the goal of what the Ford government once called “a connected public health-care system,” the various colleges of medicine and related entities are not working together in a connected manner,” said Brady. “For example, The College of Physicians and Surgeons will not allow physicians to work with the members of the College of Homeopaths.” The motion reads: That in the opinion of this house, the Government of Ontario should mandate through the regulated health professionals act that all regulated health professionals and health colleges be required to participate in interprofessional collaboration for the benefit of patient outcomes. Brady emphasized that for the best public healthcare system, there must be collaboration between healthcare professionals and colleges, patient choice, and adequate funding. She believes this motion would augment the healthcare system and move Ontario closer to the goal of optimum healthcare provision. For more information, contact MPP Bobbi Ann Brady at babrady-co@ola.org

Diane Elms (left) Bobbi Ann Brady (right)

4. New Handbook Addresses Post COVID and Injection Illness

At last, a comprehensive handbook on treating COVID vaccine related illness. This Manual for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Post-COVID and Post-Vaccination Syndrome: Spikeopathy by Mirja Effing and Cajus Wacker is designed for physicians, medical therapists, healthcare professionals, and informed readers seeking a structured overview of persistent symptoms following COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The manual brings together clinical observations, diagnostic approaches, laboratory investigations, and therapeutic considerations relevant to complex post-viral and post-vaccination conditions.

Mirja Effing (left) Cajus Wacker (right)

5. Florida Medicaid Childhood Health Study

A new study of more than 14,000 children enrolled in Florida Medicaid found links between childhood vaccinations and higher rates of health issues including asthma, autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and respiratory infections. The study, written by independent researcher Josh Mitteldorf and Children’s Health Defense Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker and published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Independent Medicine, analyzed medical records from 1990 to 2010 for 14,235 children whose health histories were available from birth through age 10. They found that children with the highest recorded number of vaccinations were more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with asthma, autism and ADHD as children with no documented vaccinations. Autism was linked to combinations of hepatitis B (Hep B) and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shots. Developmental delays correlated with the MMR/Hep B combination, the number of flu shots and the total number of recorded vaccinations. The authors anticipated that those who support the current vaccine status quo would dismiss their paper for its limitations. Instead, they argued, the appropriate response would be “to insist that the data necessary to overcome those limitations be made available to the independent scientific community without gatekeeping by agencies with vested interests in the status quo.” They called on state Medicaid agencies, insurance companies and health maintenance organizations to make de-identified medical records available to independent researchers.

Josh Mittledorf (left) Brian Hooker (right)

Legal

1. Washington Female Athletes Defend Protections

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Female Athletes United, which has several female-athlete members in Washington state who have been forced to compete against males, filed a motion Friday in state court to intervene in Washington Education Association v. State of Washington. Less than one week after voters in the state passed Initiative to protect women’s sports, the American Civil Liberties Union and other activist groups filed suit against the law on behalf of male athletes who compete on girls’ sports teams. “Washington voters did exactly what the Supreme Court said states may do: they protected girls’ sports, and by double digits. Now the ACLU is asking a court to overturn their decision, but the ACLU can’t change truth or biology,” said ADF President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kristen Waggoner. “Girls deserve equal opportunity, fairness, and safety, and more than 1.7 million voters said so. It is shameful that the ACLU would sue to take that away from our daughters.”

A couple of Transgender athletes, biologically born men competing in women’s sport:

Laurel Hubbard (New Zealand | Weightlifting. Competed in the women’s 87+ kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.)

And CeCé Telfer (United States | Track and field. Won the 2019 NCAA Division II women’s 400-meter hurdles national championship.)

Laurel Hubbard (left) CeCé Telfer (right)

2. Ohio Court Upholds Poster Removal

A federal judge has ruled that Little Miami Local Schools in Ohio acted within its rights in removing a pro-LGBT classroom poster that had been put up by a teacher. Back in February, the district voted to remove a “Hate Has No Home Here” poster that history teacher George McIntyre had put in his classroom at Little Miami High School. The poster featured hands holding up several hearts, two of which featured LGBT rainbow and transgender “pride” patterns.

Poster Placed by Teacher George McIntyre

The poster was deemed to potentially violate Ohio’s Parents’ Bill of Rights law. The board determined this poster was reasonably understood to engage students on those topics, which requires parental notice and the opportunity to review and opt out. Until those procedures are followed, the board directed that the poster be removed. In April, McIntyre filed a lawsuit asserting a right to display such symbols under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. This week, however, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland sided with the school. “Whether McIntyre used the Poster for formal instruction is immaterial,” the judge explained. “He gained access to and control over the classroom wall space through his position as a public school employee, not as a private citizen. His ability to maintain classroom displays thus existed within the scope of that public employment, which the Board regulated through established policies.” Wallace and school board Vice President Mandy Bullock celebrated the outcome as a victory for parents who wish to keep “informed about what their children are taught,” while McIntyre’s attorney has already filed an appeal.

