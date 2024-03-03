Are you ready for this newest episode of Wins of the Week? Across this country and around the world, humanity is rising up against the globalists; we’re taking back our world, our rights, our children, and our self respect. Stay strong and keep up the fight!

A new Angus Reid Poll is showing growing opposition to childhood vaccination in Canada. 17% - One-in-six parents of minors say they are “really against” vaccinating their kids, a four-fold increase from 2019. There has also been a 15-point decrease in the proportion of Canadians who support mandatory childhood vaccination in schools – a policy in place in Ontario and New Brunswick. 52% of those with children younger than 18 say that it should be the parents’ decision whether to vaccinate. - More info

Some of the world’s leading medical experts and scientists, along with prominent health freedom advocates, whistle blowers, lawyers and elected officials are in Washington, D.C., this week for the fifth International Crisis Summit to discuss their experiences with COVID-19. The International Crisis Summit has broadened its focus beyond COVID-19, “into censorship , cancel culture and the political division between right and left” . The summit’s mission statement states, “The world has endured the wrath of COVID-19 and now we must help stop similar ‘crises’ before they are made to happen again.” - More info

An internal memo by the Privy Council Office noted that numbers from Health Canada show that only 55% of Canadians have received three COVID-19 vaccines. This number conflicts with a poll that found that 68% of Canadians claimed to have received the shots. Researchers cited “social desirability” as one explanation. This is “where respondents tend to answer questions in a manner that will be viewed as favourable by others.” - More info

Then there needs to be a restored reliance of health regulatory agencies on the financial support of taxpayers rather than Big Pharma. Only then will public safety be restored. And only then can the explosion of distrust in these agencies be stemmed. - More info

Dr Byram Bridle, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing this week, stated that Health regulatory agencies around the world need to be gutted and replaced with people that have three characteristics that too many among the current lot lack:

Citizens took to the streets of Mexico City and numerous other cities across Mexico last Sunday to participate in pro-democracy protests amid what they see as an attack on the nation’s democratic institutions by their President. At least 90,000 people gathered in Mexico City’s central square to listen to speeches at the conclusion of the “March for our Democracy”. Similar rallies drew thousands in cities through out Mexico. – More info

Residents of Westlock, a small town north of Edmonton, have voted to support a neutrality bylaw banning rainbow crosswalks and flags on municipal property. The new bylaw mandates the removal of an existing rainbow crosswalk and will also limit flags flown on township property to those representing the three levels of government. Westlock’s town council was compelled to address the issue when a civic group, the Westlock Neutrality Team, presented a petition with more than 700 signatures, advocating for the bylaw. Council decided during its Nov. 27, 2023 meeting to bring the matter to a plebiscite. - More info

Alberta and Quebec have announced plans to “opt out” of Ottawa’s proposed national pharmacare program, citing a lack of consultation. New Brunswick described the announcement of such a program without provincial consultation as “irresponsible.” Quebec issued a statement saying the government of Canada should let the provinces take care of their areas of expertise. Nice to see provincial governments resisting efforts by the Federal Government to dictate matters outside of their jurisdiction - More info

After massive protests in France, Paris dropped plans to scrap diesel subsidies and pledged to ease environmental rules on agricultural production. Farmers in France, Germany, and throughout the EU say the concessions aren’t enough and have vowed to keep protesting until all of their demands are met. The protests by European farmers first began in the Netherlands in 2019 and have since spread to several other European countries where farmers and other agricultural workers have the same grievances. The images of massive numbers of tractors is inspiring and they are making a difference. The masses are recognizing that without food, they will not survive. - More info

RePlatform, a 3-day conference and business expo is to be held in Las Vegas March 8-10. They describe it as beyond grift, rhetoric, and good intentions. We’re bringing together inventors, banks, payment systems, hackers, developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and creators to craft real products that work around the incompetence, stagnation, and censorship in Corporate America. They state that as the team behind Defeat the Mandates, they united social conservatives, red-pilled progressives, people of faith, classical liberals, libertarians, and populists to dismantle the mandate system all across America. Now, we’re re-imagining this same coalition to create a superior, more innovative Parallel Economy. - More info

Three Canadians—researcher Jessica Rose, former journalist, Rodney Palmer and former politician Randy Hillier testified at the round table discussion led by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, titled, “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” The forum also included a panel of experts such as Dr. Robert Malone, and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The focus of the forum was the harms caused by pandemic restrictions, COVID-19 vaccines, and media misinformation. A release said the event aimed to “expose the truth about how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and cover-ups” in the pandemic response. - More info

The House of Commons has passed a Conservative-led motion authorizing the arrest of ArriveCan contractors if they fail to appear before a parliamentary committee to testify on the app. “They have 21 days to be scheduled and appear for questioning in the House of Commons for their role in the $60 million [ArriveCan] app,” - More info