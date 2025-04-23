Over the past two years, the British Columbia NDP government has quietly passed legislation that transforms the province’s democratic governance into a framework of authoritarian control. Under the guise of public safety, modernization, and administrative efficiency, three critical acts—the Emergency and Disaster Management Act, the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPO), and the Legal Professions Act (LPA)—have eroded judicial independence, eliminated checks and balances, and stripped British Columbians of constitutional protections.

The following videos, hosted by Dr. Matthew Evans-Cockle of the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance and Odessa Orlewicz respectively, provide crucial insights for addressing this assault on the rights of citizens in British Columbia. They are both fighting hard for truth and freedom!

CCCA Roundtable

Legislating Totalitarianism? Aggressive Attack Upon Rule of Law & Democracy in BC. (Watch Here)

You can support Dr. Matthew Evans-Cockle and the CCCA for more legal insights:

Odessa Orlewicz

S.O.S.! BC Has Fallen to Fascism, Totalitarianism, and Complete Subservience to the State. (Watch Here)

You can follow and support Odessa Orlewicz to stay informed about government overreach and corruption:

Rule of Law Replaced with Rule by Law

According to international human rights norms, rule of law requires equality before the law, judicial independence, and the right to challenge legislation. Dr. Evans explains how these foundational principles are now being overridden in BC and how administrative law is being weaponized to bypass constitutional protections.

He describes The Emergency and Disaster Management Act as creating an administrative “third order” of government, empowered with paramount legislative authority. In practice, this means that unelected bureaucrats and political appointees can override provincial and federal law, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Emergencies no longer need to be real; they can be “suspected,” “imminent,” or even invented under a “critical incident” clause. Any action can be authorized as a “specialized measure” without oversight or legal recourse. Orlewicz emphasizes how broad and sweeping these measures are, and the fact that the public remains largely unaware.

Judicial Independence and Legal Recourse Destroyed

The Legal Professions Act obliterates the independence of the legal profession. A democratically elected Law Society is being replaced by a state-controlled board, where only 5 of 17 members are lawyers. Dr. Evans warns that this new structure strips lawyers of their autonomy and recasts them as state actors, undermining their ability to advocate for clients—especially in cases of state overreach.

He also explains why legal challenges to unlawful or unconstitutional decisions are now nearly impossible. Courts have been directed to defer to the “expertise” of administrative authorities like the provincial health officer. Judicial review has been hollowed out, with evidence restricted to what the authority in question chooses to include. This means the government official being challenged decides what can be used against them in court.

Even more disturbingly, judges have begun taking judicial notice of contested facts—such as the alleged safety and effectiveness of “vaccines”—without permitting cross-examination or the presentation of counter-evidence. This eliminates factual debate in court and allows the government’s narrative to stand unchallenged.

Medical Freedom Replaced by State Mandates

The Health Professions and Occupations Act completes the picture. Dr. Evans describes how it nullifies informed consent, personalized care, and ethical independence for health practitioners. Political appointees—without medical expertise—are now authorized to impose mandatory “vaccination,” dictate care protocols, and access confidential patient data without consent or court order.

Practitioners who dissent can face suspension or loss of license without due process, while those who fail to report colleagues deemed “non-compliant” may also be punished. The HPO mirrors global frameworks like the WHO’s International Health Regulations, which enable foreign standards to be adopted without public consultation or legislative review.

The Illusion of Democracy

None of these acts were passed through democratic means. The majority of their provisions were never read or debated in the Legislative Assembly. Public consultation was non-existent. Law societies, bar associations, and health professionals were actively excluded. In the case of the LPA, only 9% of the bill was reviewed before a vote was forced.

The architect behind both the HPO and LPA, Harry Cayton, is a non-resident British national and Orlewicz draws attention to Cayton’s ties to WHO/WEF. He is neither a doctor nor a lawyer, yet his recommendations were adopted wholesale—costing BC taxpayers over $1 million.

The Infrastructure of Totalitarianism

BC is no longer governed democratically. These acts have centralized power, suppressed dissent, and legalized authoritarianism behind the veneer of public policy. Laws now serve the state—not the people. Human rights, privacy, and access to justice are being erased by design, not accident. This is the infrastructure of totalitarianism—quietly legislated, ruthlessly enforced, and disturbingly permanent unless reversed.

Both Orlewicz and Dr. Evans implore British Columbians to recognize the stakes and understand that this is not policy reform; it is regime change. Silence will only ensure that these agendas continue to monopolise on power—Canadians must act to stop them!

Related Material