Wins of the Week Ep15 with Ted Kuntz
MP Colin Carrie exposes lies and negligence of Health Canada, Ministry of Health admits they pushed covid jabs without evidence of efficacy, Truckers and Farmers protest carbon tax, and much more.
I hope you are ready for some uplifting news, laughter, and a thorough mocking of the parasite class. Here are the latest wins of the week!
Political
Linda Stone, an Ontario trustee with the Durham District School Board has resigned amid several investigations of her social media posts. Ms. Stone said that she would “carry on” but not on the board. “I will carry on. Just not in a board full of cowards, leftists and bullies, with compassionless trustees who are clueless about the issues.” Stone’s belief is that students are being harmed by ‘gender ideology’ in the school system,” and that “her actions are repairing a ‘lack of confidence in the board by thousands of parents,’ who do not feel heard.” - More info
The health minister’s representative in the House of Commons has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines were approved without evidence they prevent transmission. “At the time of initial authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in December 2020, there was no reported evidence on the efficacy of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine to prevent asymptomatic infection, to reduce viral shedding, or to prevent transmission,” Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi said in the House on March 22. Mr. Naqvi, who serves as parliamentary secretary to Health Minister Mark Holland, was providing a response to formal questions from Tory MP Colin Carrie filed in an order paper.
Mr. Carrie sought to confirm the matter with the Canadian government and find out what evidence it had. He also asked why, in the event of the absence of evidence about prevention of transmission, there was “public messaging suggesting that herd immunity was achievable through mass vaccination.” All of the COVID-19 vaccines were approved in record time through an irregular process that allowed manufacturers to skip testing steps to bring their products to market. Health Canada allowed for rolling submissions of clinical trial data to come in as the vaccines were not only already in use, but also being mandated.
Health Canada has confirmed that Pfizer-BioNTech’s major clinical trials were conducted with batches manufactured under what is called “Process 1.” To upscale production, a different process was used, “Process 2,” which didn’t undergo similar testing. - More info
In an unprecedented display of solidarity, truckers and farmers have took a bold stand against the carbon tax this week, creating a powerful scene through out Canada. Mirroring the momentum of the 2022 convoy, this movement swiftly became a national outcry, with collective voices emerging from Vancouver to Newfoundland. The demonstrators, marked by long lines of semi-trucks and tractors, are not just protesting for the sake of protest. They are fighting for the livelihood of every Canadian, standing against a policy that threatens to deepen the economic divide in our society. - More info
In Lloydminster, on the Alberta border, they held a Stampede-style pancake breakfast. In BC, whose government ostensibly supports the federal action of taxing carbon, gas stations across the province protested by lowering prices to 2008 levels — the year BC introduced its own carbon tax — or just under $1 per litre. That compares with the going $2.09 in metro-Vancouver.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appeared before the government operations and estimates committee last week where she called the carbon tax “inhumane” and “immoral.” “This isn't just reckless, it's immoral, and it's inhumane and the added pressure will ruin countless lives' futures and dreams. It's a weight that Canadians can't bear. And that's why Alberta has been calling on the federal government to eliminate the carbon tax since 2019,” she said. - More info
Conservative MP Colin Carrie is continuing his efforts to get answers about the COVID-19 vaccines from Health Canada, including the presence of a Simian Virus 40 DNA sequence in the Pfizer-BioNTech product. Mr. Carrie filed his second order paper with the government on Feb. 5 to which Health Canada responded on March 22. Health Canada’s response confirmed it doesn’t perform its own testing, but rather relies on manufacturer data.
Carrie, who served as parliamentary secretary to the health minister from 2008 to 2013, said these various issues with the vaccines raise concerns about informed consent and Health Canada’s role as regulator. He says Canadians “still don’t even have full disclosure with respect to what’s in these mRNA products and the potential adverse events, so where is the informed consent?” The MP suggested that Health Canada would normally pull a natural health product off the market if it found something not disclosed by the manufacturer. Had the presence of the SV40 sequence in the injections been disclosed, “you might have had a different uptake” by Canadians, he said. - More info
Shawn Buckley was on The Highwire this week. Shawn is the President of the Natural Health Products Protection Association, as well as Lead Council for the National Citizens Inquiry. Shawn shared with Del Health Canada’s plan to eliminate virtually all healthcare products in Canada. - More info
Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. flipped the script on NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday after the former CNN anchor painted him as a “conspiracy theorist” live on air. Cuomo said – “I think that there are a lot of people in this country [who] want another choice, but they're not going to vote for a conspiracist”. Kennedy responded with - “Tell me a theory that you think I got wrong,” “Show me facts. I don't say things unless I have a factual basis.” Kennedy then listed a series of so-called “conspiracy theories” that ended up being true.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a claim that has been validated through three jury trials and a $13 billion settlement with Monsanto.
COVID-19 vaccines would not prevent transmission, which is now generally accepted.
COVID lockdowns were going to be very, very harmful to children, particularly. They would damage our economy, and they would not prevent the spread of a respiratory virus.
The masks were not going to work to prevent the spread of the disease and that they would probably do more harm than good. And now everybody agrees with that.
Social distancing wasn’t science-based, a claim that Fauci has acknowledged is true.
“I’ve been around long enough that I question everything that the government tells me,” remarked Kennedy. “And I think people who don’t question what the government tells them are not paying attention.” - More info
Legal
Randy Hillier was able to deliver a significant blow to the legal machine in Ottawa last week. As a result of his legal applications a subpoena has been issued to the Mayor of Ottawa, Speaker of the House of Commons and the Chief of Ottawa police or their representatives to appear in Ottawa court on April 23 and April 25th. In addition, they are compelled to deliver to the court all evidence named in his applications in an unredacted form, along with all emails, text message and phone records between the Ottawa police and various political entities. Hillier got a rather unexpected surprise last week which bodes well for his defense. The Ottawa Crown has utilized two crown attorneys to prosecute him. Hillier has been informed that the senior lawyer Tim Wightman has withdrawn from his case. Hillier say this is the same crown attorney who lied to the bail judge in stating that Hillier had thrown a steel barricade at a police officer. Hillier says - Senior crown attorneys like Tim Wightman don’t generally leave a winning case, but seldom like to stay around to lose. - More info
Medical
Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s newly announced running mate, said this week that she plans to tackle America’s chronic disease epidemic by assembling the world’s best technologists and scientists to analyze health records databases, and by ridding science and medicine of corporate bias. Shanahan said her research led her to identify three main causes of the chronic disease epidemic. The first is toxic substances in the environment, such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals — including pesticide residues, industrial pollutants, microplastics and PFAS forever chemicals — in food, water and soil “that have contaminated nearly every human cell,” she said. Shanahan also raised the issue of electromagnetic pollution.
Medications are also to blame. While pharmaceutical medicine has its place, she said no single safety study has assessed the “cumulative impact of one prescription on top of another prescription and one shot on top of another shot on top of another shot throughout the course of childhood.” “We just don’t do that study right now, and we ought to,” she said. “We can and we will.” - More info
In an announcement, the Japanese government revealed that mRNA injections for COVID will no longer be free (taxpayer-funded), as has been the case since April 2020. Starting in April 2024, people who want to get injected with an mRNA shot in Japan will need to pay for it out of pocket.
"Fully public-funded vaccination of the new coronavirus vaccine will end on March 31," the Japanese government said. - More info
