Wins of the Week Ep27 with Ted Kuntz
We have lots to celebrate! The House of cards is falling, and we are rising.
Dear friends, this has been a tremendous week! There have been many great advances for our movement of truth and freedom!
Trudeau and other villains are falling hard in elections, newspapers, courts, and polls. Children are getting more protection in courts; plus new safe and sane schools to attend. Julian Assange is free! Costa Rica is prosecuting corrupt judges. My summer tour is going great, with BC events happening this week that will include a surprise super-guest. Both the Manitoba Stronger Together, and Reclaiming Canada conferences were very successful. This week, Canada’s C-19 era “vaccine” injuries compensation program passed fourteen million dollars paid out. Vaccine Choice Canada was recognized by top researchers for leading in the global awakening to important vaccine truths. Three of Canada’s top-tier investigative journalists: Rodney Palmer, Glen Jung and Randy Taylor have united to create “Talk Nation” which launches this week. Dr. Malone exposed NATO’s dark reality.
That’s not all. There are so many good things happening!
Please enjoy this week's report; take care of your mental, physical, and spiritual health; and keep up the great work!
Wins of the Week – June 29, 2024
Political
Justin Trudeau's Liberals just lost one of their strongest ridings in the country. Nobody thought they would lose it, but they did. Conservative insiders said that they had no expectation of winning it. We now know that even the deepest red ridings in the country are rejecting Justin Trudeau's "sunny ways." The loss is likely to raise the pressure on the embattled prime minister to step aside before the next election. - More info
Robert Malone’s substack this week states - RFK, Jr. Is Right: NATO Must Be Disbanded - As it Has Morphed into a Suicide Pact - More info
A House of Commons Petition to Stop Harming Gender Confused Children has just been launched. It states: 1. Cease all physical medical procedures for individuals under the age of 18 and gender-affirming care for those under 16 years of age; 2. Adopt evidence-based guidelines that prioritize non-invasive, reversible forms of intervention until individuals reach an age where they can provide informed consent; and 3. Disengage from any association or endorsement of WPATH and its recommendations, as they have been largely discredited and are not conducive to safeguarding the well-being of children and adolescents. - More info
Telling It Like It Is
On July 1, 2024 Talk Nation, a new news/information channel hits Canada’s airwaves. Rodney Palmer and Randy Taylor, two former old-school journalists have teamed up in this new endeavor to bring actual news and professional integrity to Canadians. Rodney Palmer gave explosive commentary at the National Citizens Inquiry, revealing the truth of journalism in Canada and the conduct of his former employer CBC during COVID. Rodney was a long-time foreign correspondent for CTV, and an investigative journalist for CBC Radio. Randy Taylor will be the host of this new 2 hour in-depth show and spent many years interviewing and examining political / social problems and public personalities. - More info
Alan Cassels had his commentary posted in the Times Colonist in Victoria this week. The title: How will we know if B.C. is correct about COVID? He writes: “The B.C. NDP seems to be missing in action, uninterested in analyzing the impact of its health policies. Where this is most stark is where it concerns policies related to our COVID response. Without a proper, independent and apolitical evaluation of the B.C. government’s response to COVID, we will never learn the lessons we need to learn so we don’t make the same mistakes again. On that front, the B.C. NDP government doesn’t seem interested in evaluating many of its COVID policies. The one I think needs a massive deep dive is the critical issue of mortality rates of the B.C. population between 2021 and now. - More info
The Toronto Sun has a front page picture of Justin Trudeau with the headline – Trudeau Must Go. The Saturday Star with a front page article entitled – How Fauci Went From Hero to Villain.
