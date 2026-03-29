This week’s Wins of the Week delivers a surge of advances across political, legal, and medical fronts. In Canada, momentum is building to defund the CBC, as new data reveals it costs taxpayers $1.4 billion annually while attracting less than 2% of viewers nationally, meanwhile Alberta is pushing for politically neutral public spaces. In the United States, Senator Ron Johnson has released 2,000 pages of HHS records showing officials were aware of stroke risks linked to Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine” boosters as early as 2022. Meanwhile, a landmark ruling in Missouri v. Biden restricts federal agencies from coercing social media censorship for the next decade. On the medical front, new research into anomalous white fibrous clots is advancing, while petitions seek to expand recognition of vaccine injuries long excluded from compensation programs. The pattern is clear: suppressed evidence is surfacing, and corrupt institutional control is being challenged. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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Preamble

The World Council For Health is holding a Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. The theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” Both Ted Kuntz and I will be attending. Other speakers include: Del BigTree, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Marivic Villa, Geneticist Kevin McKernan, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Meryl Nass, Dr. Richard Amerling, Vic Mellor candidate for RI Governor, Dr. William Makis, Christof Plothe DO, Mary Holland (CHD), Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and of course Dr. Tess Lawrie. Please join us. You will meet and converse with many of the great medical minds of our times. (Sign Up Here)

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Wins of the Week – March 28, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.