Dear friends,

It has been an amazing week for the truth and freedom movement! Congratulations to you all! Ted and I hope you enjoy this episode. Please take care of your health and keep up the great work!

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Vaccine Choice Canada: New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination

Saskatchewan wins an injunction to block the CRA from collecting carbon tax. “The court ruled in Saskatchewan’s favour, blocking the federal government from unconstitutionally garnishing money, pending the full hearing.” The showdown between the province and the federal government has been brewing since late 2023, when Premier Scott Moe announced there would be no carbon levy on electric heating in Saskatchewan following a federal decision to exempt home heating oil from the price on carbon in Atlantic Canada. Moe called the exemption unfair and politically motivated and said Saskatchewan should get a similar exemption for natural gas. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the CRA is “very, very good” at getting money owed and wished Moe “good luck” in dealing with the agency. - More info

Last week concluded the 54th General Assembly held by the Organization of American States (OAS). The OAS brings together foreign ministers and ambassadors from all American countries to establish consensus bases for the governance of the nations. Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, and in many cases also El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Grenada took a clear stance against the Agenda 2030, calling for the removal of euphemisms such as "sexual and reproductive rights" and "hate speech".

Big win for many parents in Ontario. Ontario parents will be notified in advance about guest speakers and their planned activities in schools starting in the 2024–25 school year, according to a new directive from the Ontario Education Ministry. The directive mandates that schools inform parents at least 14 days before such events. The notification will include the date, time, location, title, and topic of the event, its connection to the curriculum, names of presenters and the organizations they represent, and information about any handouts or giveaways. The directive is part of “ Policy/Program Memorandum 170 ,” which was released on June 6 and is aimed at improving communication with parents and enhancing transparency and accountability in Ontario’s education system. A parental rights advocacy group, Parents as First Educators (PAFE), praised the directive however, the group noted there is still work to be done to protect students from speakers discussing inappropriate topics. “The lack of parental transparency within schools across Canada has not gone unnoticed by concerned parents. It’s no secret that schools have allowed inappropriate third-party speakers to present in schools, while parents were not aware,” the rights group said. - More info

During the hearing titled “Collusion in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media,” Ben Shapiro delivered a blistering critique of the legacy media and its manipulation tactics. “We're in the midst of a trust crisis in the world of media,” declared Shapiro. “So many in the legacy media have lied to preserve left-leaning narratives.” Shapiro urged Congress to investigate the arrangements between censorship cartels and executive branch agencies. He also called on Congress to stop violating free speech principles, referencing Justice Alito’s dissent in Murthy versus Missouri, where Alito condemned sophisticated and coercive government campaigns against free speech. - More info

A Wins of the Week follower from the USA reported this story: While at a CVS pharmacy drive through the pharmacy tech hands me my prescription, then she says, "This is a list of immunizations that you might be eligible for based on your condition." The list was "COVID, HPV, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and TDAP". I said to her, oh, is that new? Smiling, she said "they usually do this in the winter during flu season but this year in the summer so many people are getting sick that they are doing it now." I said, "oh, do you know why people are getting sick?" She said, without hesitation and still smiling, "Yes, I know." I said, "it's the vaccines." Still smiling and without hesitation, she replied, "I know." Then she sweetly said as they do in the south after deliberately trying to sell you poison because that's their job, "Have a nice day!" And I drove off.

Federal aviation safety officials have ordered more than 2,600 Boeing 737 series airplanes to undergo inspections because of a potential issue with devices that could cause passenger oxygen masks to not work properly when deployed in an emergency. If only the FAA was running the country in 2020 instead of the FDA, CDC, and public health. - More info

A leaked internal blog from Indigenous Services Canada has revealed an awkward conundrum: non-Indigenous job applicants are self-identifying as Indigenous to gain benefits. Canada’s top employers, including the federal public service, regularly post equity-based agendas in job postings, sometimes explicitly calling for Indigenous or non-White job applicants. For example, the University of Waterloo recently made two job postings for Canada Research Chairs in computer science. One posting only let people who identify as “women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two-spirit” apply. In the second posting, it only let people who are “of a racialized minority” apply. An “equity task force” paid by the government put out a call for some sort of verification process to combat the highly-subjective ‘self-identify’ option that employers currently give. - More info

This great short film posted on X by Regina Watteel, author of Fisman’s Fraud highlights the federally funded fraud used to justify covid vaccine mandates. Scientific fraud was used to FLIP reality in order to push government mandates & restrictions. When shown irrefutable proof, the Establishment doubled-down on the LIES, laying the foundation for future abuses. This short video montage lays it all out. - More info

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was met with a loud chorus of boos in Vancouver this week when he mentioned Justin Trudeau. - More info

In an opinion piece published in the Globe and Mail this week entitled – Sometimes Conspiracy Theorists Get Things Sort of Right, author Jen Gerson states: “One thing I have observed, it’s that conspiracy theories that gain any serious traction are very rarely rooted in pure fantasy.” She then takes aim at our various institutions. - “Whether we are talking about media, academia, the law or government, no institution in a Western democracy should see its role as being the sole and indisputable arbiter of truth on any subject. Institutions are not benevolent dictators of mass public opinion. They exist to give arguments in the public sphere a fair hearing, albeit a hearing subject to ordinary constraints such as time, money and manpower. Their role is to be fair, not final. The onus of responsibility lies with those who hold power, not those who are held by it. No institution has the right to command trust. Citizens who have no reason to distrust their leaders and institutions are far less likely to be swayed by clumsy online ramblers or foreign chaos agents. If bad-faith actors are effective at persuading a wide swath of the populace, the failure is one of institutional credibility. The damage is self-inflicted. Doctor, heal thyself. To hold a position of influence or power is to serve the public, not to demand that it sit mute and complacent. Those who aspire to lead can’t take trust for granted; it’s something they have to earn every day through their conduct, their speech and their habits. If they fail, if the electorate loses faith in the institutions that serve it, if a conspiracy theory proves to be tomorrow’s truth, then the blame must be apportioned to the proper place. Not with the people, but rather with the institutions themselves.” Amen. - More info