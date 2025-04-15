This is part two of a three-part interview conducted by Will Dove with Dr. Charles Hoffe and I. In this segment, I recount the critical turning point in my journey: the realization that the COVID-19 narrative was being orchestrated for political and financial gain, not medical integrity.

Manufactured Panic and an Empty ER

In early 2020, after 27 years as an emergency physician, I arrived at my hospital to find it empty—no patients, no emergencies. Yet the media showed overflowing wards and urged the public to panic. The contradiction between what I saw and what the public was told was my first signal that something was very wrong.

Research, Suppression, and the Real Science

With hours of unoccupied time, I began investigating everything—from early treatment protocols to diagnostic manipulation. Ivermectin and zinc showed efficacy in suppressing viral replication. Standard medical practices, like using antibiotics for pneumonia, were inexplicably discouraged. Autopsies were shut down, masking critical data. It became clear that COVID-19 wasn’t being treated as a public health issue—it was being exploited.

The “Vaccine” Deception

By late 2020, I had reviewed the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines.” What I found was alarming: these were not traditional vaccines. They were gene-modifying injections using pegylated lipid nanoparticles to deliver synthetic mRNA. This genetic code instructed human cells to produce the spike protein—a known toxin. These injections had the potential to reach every organ and even unborn children, yet they were being marketed as safe and effective.

Standing Against Institutional Corruption

When I raised these concerns, I was told, “It is not our job to question public health.” This was a betrayal of everything I stood for as a doctor. The Canadian Medical Protective Association refused to support me. Knowing I could not allow myself to participate in the deception, I sold my house, liquidated my assets, and devoted myself fully to public education and research. Issuing lawful exemptions to counteract the criminal coercion triggered an investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which ultimately revoked my license.

Fighting On, No Matter the Cost

Regardless of the grotesque deterioration in the old Canadian public medical industry, I remain committed to truth and service. I continue working with the World Council for Health, publishing detox protocols, supporting those injured by these injections, and conducting legitimate research, education and consultations . My mission remains unchanged: to uphold ethical medicine and defend human dignity.

