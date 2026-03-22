This week’s Wins of the Week delivers a sharp escalation across legal, political, and medical fronts. Alberta has moved to restrict assisted suicide (MAID) for vulnerable populations, while Argentina has formally exited the WHO, asserting national control over health policy. In the United States, the LIABLE Act is looking to target liability protections for COVID “vaccine” manufacturers, opening the door to mass litigation. Meanwhile, newly unsealed emails in New York reveal that there were coordinated efforts to suppress religious exemptions, and a major class action against United Airlines is advancing. In New Zealand, officials have rejected WHO amendments, reinforcing sovereign decision-making. On the medical side, concerns are growing over PFAS contamination in food systems, Ontario has moved away from drug injection sites, and reports of anomalous white fibrous clots are continuing to be exposed in post-mortem findings. Citizen momentum is building as over 157,000 Canadians advance the Charter of Health Freedom. Across many domains, suppressed truths are surfacing, institutional narratives are fracturing, and accountability is beginning to take shape. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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Perfect Reflections by Denise Hagan

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Wins of the Week – Mar 21, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.