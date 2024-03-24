Wins of the Week Ep13 with Ted Kuntz
Saving women’s sports; defending children and their parent’s rights; ridiculous redacted government documents and Canada’s Information Commissioner’s investigation, and much more.
It’s been another great week in the truth and freedom movement! Please pour your favorite beverage and get comfortable for this exciting and very positive weekly update. Please share and help lift the morale and tactical knowledge across the movement.
Wins of the Week
Legal
Former University of Kentucky Wildcats swimmer Riley Gaines and 15 other female athletes have filed suit against the NCAA alleging violations arising from its insertion of man-to-woman transgender athletes into women’s competition. The plaintiffs, who also include track, tennis and volleyball athletes, are demanding that the NCAA make rule changes to bar biological males from women’s competition, revoke awards previously given to men in women’s competitions, and also pay damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, expense costs and other damages due to the defendants’ wrongful conduct.” - More info
The Information Commissioner of Canada has officially declared she will investigate the redactions on all the vaccine and PCR test contracts!
This news was just reported by the team at Take Action Canada.
The United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Friday that government officials who post about work-related topics on their personal social media accounts can be held liable for violating the First Amendment rights of constituents by blocking their access or deleting their comments. The court ruled as a result of two cases where people were blocked by the government officials after leaving critical comments on their social media accounts. - More info
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on March 19 that the FBI must face a lawsuit filed by a man who was placed on the bureau’s “no-fly list,”. “The FBI argued the case was moot because the individual has been removed from the no-fly list. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a unanimous ruling that the case is not moot. The Supreme Court’s decision is a major blow to the FBI who have placed almost two million people on their secret lists. “This is but the latest indication that the FBI’s secret watchlists have no place in our country,” stated the attorney representing the plaintiffs. - More info
The lawyer for a B.C. nurse facing a disciplinary hearing over her gender-related comments online told the regulatory body that if the disciplinary panel rules against the nurse, it would be “a disaster for the standing of the nursing profession” in the public eye. “It would suggest that the institution is incapable of the political neutrality required to govern the profession in the public interest,”. The lawyer also questioned whether it was reasonable to assume that anything said by someone belonging to a regulatory body is “fair game for regulation.” ”It is not unprofessional or irresponsible to raise concerns about a dramatic and rapid change to all of society predicated on the apparent notion that gender identity trumps all other interests and rights.” - More info
The Faulkner Show, entitled - Meet the Canadians taking Justin Trudeau to court, interviewed Eddie Cornell, a veteran in the CAF for over 20 years who had his bank account unconstitutionally frozen by a government order for his participation in the Freedom Convoy. Cornell and 19 other plaintiffs have filed a multimillion dollar civil lawsuit against Justin Trudeau, senior members of his cabinet, Canada's five major banks along with several credit unions, the RCMP, the Ottawa Police and the Canadian Anti-hate Network. Watch the interview.
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.” This case reminds us that the First Amendment isn’t just about protecting freedom of speech — but also the freedom to hear, states Children’s Health Defence who is involved in the legal action. Suppressing vital information that can change the course of one’s life is not only unconstitutional, it’s detrimental to the health and well-being of future generations. CHD gathered together 15 speakers, each one impacted by censorship, including Del Bigtree, Pierre Kory, M.D., Paul Marik, M.D., Mikki Willis, and more. They stated:
“The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason. Free speech is the fount of all other rights — of assembly, of conscience, of everything. We’re not done yet. And no matter how the Supreme Court comes out on this, we know that the threat of a kind of totalitarian censorship is real.” - More info
Political
Yesterday the British government agreed to hold a full debate on Covid 19 response and mortality trends. The debate is to take place on April 18.
British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has called for the death penalty for Bill Gates and the “Covid cabal” which he said committed “crimes against humanity” during the Covid pandemic. “Heads of governments around the world and others below them have engaged in what is tantamount to treason against the public,” declared Bridgen. Bridgen said he has reached out to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley and is organizing a meeting where experts and whistleblowers will present evidence to demonstrate criminal activities conducted by senior members of the UK government and civil service during the pandemic. - More info
The case of Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus and her investigation into a cluster of Sudden Infant Deaths in the Ottawa area is being raised in Canada’s Parliament. Grus was investigating any potential connection between the vaccination status of the mothers and the sudden deaths of breastfeeding babies. Ottawa Police shut down her investigation, ordered her to stop, and charged her with an internal disciplinary charge. Cathay Wagantall, a Conservative Member of Parliament is formally demanding answers about the Grus Case by placing questions on the Order Paper. According to the rules, the Government must now provide a written answer within 45 days. - More info
A former chair of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is speaking out against the Trudeau government’s proposed “Online Harms” bill. During a March 13 interview, lawyer and former chair of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal David Thomas blasted Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, which could jail Canadians for “hate speech”.
