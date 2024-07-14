Wins of the Week Ep29 with Ted Kuntz
Exposing villains, defending people, and vindicating science, while some fraudsters repent and others persist on their path to destruction.
Dear friends,
It has been an amazing week for the truth and freedom movement! Congratulations to you all! Ted and I hope you enjoy this episode. Please take care of your health and keep up the great work!
Wins of the Week – July 13, 2024
Political
Big win for many parents in Ontario. Ontario parents will be notified in advance about guest speakers and their planned activities in schools starting in the 2024–25 school year, according to a new directive from the Ontario Education Ministry. The directive mandates that schools inform parents at least 14 days before such events. The notification will include the date, time, location, title, and topic of the event, its connection to the curriculum, names of presenters and the organizations they represent, and information about any handouts or giveaways. The directive is part of “Policy/Program Memorandum 170,” which was released on June 6 and is aimed at improving communication with parents and enhancing transparency and accountability in Ontario’s education system. A parental rights advocacy group, Parents as First Educators (PAFE), praised the directive however, the group noted there is still work to be done to protect students from speakers discussing inappropriate topics. “The lack of parental transparency within schools across Canada has not gone unnoticed by concerned parents. It’s no secret that schools have allowed inappropriate third-party speakers to present in schools, while parents were not aware,” the rights group said. - More info
Last week concluded the 54th General Assembly held by the Organization of American States (OAS). The OAS brings together foreign ministers and ambassadors from all American countries to establish consensus bases for the governance of the nations. Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, and in many cases also El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Grenada took a clear stance against the Agenda 2030, calling for the removal of euphemisms such as "sexual and reproductive rights" and "hate speech".
Saskatchewan wins an injunction to block the CRA from collecting carbon tax. “The court ruled in Saskatchewan’s favour, blocking the federal government from unconstitutionally garnishing money, pending the full hearing.” The showdown between the province and the federal government has been brewing since late 2023, when Premier Scott Moe announced there would be no carbon levy on electric heating in Saskatchewan following a federal decision to exempt home heating oil from the price on carbon in Atlantic Canada. Moe called the exemption unfair and politically motivated and said Saskatchewan should get a similar exemption for natural gas. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the CRA is “very, very good” at getting money owed and wished Moe “good luck” in dealing with the agency. - More info
Telling It Like It Is
During the hearing titled “Collusion in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media,” Ben Shapiro delivered a blistering critique of the legacy media and its manipulation tactics. “We're in the midst of a trust crisis in the world of media,” declared Shapiro. “So many in the legacy media have lied to preserve left-leaning narratives.” Shapiro urged Congress to investigate the arrangements between censorship cartels and executive branch agencies. He also called on Congress to stop violating free speech principles, referencing Justice Alito’s dissent in Murthy versus Missouri, where Alito condemned sophisticated and coercive government campaigns against free speech. - More info
A Wins of the Week follower from the USA reported this story: While at a CVS pharmacy drive through the pharmacy tech hands me my prescription, then she says, "This is a list of immunizations that you might be eligible for based on your condition." The list was "COVID, HPV, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and TDAP". I said to her, oh, is that new? Smiling, she said "they usually do this in the winter during flu season but this year in the summer so many people are getting sick that they are doing it now." I said, "oh, do you know why people are getting sick?" She said, without hesitation and still smiling, "Yes, I know." I said, "it's the vaccines." Still smiling and without hesitation, she replied, "I know." Then she sweetly said as they do in the south after deliberately trying to sell you poison because that's their job, "Have a nice day!" And I drove off.