Legal
Costa Rica Arrests/or Prosecutes Eight Judicial Officials Of Different Rank For Several Highly Serious Crimes, Including Rigging The Court, Breach of Duty In An Effort To FINALLY Clean Up Corruption! - More info
The Ontario Civil Liberties Association (OCLA) Executive Director Joseph Hickey has been granted leave to appeal an earlier decision preventing him from arguing the constitutionality of classifying an employee’s refusal of the Covid vaccine as “misconduct”. Hickey was placed on leave without pay in November of 2021, for failing to comply with federal vaccination mandates. When Hickey applied for Employment Insurance (EI) he was denied on the grounds that his refusal to comply constituted “misconduct”. Hickey is arguing that ‘refusing a dangerous medical intervention cannot be interpreted as “misconduct” justifying depriving a citizen of government assistance or service.’ - More info
Julian Assange’s release was the best news of the week. In a stunning turn of events, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing him to walk free after enduring five grueling years in a British prison. Assange faces accusations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona, Justice Department official Matthew McKenzie confirmed that Assange will appear in court at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET on Tuesday) to enter his guilty plea. Post-proceedings, Assange is expected to return to Australia, his homeland. For over a decade, Assange has waged a relentless battle against extradition to the U.S. Now, his imminent return to Australia signifies not just a personal victory but a powerful triumph for free speech. - More info
Former Quebec lawyer Gloriane Blais has filed a class action lawsuit against 35 politicians and ministers in their private capacity over fraudulent “safe and effective” messaging about COVID-19 vaccines. Blais was disbarred after expressing concerns on social media about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and advocating for her clients. The defendants in their private capacities include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Liberal Ministers of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Patty Hajdu, current Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, former Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, Premier of Newfoundland Andrew Furey, former Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs, Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, and dozens of others. Blais argues in the lawsuit that the assertion to the public that COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective” was a “lie.” She claims that due to their experimental status, the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines were not clearly established. - More info
Moms For America filed a lawsuit on June 26 in U.S. District Court in Florida challenging the constitutionality of legal immunity for companies that manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products. The PREP Act, passed in 2005, grants pharmaceutical companies broad immunity from lawsuits for products used to combat public health emergencies. “By crafting blanket immunity into the PREP Act, Congress and Big Pharma lobbyists left American citizens to fend for themselves in the face of widespread, devastating injury and even death,” said of Childers Law Firm, lead counsel representing Moms For America. “So, in the true American Spirit, we are accepting that challenge with this lawsuit seeking to strike down their immunity as unconstitutional.” - More info
Citizen Action
A group in Vernon is creating a new cellphone and tuition-free, value-based public independent school. School fees are covered by tax-payer funding, community sponsors, and funds generated from an associated preschool. Their goal is to create a thriving school community that is open to every child. From after school and year-round care for children of working parents, their school will focus on academic excellence and enriching programs. They say they are not just preparing children for the next grade; we are preparing them for life! - More info
The Reclaiming Canada and Stronger Together Conferences were wonderful success. We were blessed to hear from various medical and legal experts as well as freedom warriors from across Canada.
The live streaming of the Reclaiming Canada Conference can be viewed here: https://www.weunify.ca/rc24
Password: rc24
Medicine
A conference taking place in Charlottesville this week aims to change our appreciation for failure. Gertrude Fraser wants scientists to talk openly about the times they failed. She’d want research universities to embrace errors – maybe even celebrate them – rather than writing them off as embarrassments or, worse, evidence of incompetence. If scientist aren’t free to make mistakes, Fraser says, progress doesn’t happen. So she has invited dozens of the nation’s top women in science, technology, engineering and math to the University of Virginia this week for a conference on failure. “There is a movement among scientists to destigmatize failure and to understand that failure and failure disclosure are important to advance in research.” - More info
A Truth Summit substack this week entitled: PSST! IS YOUR CHILD TOO HEALTHY? GET MORE VACCINATIONS. CONFIRMATION FROM NEW LARGE-SCALE STUDY writes – “If we’ve been paying any attention whatsoever, you know that the more vaccinations for children mean more illness for children. There have been groups for years doing their best to get the message out. Vaccine Choice Canada comes to mind. It’s been around since the 1980s. One step after another to get out the message that everyone should have had all along - accurate information on the impact of vaccinations. Instead, since the 1980s, the number of childhood vaccinations has kept increasing. But that little tugboat, Vaccine Choice Canada, along with other groups tugging along truth, has kept going and growing. There will be a tipping point. - More info