Judge Matthew McFarland (left)

Citizen Action

1. PayPal Revises Political Debanking Policies

PayPal recently updated its policies, resulting in added protection against unfairly debanking customers based on their religious and political viewpoints or affiliations. The move comes after Alliance Defending Freedom submitted a comment to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in July warning that PayPal’s policies allowed it to deplatform users for “hate,” “intolerance,” and “misleading information,” among other subjective criteria that could constitute “politicized or unlawful debanking”. The letter detailed evidence indicating that, under prior terms of service, PayPal terminated or froze customer accounts for reasons that appear to be based on those customers’ lawful political beliefs and statements. The revised policy drops those subjective terms and ties the prohibition to characteristics “protected under applicable law.” PayPal will also narrow its ban on “misleading information” to communications about PayPal transactions, rather than policing customers’ unrelated speech.

Group therapy moment

Back when the insanity started

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. Tony Lyons Questions Media Conflicts

On Wednesday, Tony Lyons, MAHA Action’s president, kicked off the weekly MAHA Media Hub podcast by reflecting on Politico, which has been attacking MAHA and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. without revealing its conflicts of interest. “I asked a Politico reporter why they chose to investigate the organization trying to stop corporations from poisoning the American public, instead of those companies,” said Lyons. “She said she didn’t know. I think I know. Politico has a conflict of interest. It is one of Washington’s main sources on health, food, chemical, and drug policy, and it sells those same industries privileged access to the policymakers who read it.” Lyons focused the week’s podcast on media conflicts of interest that he and his guests say are preventing Americans from getting real news. His first guest was Sharyl Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Prize, who Lyons called “one of the last investigative journalists in the country” because she consistently pursues stories others won’t touch.

Please also take a look at Tony Lyons’ daughter’s book (Skyhorse Publishing)

Tony Lyons (left) Robert F. Kennedy (centre) Lina Hjalmarsson Lyons' Book (right)

2. Robert Yoho Criticizes Medical Practices

Dr Robert Yoho MD writes: “Pediatric vaccination, dentistry, psychiatry, oncology, and invasive cardiology rest on the weakest evidence and do the widest harm. Published counts of deaths from medical care range from 106,000 to 882,000 a year, and the high figure would make medicine the leading cause of death. American healthcare is systemically corrupt on a mammoth scale, but no one ever acknowledges it. Keep your children away from any pediatrician who insists on vaccinations.”

3. James Corbett Revisits Doomsday Hoax

James Corbett writes: “Are you sitting down? Good, because I have some bad news for you: the world ended last Friday. I know. It’s a lot to take in. But it’s the truth. After all, there’s a well-known, highly cited scientific paper that proves it. And you do Trust The Science™, don’t you? What’s that? You don’t believe that the world reached infinite human population on Friday and then disappeared in a flash of mathematical impossibility? Oh, ye of little faith.” Corbett is referring to a scientific paper published in Science in November 1960. The paper was titled - “Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026.” The paper calculated the mass of humanity would cause an end to the world on this date. for those of you who haven’t figured it out yet, the original “doomsday” paper is a scientific joke of sorts. It employs genuine mathematical formulas and calculations to arrive at a deliberately exaggerated conclusion. While you were laughing, however, you might not have noticed what the authors are actually proposing as potential “solutions” to the “problem” of people having “too many” children: “legislation, heavy taxation of families that have more than two children, cancellation of tax deductions, and so on.” The article was actually taken seriously and throughout the 1960s through to the 1980s, the “doomsday” equation became regularly cited—usually at face value—in textbooks on genetics, ecology and demography. In a 1963 Canadian parliamentary committee a witness from the chemical industry cited it as reason chemical pesticides were required: to feed the approaching population explosion. In a 1971 U.S. Supreme Court abortion case leading up to Roe v. Wade, it was cited as why there was no compelling reason for the government to favour increased population. It is a perfect example of how even the most self-evidently nonsensical garbage can be taken up and unironically cited by the public if it comes from the pen of a white lab-coat-wearing, pocket-protector-sporting geek in the form of a lot of impressive-looking equations. In other words, it could serve as a handy-dandy reference point when reminding the normies in your neighbourhood that Fauci is far from the only scientific fraudster in history. The more we remind people of this point, the less likely they will fall for the next Trust The Science™-style hoax to come down the pike.

James Corbett (left)

4. McCullough Questions Missing Pandemic Reviews

In a post this week titled ‘Nobody Will Review the War’, Dr. Peter McCullough writes: No lessons-learned conference. McCullough says no major academic center — Mayo, Emory, Harvard, Michigan, UW — has held a Grand Rounds or comparative review of pandemic performance: who had the lowest mortality, the least mechanical ventilation, who kept patients out of the hospital. No comparative hospital data. You can compare cancer outcomes or cardiac outcomes across health systems tomorrow. COVID mortality comparisons don’t exist, and he says hospital CEOs and CMOs refuse to appear before legislators to discuss them. The silence is the evidence. He reads the absence of self-examination as “collective shame” — institutions that made the most money on the top admission diagnosis for two years have no interest in discovering they were mediocre at it. The CME vacuum: he notes major primary-care conference agendas contain nothing on vaccine complications or lessons learned.