Federal aviation safety officials have ordered more than 2,600 Boeing 737 series airplanes to undergo inspections because of a potential issue with devices that could cause passenger oxygen masks to not work properly when deployed in an emergency. If only the FAA was running the country in 2020 instead of the FDA, CDC, and public health. - More info
A leaked internal blog from Indigenous Services Canada has revealed an awkward conundrum: non-Indigenous job applicants are self-identifying as Indigenous to gain benefits. Canada’s top employers, including the federal public service, regularly post equity-based agendas in job postings, sometimes explicitly calling for Indigenous or non-White job applicants. For example, the University of Waterloo recently made two job postings for Canada Research Chairs in computer science. One posting only let people who identify as “women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two-spirit” apply. In the second posting, it only let people who are “of a racialized minority” apply. An “equity task force” paid by the government put out a call for some sort of verification process to combat the highly-subjective ‘self-identify’ option that employers currently give. - More info
This great short film posted on X by Regina Watteel, author of Fisman’s Fraud highlights the federally funded fraud used to justify covid vaccine mandates. Scientific fraud was used to FLIP reality in order to push government mandates & restrictions. When shown irrefutable proof, the Establishment doubled-down on the LIES, laying the foundation for future abuses. This short video montage lays it all out. - More info
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was met with a loud chorus of boos in Vancouver this week when he mentioned Justin Trudeau. - More info
In an opinion piece published in the Globe and Mail this week entitled – Sometimes Conspiracy Theorists Get Things Sort of Right, author Jen Gerson states: “One thing I have observed, it’s that conspiracy theories that gain any serious traction are very rarely rooted in pure fantasy.” She then takes aim at our various institutions. - “Whether we are talking about media, academia, the law or government, no institution in a Western democracy should see its role as being the sole and indisputable arbiter of truth on any subject. Institutions are not benevolent dictators of mass public opinion. They exist to give arguments in the public sphere a fair hearing, albeit a hearing subject to ordinary constraints such as time, money and manpower. Their role is to be fair, not final. The onus of responsibility lies with those who hold power, not those who are held by it. No institution has the right to command trust. Citizens who have no reason to distrust their leaders and institutions are far less likely to be swayed by clumsy online ramblers or foreign chaos agents. If bad-faith actors are effective at persuading a wide swath of the populace, the failure is one of institutional credibility. The damage is self-inflicted. Doctor, heal thyself. To hold a position of influence or power is to serve the public, not to demand that it sit mute and complacent. Those who aspire to lead can’t take trust for granted; it’s something they have to earn every day through their conduct, their speech and their habits. If they fail, if the electorate loses faith in the institutions that serve it, if a conspiracy theory proves to be tomorrow’s truth, then the blame must be apportioned to the proper place. Not with the people, but rather with the institutions themselves.” Amen. - More info
“Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a grave warning alleging that Pope Francis is an enthusiastic Collaborator in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset…” - More info
Legal
The Texas Supreme Court upheld a 2023 law making it illegal to subject minors to puberty blockers, transgender hormone interventions, and “gender transition” surgeries. In its 8 to 1 ruling, the court found that “the Legislature had a rational basis for concluding that the risk of providing [transgender interventions] to children solely for the purpose of physically transitioning from their sex at birth was not outweighed by the benefits.” This decision affirms what we already know, that doctors cannot mutilate children in the name of healthcare.” - More info
Charges Against Maxime Bernier have been dismissed. Maxime Bernier, former cabinet minister and current leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was charged with failing to comply with the Stay-at-Home Order and an order under the Reopening Ontario Act for speaking at an event in April 2021. All charges against Mr. Bernier withdrawn in May. Mr. Fleury with the JCCF stated - “With the exception of Randy Hillier’s challenge of the Stay-at-Home-Order and our ArriveCAN challenge, this was the last ticket case that we were defending in Ontario. We are slowly putting this shameful period behind us.” He closed by saying, “While we would have preferred that no one who attended this protest was charged in the first place, this Is an excellent outcome for Mr. Bernier. Ontario’s Stay-at-Home Order was unnecessary, unscientific, and ultimately harmful. It is encouraging that prosecutions of this nature are finally coming to a close.” - More info
The Democracy Fund (TDF) and its team of lawyers and paralegals have secured the withdrawal or stay of 109 tickets from across Ontario, involving multiple charges per ticket. Often, the charges were withdrawn or stayed due to a lack of reasonable prospect of conviction, delay, non-appearance of the government's witness at trial, or a decision taken by the Crown not to proceed. The fine for each charge was typically $5,000, with potential total fines for conviction on all charges reaching $681,250. - More info
An Ontario court has ruled in favor of a woman who was charged and convicted for refusing to submit to a COVID nasal swab test upon returning home to Canada in 2022. In a June 26 ruling, Ontario Court Justice Paul Monahan decided in favor of Meththa Fernando, who was charged in 2022 for refusing a COVID nasal swab test when returning to Canada from abroad and subsequently found guilty. Monahan concluded that in Fernando’s case, requiring her to submit to such an invasive test was unlawful and ordered her conviction be overturned. “I do decide that the nasal swab test, which the screening officer in this case required or demanded Ms. Fernando submit to, was an unlawful requirement or demand,” wrote Monahan in his ruling. - More info
