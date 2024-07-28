Congratulations, Friends!

It has been an exceptional week for the truth and freedom movement! State and provincial governments are standing against global agendas and federal malfeasance. Canada's Supreme Court is countering federal authoritarianism. MPs and citizens are calling for Trudeau’s long-overdue arrest. Tennessee’s court and New Hampshire’s governor both took major steps to protect children against pedophilia, gender confusion, and other perversions. COVID truth is being “shouted from the rooftops.” Lawsuits are being launched and won against the COVID crimes of governments, Pfizer, and “vaccine-mandating” employers.

There is also great health science news, important H5N1 solutions, new resources, stories, and laughter in this week's Wins of the Week.

Please keep up the great work, take care of your health, and share this post.

Artwork by Leon Earl

Wins of the Week – July 27, 2024

Political

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed three bills on July 19 and vetoed one that affect how schools, businesses, and medical establishments should consider transgender-related issues. The three approved bills keep girls’ sports exclusive to girls, bar those under 18 from receiving “genital gender reassignment surgery,” and give parents more control over how, if at all, their children are taught about sex and gender at school. The bill also bans any physician from performing any “genital gender reassignment surgery” on patients under 18. “ Doctors caught performing those permanent surgeries for minors or making referrals to facilities out of state would face disciplinary action before their licensing board. The law also allows the minor patient or their parent to sue the doctor who carried out such a surgery up to two years after the procedure. - More info Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has promised that the province’s Bill of Rights will be amended this fall so that there are protections added for people’s personal medical decisions that will include having the right to refuse a vaccine. Smith’s promise to add protections for personal choice on vaccinations comes because of the COVID jab mandates put in place under the former Premier Jason Kenney. Speaking to Albertans at a recent town hall Smith said that the COVID crisis resulted in many people being discriminated against for their own medical decisions and that “it shouldn’t have happened.” Smith said that she believes “every person has to be able to do their own health assessment, to be able to make those decisions.” Dr Chris Shaw has drafted a BC Bill of Rights that we are hoping to share soon. - More info

Telling It Like It Is

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer provides some pretty blunt words that “tells it like it is”: "We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned." "If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all." "You have to be brave now." - More info The dating website Unjected.com sponsored an informal gathering of unvaccinated men and women on July 15. Other social mixers dubbed “pure blood parties,” are also planned in Canada, New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. “These unvaccinated mixers are starting to pop up everywhere,” said Shelby Hosana, who launched Unjected.com in the spring of 2021 to bring the unvaccinated singles community together. She said a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status is “the biggest deal-breaker in the modern dating world.” Jill Crosby, owner and founder of Conscious Singles, a dating site “for those who value freedom and sovereignty,” said that unvaccinated singles appear to be more concerned about dating within their group. - More info Jon Rappoport also “tells it like it is”. He offered his perspective on the US election. “The office of the Presidency, in a federal government bloated far beyond Constitutional recognition, exists as a public relations center—dispensing to the people what they need to believe, and withholding what they mustn’t become aware of. It stands to reason that persons sitting in that oval office are going to be imitations of reality. Actors shoveling fantasies at the public for consumption.” - More info Prof. Fukushima, Japan’s top oncologist said that genetic vaccines are totally unacceptable. “I didn’t choose to get vaccinated because I think it was a foolish decision from the beginning. I haven’t even opted for the flu shot because I consider it an unwise choice. - More info

Legal

A federal appeals court on July 18 upheld a law in Tennessee that bans performances featuring strippers or men dressed as women in locations where they could be viewed by children. The court noted, Tennessee’s ‘harmful to minors’ standard is constitutionally sound and Tennessee can absolutely prohibit the exhibition of obscene material to children.” - More info Seven states and the American College of Pediatricians have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services and related officials over a rule that requires health care providers to perform gender-transition procedures, including on minors. The states of Missouri, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, and Arkansas joined the suit. “Doctors should not be compelled to harm children,” the complaint states, adding -This radical mandate will hurt children.” - More info A former assistant manager who was fired after applying for a religious accommodation to refuse the COVID shot has been awarded a six-figure payout after a federal government agency filed a lawsuit on the employee’s behalf. Federal Judge Casey Rodgers on Thursday ordered the Pensacola, Florida store Hank’s Fine Furniture to pay a former manager $110,000 for refusing to accommodate her request for exemption from the COVID shot due to her “sincerely held Christian beliefs. Director Bradley Anderson remarked , “Employees should not have to renounce their religious beliefs in order to remain employed.” - More info In an incredible development, the Kansas Attorney General filed a suit against Pfizer for its illegal conduct and misrepresentations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. A substantial portion of the key evidence relied upon in this lawsuit came directly from ICAN-supported legal efforts – Del Bigtree’s organization. In fact, over 29 paragraphs of the lawsuit against Pfizer rely on or reference evidence obtained from ICAN-supported legal efforts. - More info The Canadian government is coming to terms with the knowledge that they are not as infallible as they believed in their ability to enact laws without accountability or, more importantly, without liability. The Supreme Court of Canada has confirmed that they should be held to account when enacting unconstitutional laws that infringe upon our rights, specifically those which are "clearly wrong, in bad faith or an abuse of power." As expected, the Trudeau government argued they have absolute immunity, based on parliamentary privilege and sovereignty, and the constitutional principles of the separation of powers. Chief Justice Wagner stated; “By shielding the government from liability in even the most egregious circumstances, absolute immunity would subvert the principles that demand government accountability”. - More info

