Episode 115 of Wins of the Week highlights a continued shift toward accountability. This week’s developments reveal growing resistance to centralized authority and ideological enforcement, alongside meaningful victories for individual rights and free expression. Political developments include the resignation of World Economic Forum President Børge Brende following newly exposed communications connected to the Epstein scandal, and the Ottawa Police Service declining to participate in the federal gun buyback program. In the United States, Arizona advanced a major medical freedom bill that would prohibit mandates for medical interventions, including vaccines, as a condition of employment, education, or public participation. In medicine and health, growing scrutiny continues to surround vaccine claims and regulatory narratives, while new legislation seeks greater transparency around sudden infant deaths and medical interventions. Legal challenges this week also push back against censorship regimes and ideological mandates. Across many fronts, the trend is unmistakable: institutional authority is being challenged as citizens increasingly demand transparency, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

The Health Professions and Occupations Act goes into effect April 1, 2026. Please warn doctors, nurses, and others, who may be wise to close their practices and move out of the province.

Wins of the Week – Mar 7, 2026