Citizen Action
The NHPPA is celebrating the incredible achievements of Canadians who are dedicated to protecting the natural health industry and freedom of choice! In this 4-minute video, they highlight the phenomenal engagement and advocacy efforts from our community during the last 12 months of their national campaigning. From distributing 1 million postcards across the country, capturing media attention, and prompting Parliamentary discussions, to the successful passage of Bill C-368 through second reading and the historic achievement of collecting over 130,000 signatures in support of the Charter of Health Freedom petition — they say that our hard work is making a real impact. Our accomplishments are an example of both the importance of individuals taking personal responsibility and the impact of collective action. - More info
Medicine
Danish economist Bjørn Lomborg shared a statistical analysis based on government data from all European countries from January 2020 to August 2022. The study demonstrated that Sweden had the lowest cumulative age-standardized mortality rate in all of Europe in that period. “Across Europe, Sweden saw [the] lowest total death during and after Covid,” Lomborg said. Lomborg’s analysis provides yet more evidence that the Covid state was a disaster. - More info
A group of over 1,600 medical doctors, scientists, and academics have signed a statement calling for the immediate suspension of the mRNA COVID shots. The statement entitled The Hope Accord was signed on July 3. The statement has gained more than 33,000 supporters, including 1028 medical doctors, 2,703 other healthcare professionals, and 1063 scientists and academics (as of July 9) The accord demands:
THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS
A COMPREHENSIVE RE-EVALUATION OF THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ALL COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTS
THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT FOR THE VACCINE-INJURED
THE RESTORATION OF ETHICAL PRINCIPLES ABANDONED DURING THE COVID-19 ERA
ADDRESSING THE ROOT CAUSES OF OUR CURRENT PREDICAMENT
To sign: Click Here
The UK’s Daily Mail is just out with a report headlined "Scientists discover 'exciting' link between autism in children and gut bacteria.”. The authors confirm the seminal observation made by former UK gastroenterologist, Andrew Wakefield, in his 1998 paper. As Wakefield observed back then, something was impairing the gut biome of children. He further observed that—in remarkable case studies—both GI tract trouble and neurological symptoms of autism emerged shortly after children received an MMR vaccine. Finally, Wakefield observed that correcting the child’s gut biome with dietary changes could also reduce the severity of the child’s symptoms of autism. Instead of taking Dr. Wakefield’s observations as a starting point for further research that could have helped millions of children over the last quarter of a century, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex performed the most vicious vilification campaign against him since Dr. Semmelweis was persecuted in the mid-19th century for correctly recommending that anatomy students wash their hands after dissecting cadavers and before examining pregnant women the maternity ward. - More info
Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the world’s leading vaccinologist, and his disciples, have just capitulated. After decades of claiming vaccine safety is robustly studied, they just admitted it is not, neither before nor after licensure. after decades of Dr. Stanley Plotkin and his vaccinologist disciples insisting vaccines are the most well studied products on the planet, they just penned an article admitting precisely the opposite. They just admitted vaccines are not properly studied—neither pre-licensure nor post-licensure. They admitted, for example, “prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations” and that “there are not resources earmarked for post authorization safety studies.” Bobby Kennedy Jr states: “This concession statement is breathtaking. Everything was a lie.” That is an incredible reversal. - More info
They state:
“[T]he widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.”
“Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow up durations, and population heterogeneity.”
“Currently in the United States, when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends a new routine vaccine, the only automatic statutory resource allocations that follow are for vaccine procurement. Although the ACIP acknowledges the need, there are currently no resources earmarked for post authorization safety studies beyond annual appropriations, which must be approved by Congress each year.”
“Progress in vaccine-safety science has understandably been slow — often depending on epidemiologic evidence that is delayed or is inadequate to support causal conclusions and on an understanding of biologic mechanisms that is incomplete — which has adversely affected vaccine acceptance.”
“In 234 reviews of various vaccines and health outcomes conducted from 1991 to 2012, the IOM found inadequate evidence to prove or disprove causation in 179 (76%) of the relationships it explored, illustrating the need for more rigorous science.”
Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. Dr Trozzi in conversation with author Dr Regina Watteel PhD Statistics
David Fisman and the CMAJ produced junk science that promoted hatred for the "unvaxxed".
Dr. Chris Milburn, Dr. Laura Braden, Dr. Aris Lavranos, and Dr. Mark Trozzi on the sexualization of children and medical procedures on minors.
Dr Andew Wakefield’s 1998 research regarding children’s gut biome
Gosh ... such a GREAT list this week. THANKS!!
p.s. Had family members who used fake vaxx passports to go see the Rolling Stones in 2021. It made me sick to my stomach: both because Jagger & the Stones pushed for "compliance", and because my pathetic relatives couldn't be bothered to openly stand up for truth.
Thank-you Dr Mark Trozzi and VCC Founder Ted Kuntz,
You both are a breath of fresh air. I hope and pray we see more Judges like Mr Mosley stand up and take charge of what is right. Good to hear "Globe and Mail" is trying in vain to EARN back the people's trust by printing More common sense News. Maybe this will wake up more Canadians. This planned demic started with the MS media so maybe this is an attempt to fix what they broke. OUR CONFIDENCE in them.
God Bless you both and your families.
Rolonne Marie Ross