Wins of the Week – August 23, 2024

Political

Dmitry, one of our freedom warriors, is running for the VP position for the largest Union in Canada supporting professionals within the government. - More info

Nassau County has now officially passed a new mask ban into law. The purpose of the bill is to prevent people from concealing their identities, especially during protests.

The ban classifies the violation as a misdemeanor offence, carrying a penalty of up to $1,000 in fines and a maximum of one year in jail. The law makes exceptions for individuals with religious or health reasons but broadly prohibits wearing masks in public spaces. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently suggested in a press conference that she might implement a mask ban on New York City Transit. Additionally, other state legislators are exploring similar mask restriction measures. It appears the increase in crime by mask wearing individuals is the impetus behind these measures. - More info

Telling It Like It Is

After two years of cocooning himself away to give him the space to write, Julius Ruechel is pleased to announce the release of his newest book: Plunderers of the Earth: the erosion of civilization, the mad crusade to control the climate, and the untold stories of soil and CO2. He says he hopes that the lessons contained within its pages will serve as a practical guide to help us all rebuild our unraveling communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported that routine childhood vaccines have prevented approximately 508 million cases of illness, 32 million hospitalizations and 1,129,000 deaths over approximately 30 years. Mainstream media touted the CDC report as a “testament to the success” of childhood vaccines and as evidence that the high cost of childhood vaccines is paying off. But experts who spoke with CHD’s The Defender said the CDC relied on outdated disease and mortality statistics that led to “laughable” conclusions and ignored the real costs of adverse effects of vaccination. “The methods are shoddy, the data are untethered from reality and the conclusions are a preposterous fiction,” Toby Rogers, Ph.D., a fellow at the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research, told The Defender. “This study is an advertisement on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry and it should be treated as such.” - More info Rob Schneider went gloves off against Big Pharma this week during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast. The former Saturday Night Live star turned medical freedom advocate delivered some hard truths. The “real drug cartel” is the “pharmaceutical” industry, Schneider asserted. They control “federal and state legislatures … medical boards” and pay for “80% of all ads on television.” “If you question any of the doses you are labeled an ‘anti-vaxxer,’” he said. There is “no free debate.” If you “question vaccination” you will “destroy your career.” - More info

Legal

An Ontario arbitrator has awarded termination and severance pay to 40 Toronto health-care workers who were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination. Arbitrator John Stout made the decision in a case involving the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 145 and the William Osler Health System. