Calgary Lougheed UCP MLA Eric Bouchard and President Darrell Komick have brought together an all-star line-up of specialized medical educators and speakers including Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Eric Payne, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Mark Trozzi, MLA Shane Getson, host Shaun Newman and guests, to deliver a hard-hitting Town Hall with relevant data, research and victim statements.

The Injection of Truth event scheduled for Monday, June 17th, however, has drawn the ire of some health professionals in Alberta even before the event has taken place. 129 individuals signed a letter to the Alberta Premier requesting that “the Premier and Minister of Health permit Alberta’s public health leaders to make publicly available the evidence on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine safety and effectiveness in children, and address any concerns the public has raised.” The letter was endorsed by the Board of the Alberta Public Health Association and the Community Health Nurses of Canada – Alberta Branch.

The request seems disingenuous in that while it asks for evidence on the vaccines safety and effectiveness, it declares that those professionals scheduled to present at the Injection of Truth event on Monday are: “discredited and unlicensed doctors and spokespersons who cater to an anti-science agenda” and “The upcoming UCP-sponsored event is an example of the fear-mongering by anti-vaccination proponents transmitting fringe opinions informed by hearsay and innuendo” without the benefit of having heard their testimony.

The author of the substack – following the covid science responded with: “The sad reality appears to be that those who are trying to hold fast in support of the “safe and effective” narrative appear not to have received the memo yet that the gig is up. We need to follow where the evidence leads us, even if that means letting go of some of the pillars that have long grounded our perceptions of illness prevention.”

The event is sold out and virtual screening are being organized. The substack author also heavily reference the recent NCI hearings in Regina in his rebuttal to the 129 health professionals.