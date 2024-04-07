I hope you are ready for some uplifting news, laughter, and a thorough mocking of the parasite class. Here are the latest wins of the week!

Linda Stone, an Ontario trustee with the Durham District School Board has resigned amid several investigations of her social media posts. Ms. Stone said that she would “carry on” but not on the board. “I will carry on. Just not in a board full of cowards, leftists and bullies, with compassionless trustees who are clueless about the issues.” Stone’s belief is that students are being harmed by ‘gender ideology’ in the school system,” and that “her actions are repairing a ‘lack of confidence in the board by thousands of parents,’ who do not feel heard.” - More info

The health minister’s representative in the House of Commons has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines were approved without evidence they prevent transmission. “At the time of initial authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in December 2020, there was no reported evidence on the efficacy of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine to prevent asymptomatic infection, to reduce viral shedding, or to prevent transmission,” Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi said in the House on March 22. Mr. Naqvi, who serves as parliamentary secretary to Health Minister Mark Holland, was providing a response to formal questions from Tory MP Colin Carrie filed in an order paper. Mr. Carrie sought to confirm the matter with the Canadian government and find out what evidence it had. He also asked why, in the event of the absence of evidence about prevention of transmission, there was “public messaging suggesting that herd immunity was achievable through mass vaccination.” All of the COVID-19 vaccines were approved in record time through an irregular process that allowed manufacturers to skip testing steps to bring their products to market. Health Canada allowed for rolling submissions of clinical trial data to come in as the vaccines were not only already in use, but also being mandated. Health Canada has confirmed that Pfizer-BioNTech’s major clinical trials were conducted with batches manufactured under what is called “Process 1.” To upscale production, a different process was used, “Process 2,” which didn’t undergo similar testing. - More info

In an unprecedented display of solidarity, truckers and farmers have took a bold stand against the carbon tax this week, creating a powerful scene through out Canada. Mirroring the momentum of the 2022 convoy, this movement swiftly became a national outcry, with collective voices emerging from Vancouver to Newfoundland. The demonstrators, marked by long lines of semi-trucks and tractors, are not just protesting for the sake of protest. They are fighting for the livelihood of every Canadian, standing against a policy that threatens to deepen the economic divide in our society. - More info In Lloydminster, on the Alberta border, they held a Stampede-style pancake breakfast. In BC, whose government ostensibly supports the federal action of taxing carbon, gas stations across the province protested by lowering prices to 2008 levels — the year BC introduced its own carbon tax — or just under $1 per litre. That compares with the going $2.09 in metro-Vancouver. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appeared before the government operations and estimates committee last week where she called the carbon tax “inhumane” and “immoral.” “This isn't just reckless, it's immoral, and it's inhumane and the added pressure will ruin countless lives' futures and dreams. It's a weight that Canadians can't bear. And that's why Alberta has been calling on the federal government to eliminate the carbon tax since 2019,” she said. - More info

Conservative MP Colin Carrie is continuing his efforts to get answers about the COVID-19 vaccines from Health Canada, including the presence of a Simian Virus 40 DNA sequence in the Pfizer-BioNTech product. Mr. Carrie filed his second order paper with the government on Feb. 5 to which Health Canada responded on March 22. Health Canada’s response confirmed it doesn’t perform its own testing, but rather relies on manufacturer data. Carrie, who served as parliamentary secretary to the health minister from 2008 to 2013, said these various issues with the vaccines raise concerns about informed consent and Health Canada’s role as regulator. He says Canadians “still don’t even have full disclosure with respect to what’s in these mRNA products and the potential adverse events, so where is the informed consent?” The MP suggested that Health Canada would normally pull a natural health product off the market if it found something not disclosed by the manufacturer. Had the presence of the SV40 sequence in the injections been disclosed, “you might have had a different uptake” by Canadians, he said. - More info

Shawn Buckley was on The Highwire this week. Shawn is the President of the Natural Health Products Protection Association, as well as Lead Council for the National Citizens Inquiry. Shawn shared with Del Health Canada’s plan to eliminate virtually all healthcare products in Canada. - More info