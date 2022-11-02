Healing Begins with Terrible Truth | Dr Hoffe & Will Dove
One of Canada's best doctors interviews with one of our finest journalists. The discussion is concise and informative and concerns the effects of the covid injections in detail.
Dr Hoffe and Iron Will discuss the clot revealing D-dimer test; how the clot shots “work”, clot, and kill; microclotting’s role in neurological damage from the covid injections; the wide range of responses to the clot-shots; strategies for coerced injection victims to recover their health; and more including: how the life-shortening, covid injections damage our chromosomes, and the benefits and suppression of ivermectin. Dr Hoffe is a well studied and thorough clinician, so his insights are tangible and involve real experiences with his patients. He explains things in words that all can understand.
Suggested additional material:
Iron Will’s Warnings for the Challenges and Globalist Wicked Plans
Dr Charles Hoffe MD Powerful Speech July 22, 2022. Protesting the biggest disaster in medical history and the accomplices to it at the CPSBC
Robust Q&A with Canadian Covid-Truth Leaders. Drs Hoffe, Malthouse, Lindley, Shoemaker, and Trozzi; VCC’s Ted Kuntz, Pharma Expert Alan Cassels, and Uninformed Consent Movie Director.
For more Iron Will and Strong and Free Canada material, to support their great work or subscribe to their newsletter, go to: https://strongandfreecanada.org