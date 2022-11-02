Dr Hoffe and Iron Will discuss the clot revealing D-dimer test; how the clot shots “work”, clot, and kill; microclotting’s role in neurological damage from the covid injections; the wide range of responses to the clot-shots; strategies for coerced injection victims to recover their health; and more including: how the life-shortening, covid injections damage our chromosomes, and the benefits and suppression of ivermectin. Dr Hoffe is a well studied and thorough clinician, so his insights are tangible and involve real experiences with his patients. He explains things in words that all can understand.

Source

Suggested additional material:

For more Iron Will and Strong and Free Canada material, to support their great work or subscribe to their newsletter, go to: https://strongandfreecanada.org