The payments by Canadian Gov’t from June 1, 2021 to June 1, 2024 reveal that over $14,000,000 paid so far for vaccine injury and death in Canada. While a fraction of the total amount of vaccine harm, it clearly challenges the claim of vaccine safety. - More info
Well there is some facts missing about our perception of the Presidential Debate. So here goes the truth...It was all green screen and no guarantees the candidates were there at all. Fact one to define what you did see is that the tell tale sign was in the green spray used in Trump's hair. It shows up on the top right of his head. Fair haired people need the greening effect with a spray in their hair so it looks more real. That is a fact for those in the know about true green screen filming. There was no audience and no media there and it was all read from a script. The body language shows it all too. Bobby Kennedy JR. is playing the role of seemingly good guy but is also a member of the same Black Sun occult club as is Trump and Biden, and just doing his job that is scripted from the FARM that shuffles these puppets around. Kennedy has not confronted any part of the US gov't on the vaccine debate but he looks good because he has sponsored the web site Children's Health Defense. We are all being played by our ignorance of the facts and the playbook and who is actually running the game against us. In my world the debate was hilarious as two dead men debate on green screen. We know for sure Trump died Jan. 28, 2021 of colon cancer gone turbo. Biden has been dead three years now and played by a CIA agent retired, at this moment I forgot the name. We also know Klaus Schwab died in DC on Dec. 5, 2023. The Global intelligence Agency on the God's side has all the details on all these characters just waiting for humans to wake up some more and do the research. Putin also died a long while back after using three clones up first. Each agent portraying these characters were offered $1 Billion each to do this. They will not be paid though as all the evil clubs and society are now very broke with no access to their money. Source/God has actually taken over all systems they used as for sure there will be no Crypto shortly soon as that was used to steal money for the CIA farm and the Rothschilds. There will be no Digital ID anything also as the Quantum computer system cannot handle the load globally and there is no one left in these club's underground network to run it. The Banks are dealing with negotiations to either become service to humanity or die as a business. Bill Gates and wife died in the nineties in India, as they were assassinated for vaccine injuries in India and Africa. We have a lot to catch up on. The best proof is to check with the ones who Ratify all the bills sent from congress or ratify a candidate and none of that has been done since 2012. That is why the evil clubs are going broke using their own money. But now that Source has completely taken over the systems, We the People will be taken care of as the last of the Deep State's SSP program and media moguls are taken out. Every time they try to do evil directly they just disappear from the face of the planet and the money they used also disappears. That part is hilarious as the younger ones try to fill the gap and fail even worse. We are in the Golden Age and evil will not be tolerated. There is no more Dark side rules ever to be again on this nexus planet. Go to the Archivists directly and find out for your own research as no Bills for any Country nor any Candidates have been ratified or paid. Source/God, also is in control of the voting system now too. So we will see soon that there will be no more voting fraud. Canada has been frauded for the last eleven elections. So this is a wake up for Canadians that are still sleeping under the mind control propaganda. The satellites have been taken out so Musk is talking through his hat as a front man for the DS club he is a member of too. The proof is out there, you just have to clear your mind and look with determination and Source/God in your heart will show it all to you for the asking. The Weather engineering is all back under Earth's natural control and will slowly change back, as already the deserts are greening up fast, In fact the Great Esteemed Scholars of Islam, the real ones (not Taliban crap) have much to say on this subject but are severely censored. If I found this information any one can with determination and persistence. God is on our side and soon you will see the miracles happening right under your noses the moment you realize that reality is not limited to what you assume it is. God Bless is Blessing everyone. You only need to ask and that opens the door.
Thank-you for THIS wonderful edition of "W of the W" ,Dr Trozzi and Ted Kuntz,.
One of the main reasons, I believe, that the "Times Colonist" news papers and quite possibly MORE Dinosaur TP to come, are telling more of the truth, is that their readership is down, people are writing hate mail and the sponsors are FLEEING the sinking ship. They don't want to be associated with BAD press that lies to the people of Vancouver Island or anyone in Canada for that matter.
Sponsors = $$$ and Lies breed contempt from the masses.
Sad state of affairs but Great news on the Rodney Palmer front. Looking forward to that first Broadcast with you and hopefully very soon, Ted Kuntz of Vaccine Choice Canada.
God Bless you all.
R Marie Ross and family