“If this passes, God help us, because I don’t know where it will go,” he lamented. “The reason I am speaking out right now is that nobody who is on the tribunal is free to speak, they’re like judges sitting on the bench,”.
“That’s why I think it’s important for somebody with inside knowledge to convey these concerns about this legislation,” Thomas stated. - More info
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is again publicly criticizing the Liberal government for their relationship with the World Economic Forum. Her comments are in response to an order paper she submitted in June 2023 asking for details about all federal government engagements with the WEF, including contracts, transfer payments, and memoranda of understanding. The report revealed that Trudeau paid nearly half a million dollars to the WEF to produce a report promoting the carbon tax, and has paid more than $23 M to the WEF since 2015. Ms. Lewis has been the foremost critic of the WEF within the Conservative ranks. She has routinely unearthed information about cooperation between Ottawa and the WEF through access-to-information requests available to MPs. - More info
Educators in Wyoming may no longer teach children about sexual orientation or gender identity without parental consent or withhold from parents signs that their child is struggling with gender confusion thanks to a new law. The new law states that school districts in the state must “notify a student’s parent or guardian as soon as practicable if there is a change in the student’s educational, physical, mental or emotional health or well being,” respect parents’ “fundamental right” to “make decisions regarding the care and control of their children” and receive “written or electronic permission” from parents or guardians prior to “any trainings, courses or classes that address sexual orientation or gender identity.” It also prohibits schools from denying parents access to any of “their student’s education, behavior, health and other records within a reasonable time.” The bill cleared both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature by overwhelming margins. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon objected to the bill yet ultimately declined to veto it. - More info
Recently the CDC published a 148-page report on myocarditis after COVID-19 injection. However, every single word is redacted. Dr. Peter McCullough responded by declaring that we’re witnessing an “active cover-up” of a “colossal consumer product safety debacle.” independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. blasting the health agency’s decision to withhold its 148-page myocarditis report from the public. “The level of arrogance and contempt for the public in releasing a 100% redacted document is staggering. Kennedy continued. “Without transparency, there is no such thing as democracy. When I’m President, the CDC won’t get to decide what the public can see. Everything will be out in the open, and you won’t need a FOIA request to read any taxpayer-funded data.” - More info
A new Alabama law that bans state agencies, local boards of education, and institutions of higher education from sponsoring so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs or offices, was signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey. An amended version of the bill was initially passed by the House of Representatives on March 7, with the Senate approving the changes in a 25–4 vote this week. Under the measure, “divisive concepts” about race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin would be banned from being taught or sponsored by a state agency, local board of education, or public institution of higher education, such as public universities and colleges. Additionally, the bill would prohibit public universities from allowing individuals to use a restroom that is different from their biological sex. - More info
Three very successful Town halls were held in British Columbia last week – Victoria, Kelowna and Penticton. And more than two dozen others are being planned in the coming weeks. Crowds of 300 – 400 people took in information about the various bills and government actions that undermine our rights and freedoms, most especially the right to free speech and the right to property. A website has been created to support the development of town halls across Canada and includes templates to make the job easy for organizers. A group from Ottawa is using the templates to host a townhall there this week.- More info
In a remarkable demonstration of unity and resolve, an astonishing 80,000 electronic letters were sent to Members of Parliament in just one week in support of the initiative to protect our access to natural health products. Our Members of Parliament are getting the message that Canadians want them to vote "yes" on Bill C-368 to repeal sections 500-504 of Bill C-47 that apply sweeping Health Canada powers and penalties to natural health products. - More info
Medical
