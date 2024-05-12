Dear Truth and Freedom Warriors: Thanks and blessings for your courage and valor. Here are many reports of advances in the war, and a powerful action call to destroy the WHO.

WCH Canada Alert and Call to Action

In a shocking turn of events, all 49 Republican senators, led by Senator Ron Johnson, have formally urged President Joe Biden to withdraw his support in expanding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic authority . The letter , sent ahead of the 77th World Health Assembly scheduled from May 27 to June 1, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland, argues that the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis underscores the need for major reforms rather than granting it more power. The senators warn that such an expansion could threaten U.S. sovereignty and constitutional rights, emphasizing that any international agreement enhancing WHO’s authority should be treated as a treaty, requiring a two-thirds supermajority vote in the Senate for approval. - More info

John Rustad, the BC Conservative leader, introduced his private member’s bill to classify publicly funded sports teams and events according to the “biological sex” of participants. The bill would prevent biological males from competing in women's events. While the bill, The Fairness in Women’s and Girls’ Sports Act, was voted down at first reading, which is a rarity in the BC Legislature, it was a win to have this bill introduced in the legislature, and will no doubt help to clarify our voting choices in BC this Fall. - More info

A Notice of Liability was delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. this week including WHO Director General Tedros. The notice addressed both corporate and personal liability in wrongdoing. It states: “Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts. As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’. Your failure to advise on, recommend, promote and ensure free and informed consent for these Covid-19 GMO gene therapies can be prosecuted for both breach of your duty of care as well as for battery. The WHO and its employees can no longer say they are ignorant of the issues and public concerns. - More info

A Quebec court has authorized two separate class-action lawsuits against YouTube and Facebook for allegedly censoring posts and videos critical of COVID-19 measures and vaccines. Quebec Superior Court Judge Lukasz Granosik issued his decisions on April 29. In the lawsuit against YouTube, the plaintiff, Éloïse Boies, alleges that YouTube censored three of her videos that questioned the pandemic health measures of the government and the COVID-19 vaccine. YouTube cited a violation of its platform policy, stating that Ms. Boies spread “incorrect medical information contradicting that of local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding COVID-19.” Ms. Boies, who runs YouTube channel “Elo Wants To Know,” argues that YouTube’s content control related to the COVID-19 pandemic is an unlawful an intentional infringement on freedom of expression, which is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “If it carries out censorship by preventing certain people from posting videos and prevents other people from viewing these same videos, it thus hinders the free circulation of ideas and exposes itself to having to defend its ways of doing things.” Judge Granosik mentions in his judgment that “Freedom of expression does not only mean freedom of speech, but also freedom of publication and freedom of creation.” The judge then quotes from the Supreme Court of Canada saying, “it is difficult to imagine a guaranteed freedom which is more important than freedom of expression in a democratic society.” - More info

Veteran OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp called on attorneys this week to take on lawsuits against medical institutions that forced the experimental and “dangerous” COVID-19 injections on babies and pregnant women. Thorp explained in a lengthy X thread that many hospitals signed “secret, unethical, and likely illegal” cooperative agreements with Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to force the Covid shots on “the most vulnerable patients.” “Did you inform your patients that you were not acting independently, but rather under threat of termination from your hospital system, or under threat from your state license or board certification?” - More info