Episode 116 of Wins of the Week highlights a continued shift toward accountability as both citizens and lawmakers increasingly challenge centralized authority and institutional narratives. The week began with testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry hearings in Kelowna, where members of Canada’s farming community raised serious concerns about regulatory actions affecting animals, livelihoods, and food security. Political developments also signal growing resistance to ideological enforcement, including new efforts to reinforce parental rights and legislation advancing medical freedom by limiting mandates for medical interventions, including vaccines. In medicine and health, scrutiny continues to grow around pesticide use, water fluoridation, and the structure of vaccine safety oversight, while new initiatives seek to strengthen nutrition education in medical schools. Legal developments are also unfolding, including a lawsuit against Major League Baseball following injuries linked to COVID-19 “vaccines.” Across many fronts, institutional authority is increasingly being challenged as citizens demand transparency, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Preamble

Watch the entire “NCI Kelowna Are Farmers Safe in Canada?” hearing video ( Click Here )

Dr Makis is giving up on Canada to set up practice and research in the USA (More Info)

Song Recommendations

Mercy Now by Joe Crookston Iron Sky by Paolo Nutini

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Wins of the Week – Mar 14, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.