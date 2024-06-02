Dear Friends. Ted and I hope that you are having a great start to your summer. Thanks for continuing to be fully aware and active in the fight for our future, and future generations!

A new list released by the U.S.-based Malone Institute highlights dozens of Canadian politicians and current cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government who have links to the globalist World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program. The Malone Institute, founded by Dr. Robert Malone, in partnership with the Swedish Pharos Foundation, has started a World Economic Forum Project to investigate “the globalist members of the World Economic Forum and the operatives that they have trained.” The recently published list shows over a dozen current and former Trudeau Liberal cabinet ministers who were graduates of the WEF’s young leaders programs, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (2000), and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2005). NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is listed (2018). Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was placed in the “uncertain” tab of the Malone / Pharos list. He has denied he was involved with the young leaders program; however, internet archive pages imply otherwise. - More info New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has taken action after “inappropriate” content was shared with students at New Brunswick high schools. “To say I am furious would be a gross understatement,” he said. “This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum and the content was not flagged for parents in advance.” .“My office has been told by Department of Education officials that this was supposed to be a presentation on HPV.” The premier said the material went “well beyond the scope” of an HPV presentation. “This group will not be allowed to present again at New Brunswick schools, effective immediately,” he said. “Our government will have further discussions about whether additional rules about third-party presentations need to be updated.” Higgs said that he will stand with parents, and that they need to be informed about what is happening at schools. - More info Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools are suing social media giants Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. They join some of Ontario’s largest school boards who filed suits in March alleging the platforms are negligently designed for compulsive use and have rewired the way children think, behave and learn, leaving teachers and schools to handle the consequences. Filing their own lawsuits are the Catholic boards in Ottawa, Dufferin-Peel and York, along with Trillium Lakeland District School Board and District School Board of Niagara. A private Catholic school in Mississauga, Ont., and a private Jewish school round out the list of the new plaintiffs. In March, Toronto’s public and Catholic school boards, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Peel District School Board filed four separate but similar cases with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice. - More info South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Tuesday a ban on surgically or chemically mutilating confused minors for the sake of “transitioning” them away from their true gender. The Help Not Harm bill, prohibits medical professionals from subjecting anyone under 18 years old to puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or “genital or non-genital gender reassignment surgery.” Violators risk losing their licenses, including for “inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.” Victims have a three-year window in which they can sue violators for damages. The law also requires any minor put on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones prior to the bill taking effect be weaned off of them by January 31, 2025, as well as bans taxpayer dollars from “directly or indirectly” supporting “transitions” and Medicaid reimbursements for the practice. The bill additionally covers parental rights in public education, requiring schools to immediately notify parents in writing if their child claims to identify as something other than his or her sex or asks to be addressed by transgender pronouns, and prohibits school employees from withholding information about children’s gender confusion from their parents or encouraging or coercing children to do so. - More info Attorney Tom Renz is advocating for Ohio House Bill 73, the “Dave and Angie Patient and Health Provider Protection Act,” which allows healthcare providers to prescribe off-label medications, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and protects their right to express independent medical opinions. It also ensures patients are not denied basic care if they refuse specific treatments, such as remdesivir and ventilators. Renz stated that people died because Fauci lied. - More info The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill preventing the government from issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency, which could enable surveillance similar to that employed by the Chinese Communist Party. The “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act” prohibits the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank from “offering products or services directly to an individual, maintaining an account on their behalf of an individual, or issuing a central bank digital currency directly or indirectly to an individual.” In addition, “the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is prohibited from using a central bank digital currency to implement monetary policy or from issuing a central bank digital currency. Rep. Emmer pointed out that a CBDC is a digital version of sovereign currency that is designed, issued, and controlled by a government. Since it is subject to central control and is programmable by the entity controlling it, a CBDC does not have the privacy protections that cash affords. As such, if a CBDC were to be imposed in the United States, the federal government would have the power to surveil the transactions of American citizens Furthermore, it can also suppress political activity that a ruling party deems problematic through financial restrictions and manipulations. - More info John Leake, in a Courageous Discourse essay writes: “Chris Cuomos’s willingness to stand corrected is a good thing and should be graciously accepted. He adds: “I believe that we should welcome Chris Cuomo’s willingness to stand corrected about ivermectin and the reality of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The important thing is not his past pronouncements, but what is saying now. Now he is demonstrating a willingness to change his views, admit that he made erroneous statements in the past, and to criticize some of the mainstream media propaganda that he previously endorsed. No one likes admitting that they have made erroneous statements. This is why most people would rather stick with their erroneous opinions instead of enduring the discomfort of admitting that they have spoken in error. I believe that any willingness to change one’s views for the better is admirable and redemptive. We therefore welcome Chris Cuomo’s evolving views and believe they should be graciously accepted, even by people who dislike him because of his previous conduct and statements.” - More info

