Wins of the Week: Ep 115 – WEF CEO Resigns, Arizona Medical Freedom Bill, X Challenges Censorship Law
Institutional narratives crack as legal victories, medical freedom advances, and public resistance continue gaining momentum
Episode 115 of Wins of the Week highlights a continued shift toward accountability. This week’s developments reveal growing resistance to centralized authority and ideological enforcement, alongside meaningful victories for individual rights and free expression. Political developments include the resignation of World Economic Forum President Børge Brende following newly exposed communications connected to the Epstein scandal, and the Ottawa Police Service declining to participate in the federal gun buyback program. In the United States, Arizona advanced a major medical freedom bill that would prohibit mandates for medical interventions, including vaccines, as a condition of employment, education, or public participation. In medicine and health, growing scrutiny continues to surround vaccine claims and regulatory narratives, while new legislation seeks greater transparency around sudden infant deaths and medical interventions. Legal challenges this week also push back against censorship regimes and ideological mandates. Across many fronts, the trend is unmistakable: institutional authority is being challenged as citizens increasingly demand transparency, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!
Credits
Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.
Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.
Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.
The NCI will host their next hearing March 9-11 in Kelowna BC to address the question: Are Farmers Safe In Canada?
Alert
The Health Professions and Occupations Act goes into effect April 1, 2026. Please warn doctors, nurses, and others, who may be wise to close their practices and move out of the province.
Join the Conversation
Last week was full of great comments from our community!
Please join the dialogue with Dr. Trozzi and others across all of our posts, including Wins of the Week, by choosing or upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll also be helping fund this ongoing mission for truth, freedom, justice, and health.
Wins of the Week – Mar 7, 2026
Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.