Citizen Action

Stronger Together convention videos are now available - More info Christine MacPherson, and Ottawa resident, was testifying at the trial of Pat King in Ottawa this week. To her surprise on cross examination the crown decided to ask about her involvement with the NCI. MacPherson stated – “They had clearly done a search on me and I think they opened that door thinking they were going to discredit my testimony, but instead the opposite happened. They asked if I was able to randomly list off key recommendations. That was my opportunity to go to town on what was accomplished and to identify to the judge the key recommendations from the report. The judge was very curious to hear more and I really felt he is genuine. And just to make your day CBC was present all day and they made zero mention of any testimony related to the NCI, even given the fact it was the crown that asked about the NCI.” - More info Canadians calling for Trudeau’s arrest: There was a very positive response to our July 25th article and action call titled: “Demand Justice: MP Larry Brock Calls for Trudeau's Long Overdue Arrest.” This case involves obstruction of Justice! The evidence is extensive, and the lead witness was Canada’s very own Attorney General.” There are links to contact your MPs and Crown Prosecutors, plus some very intelligent comments from our readers. - Learn more and take action.

Medicine

If you want some encouragement, read the comments to the article in the Epoch Times entitled Health Canada Cautions Against Using Homemade Sunscreens. Every comment recognizes that Health Canada is not about our health and advises people to do the opposite. - More info New Bird Flu Restrictions. All birds must keep 5 feet apart, wear a mask, and bird gatherings are limited to 5 birds. Please report any violations. - More info The day has finally arrived. The growing community of ethical, incorruptible academic scientists and ethical physicians have created a new journal and website worthy of conveying their higher ideals of objectivity in science. The journal is called Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. Their goal is to make this the largest society that supports objective science in the world. Congratulations to Dr. James Lyons-Weiler for his efforts in creating this new journal. - More info World Council For Health hosted an online World Ivermectin Day event hosted by Dr Mark Trozzi and Francesca Havens with experts Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Sabine Hazen. It was enlightening in regards to ivermectin science and politics as well as microbiome health. - More info “I gathered all vaccine ingredients into a list and contacted Poison Control. After intros and such, and asking to speak with someone tenured and knowledgeable, this is the gist of that conversation. Me: I ran a few ingredients by him - formaldehyde, mercury, aluminum, potassium phosphate, sodium phosphate, sorbitol, etc. My question to him was - how are these ingredients categorized? As benign or poison ?

He: Well, that's quite a list... But I'd have to easily say that they're all toxic to humans... Used in fertilizers... Pesticides... To stop the heart... To preserve a dead body... They're registered with us in different categories, but pretty much poisons. Why do you ask?

Me: If I were deliberately to feed or inject my child with these ingredients would I be putting my daughter in harm's way?

He: You'd likely be charged with criminal negligence... perhaps with intent to kill... and of course child abuse... Your child would be taken away from you... Do you know of someone's who's doing this to their child ?

Me: An industry... These are the ingredients used in vaccines... The man was beside himself. He asked if I would email him all this information. He wanted to share it with his adult kids who are parents. He was horrified and felt awful he didn't know... his kids are vaccinated and they have health issues...” Vaccine Choice Canada’s New Parent Guide to Understanding Vaccination is Now available as a print version. - Order here 20240726 British Columbia’s Public Health Officer Dr Bonnie Hendry ends C-19 Public Health Emergency and recinds all related orders: “As British Columbia’s provincial health officer, I am issuing an order to end the public-health emergency for COVID-19 and rescinding all related orders.“ - More info