A physician’s assistant is suing a New York hospital system, alleging it violated the federal False Claims Act by failing to complete mandatory reporting of injuries associated with the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Deborah Conrad worked at United Memorial Medical Center until October 2021, when she said she was fired for reporting vaccine-related adverse events. Conrad is seeking job reinstatement and back pay for herself and civil penalties on behalf of the U.S. government. Conrad said the evidence she is submitting to the court is substantial — she meticulously saved every email, patient file and recorded conversations with supervisors and other hospital staff. The hospital not only failed to report cases, it blocked Conrad from submitting approximately 170 reports of serious adverse events to VAERS between May 27 and Oct. 6, 2021. The hospital system also failed to report over 12,000 adverse events, the complaint alleges. On behalf of the U.S., Conrad is seeking damages for: The hospital was paid an administrative fee — approximately $40 — for each injection. The suit seeks a refund of that money to the government for the thousands of shots administered. Next, for every failure to report, there is a mandatory penalty of at least $20,000. For 12,000 cases, that would total more than $240,000,000. Finally, the cost of the treatment that people had to pay for their vaccine injuries. By failing to meet their obligations as a vaccine provider, he said the hospital failed to provide people with the proper necessary treatment they ought to be entitled to and those costs should be reimbursed. If Conrad prevails in court, the hospital will go bankrupt. - More info The Military Grievances External Review Committee for Canada’s Armed Forces ruled recently on the constitutionality of the Canadian Armed Force’s vaccine mandate. They decided that the policy was “not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.” They concluded: “The policy, in some aspects, is arbitrary, overly broad and disproportionate.” “Therefore, I conclude that the grievors’ rights protected under section 7 were infringed.” Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the life, liberty, and personal security of Canadians. Both Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Eyre and Vice Chief Lt.-Gen. Allen, along with other military and federal defence officials, are named as defendants in two separate lawsuits filed by hundreds of current and former CAF members alleging abuse of power with regard to COVID-19 policies. - More info Osteopath and pioneer in the vaccine safety movement, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, has won her two-year battle with the Ohio State Medical Board. The medical board suspended her medical license after Tenpenny was speaking on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at a state health committee meeting. - More info In India, parents are filing legal cases against both AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India (SII) where the vaccine was manufactured. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear their application. Doctors are now saying that they did indeed know that the experimental jab could result in death BUT they chose not to reveal that information to the public because they believed the risks outweighed the cons. One parent stated, “We blindly trusted our government, believing the vaccines to be safe for our children.” Everyone blindly trusted the government except the far-right conspiracy theorists spreading disinformation, who were banished from society for a few years. Now, hardly anyone trusts the government as COVID marked a massive downturn in government confidence overall. - More info Brighteon has filed a law suit against an array of Big Tech platforms, overseas NGOs and Big Government departments, all of which we assert have been deliberately weaponized to silence the free speech of Americans. The lawsuit, filed in Federal court -- the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas (Austin Division) -- explains, "The United States has been helping identify, pay for, and facilitate private corporations’ suppression of Americans' free speech." The suit presents conclusive evidence that reveals U.S. government departments specifically naming Brighteon, Natural News and the Health Ranger for censorship targeting. The lawsuit can be viewed at this link on Natural News servers. The complaint lays out the global coordination of a vast censorship industrial complex involving government entities, Big Tech platforms and private NGOs such as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, the Global Disinformation Index, and other similar entities. The suit also references ten "Joe Doe" defendants whose identities shall be revealed during discovery. - More info

Hi Ted. Thank you for Wins of the Week, a definite look-for highlight of the weekend. Greatly appreciate all that you and the others do to work toward exposing this tyranny and terror.As you are likely aware, language is a priority for me, and at this point, given the irrefutable evidence what has been deployed is a bio-weapon (both CONVID itself and the injections), that’s what it should be called, not ever a ‘vaccine.’ That plays right into the psyop’s agenda from the get-go, a brilliant sleight of hand to convince people to self-exterminate. And that brings me to the second point for consideration. Yes, this is absolutely crimes against humanity, words which both you and Mark use. But it is also, without question, acts of domestic terrorism. That word is loaded, but if we are ever going to get to a point where we hold the traitors and democidal megalomaniac tyrants fully accountable and to any degree of justice, those are the words to use and charges to pursue. The language in the Terrorism section of the Criminal Code fits to a tee what has been perpetrated on us all: (b) an act or omission, in or outside Canada, (i) that is committed (A) in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause, and (B) in whole or in part with the intention of intimidating the public, or a segment of the public, with regard to its security, including its economic security, or compelling a person, a government or a domestic or an international organization to do or to refrain from doing any act, whether the public or the person, government or organization is inside or outside Canada, and (ii) that intentionally (A) causes death or serious bodily harm to a person by the use of violence, (B) endangers a person’s life, (C) causes a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or any segment of the public, (D) causes substantial property damage, whether to public or private property, if causing such damage is likely to result in the conduct or harm referred to in any of clauses (A) to (C), or (E) causes serious interference with or serious disruption of an essential service, facility or system, whether public or private, other than as a result of advocacy, protest, dissent or stoppage of work that is not intended to result in the conduct or harm referred to in any of clauses (A) to (C), and includes a conspiracy, attempt or threat to commit any such act or omission, or being an accessory after the fact or counselling in relation to any such act or omission, but, for greater certainty, does not include an act or omission that is committed during an armed conflict and that, at the time and in the place of its commission, is in accordance with customary international law or conventional international law applicable to the conflict, or the activities undertaken by military forces of a state in the exercise of their official duties, to the extent that those activities are governed by other rules of international law. (activité terroriste) It’s all there! Words matter. Thank you, thank you, thank you. https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/page-8.html#h-116339