Dr. Peter McCullough (centre)

5. McCullough Critiques Atlantic Vaccine Coverage

Dr. Peter McCullough did a review of the coverage of COVID vaccines by The Atlantic. McCullough writes: “The Atlantic got off to a poor start on vaccines in this piece by Yascha Mounk declaring the vaccination will achieve herd immunity. There was never any evidence mRNA would produce a sterilizing immunity in 2020. The clinical trials were not evening completed when she published this OPED. Here we sit today with six years of vaccination and boosters and people are still getting SARS-CoV-2 infections. I wonder if Mounk, an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins, regrets the 2020 piece?” His review concluded that across roughly six years of COVID coverage, The Atlantic ran something on the order of five to seven promotional or skeptic-disparaging vaccine pieces for every one piece that conceded a shortcoming — and on the specific question of serious safety problems, the ratio is closer to 70 to 1. So much for independent reporting.

6. Indigenous Views on Land Acknowledgements

In a post in the Western Standard by Cory Morgan, Morgan writes: “A new poll conducted for that even indigenous people are growing increasingly sick and tired of performative and pointless land acknowledgements. The polling found 41% of indigenous respondents felt acknowledgements have become overused to the point that they have “lost their meaning.” That’s because these cult-like, ceremonial chants held before everything from hockey games to library board meetings only serve the interests of the usual white, middle-class woke folks who want to feel good about themselves for doing something without actually doing anything. The chanting hasn’t improved conditions on any indigenous reserves nor helped people understand indigenous issues. It simply annoys and divides people. Identity politics are dividing the nation, and acknowledgements widen the social rifts. Being told, at every gathering, that you’re a guest or occupant in your own country breeds backlash. That can harden attitudes toward indigenous issues rather than soften them. Acknowledgements are a form of compelled speech. Rest assured, many people are in positions where they could lose their jobs if they try to take a principled stand against the chants.

Cory Morgan (left)

7. Tony Lyons Challenges Corporate Influence

Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action, introduced the November 18 MAHA Media Hub by calling out John Mulaney, the SNL actor who also serves as the voice of Big Food’s Kraft Mac & Cheese. Is there any real news in America or is it all just an ad campaign for something? Start with the messenger. John Mulaney is not just a comedian on a network that runs on corporate advertising. He is the hired voice of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Kraft says it sells one million blue boxes every day. At least 77 percent of Kraft Heinz’s retail sales come from ultra-processed products. Kennedy has been trying to do something no administration has done: put a federal definition on ‘ultra-processed food.’ Bloomberg reported that food company executives personally intervened with the White House to keep that definition from being released. Big Pharma, Big Food, and the chemical industry are the industries MAHA is challenging. They are also the advertisers, sponsors, and business partners of the outlets that cover us. That is a conflict of interest, and Americans have every right to know about it. So here is what we are asking for. Three things. One. Release the federal definition of ‘ultra-processed food.’ No more delays. Two. The FDA has a rule on its calendar for December that would require drug ads to state all the risks and possible side effects in the ad itself. Three. Senator Sanders has a bill to end prescription drug advertising altogether. Give it a vote. Let every member of Congress, in both parties, go on the record. And to the networks: when you cover an industry that pays your bills, tell your audience. Let’s make it possible for Americans to differentiate between commercials and journalism, or a comedy monologue and a serious examination of public health. Americans deserve to know who is paying for the messages they hear.

John Mulaney provides the voiceover for Kraft Mac & Cheese’s “Best Thing Ever” campaign (launched late 2025).

On November 14, 2026, while hosting SNL, Mulaney devoted a substantial portion of his opening stand-up monologue to roasting Kennedy.

John Mulaney on SNL

John Mulaney:

Did an extended impression of Kennedy’s raspy voice (related to spasmodic dysphonia).

Mocked his qualifications and performance, saying things like “No one likes that guy anymore,” including former supporters, and calling him a “dumbass.”

Criticized the measles situation under Kennedy’s tenure with lines such as “Your thing can’t be the measles. That can’t be your project.”

Referenced knowing Kennedy for over a decade from performing at Riverkeeper charity events, joking that personal familiarity should disqualify him from government (“You shouldn’t be in the government if I’ve known you for over a decade”).

Ridiculed RFK Jr’s past as an environmental lawyer and the idea of him overseeing public health.

Wisdom of the Week

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

Song of the Week - Fantaisie in A major, Op. 124

Fantaisie for Flute and Harp in A major, Op. 124 - Composed in 1907 by Camille Saint-Saëns

Closing Message

Friends, please eat healthy, natural food, stay well hydrated with clean water, and find time to go outside. Make sure to touch the ground with your bare feet, stretch beneath the great sky, breathe deeply in the fresh air, and enjoy every precious moment of this miracle called life.

Additional Resources