Breaking news this morning: A settlement has been reached between the FDA and the plaintiffs in a groundbreaking case filed in federal court to decide if the FDA violated its authority as a federal health agency in telling the public to stop taking ivermectin. After misleading the public, and maligning the character and reputation of ethical physicians who supported the use of Ivermectin, the US FDA has agreed TO REMOVE all social media posts and consumer directives regarding Ivermectin and COVID. The lawsuit was brought Dr Paul Marik and others and first filed in the U.S. District Court in June, 2022. It stated that the FDA acted outside of its authority and illegally interfered with the doctors’ ability to practice medicine with an aggressive effort to stop the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. The case was dismissed by the court, citing that the FDA had “sovereign immunity,” giving the agency absolute protection from any wrongdoing or harm in directing the public, including health professionals and patients. In September of last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit with a ruling that said the “FDA is not a physician. It has authority to inform, announce, and apprise—but not to endorse, denounce, or advise.” This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship. - More info
A Radio-Canada journalist is defending her investigative report that exposed a “gender” clinic in Quebec for prescribing potentially sterilizing hormones in less than ten minutes. In a March 3 interview Radio-Canada journalist Pasquale Turbide stands by her work despite backlash. The documentary, published by Radio-Canada delved into the dangers of giving children “puberty blockers” as well as the regrets of detransitioners, people who have undergone irreversible surgeries in an attempt to “change” their gender but now regret it. - More info
In a letter from Dr. Robert Dickson, founder of Safe Water Calgary to the Washington Ministry of Health, Dickson writes: “The science has and is speaking volumes! In the long-delayed National Toxicology Program (NTP) Report, 64 out of 72 studies show neurotoxicity. That is brain damage in any language! And to possibly save 1/2-1 cavity in a lifetime? It’s time to put water fluoridation where it belongs—in the Museum of Failed Medical Practices!” - More info
Vaccine Choice Canada has written a position paper on the risk of measles given the current media attention given to a few cases of measles. The evidence is clear that measles is not a risk to Canadians, that the measles vaccine is neither safe nor effective in providing life-long immunity. The measles vaccine has never been tested against a true placebo, therefore the claims that the vaccine has been proven safe are false. The mortality of measles declined over 98% before the introduction of the vaccine in 1963.. The position paper can be read here.
On March 7, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development held a hearing titled, “Divisive, Excessive, Ineffective: The Real Impact of DEI on College Campuses.” During the testimony, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, former associate dean of curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, and chair of the medical non-profit Do No Harm, raised great concerns about the DEI initiative in medical schools and warned of its potential consequences. “DEI is dangerous everywhere, but it’s most dangerous in medical schools,”Your future doctors are learning about divisive politics at the expense of life-saving care. They’re being taught to discriminate by race, not treat patients equally. Ultimately, your future doctor is being trained to be an activist,” he warned. “If we don’t restore medical school to its real mission, Americans will inevitably suffer a diminished quality of health care.” - More info
As of February 26th the Nova Scotia Health Authority announced that ‘evolving evidence’ has shown that a requirement for healthcare workers to have COVID vaccination is no longer supported by the evidence. In a letter to staff, the health authority stated that this change “reflects our commitment to respecting the choices and autonomy of our staff members”. A second letter invited employees who were terminated for exercising their right to medical choice to return to work. While we are pleased to see this step toward supporting the rights of these healthcare workers, it does not bear the hallmark of sincerity. It is more likely that they are only backing down because of the severe shortages of qualified health professionals in Canada, shortages exacerbated by their very policies. The government of BC still hasn’t figured out what the current science is on COVID injections. - More info
You two are amazing! Thank you Dr.Trozzi and Ted. I love what you continue to bring to all of us.
Love and Blessings.
I want to include a reading From "The Awakened Heart" by Gerald May.
"There is a desire within each of us, in the deep center of ourselves that we call our heart. We were born with it, it is never completely satisfied, and it never dies. We are often unaware of it, but it is always awake. It is the human desire for love. Every person in this earth yearns to love, to be loved, to know love. Our true identity, our reason for being, is to be found in this desire ....
.... love is the 'why' of life: why we are functioning at all, what we want to be efficient for ... I am convinced it (love) is the fundamental energy of the human spirit, the fuel on which we run, the wellspring of our vitality. And grace, which is the flowing, creative activity of love itself, is what makes all goodness possible. Love should come first; it should be the beginning of and the reason for everything."
Sending you both love!
They are not elite. They are criminally rich.
Thank you for keeping track of the wins for us. I appreciate the time you spend to keep us up to date.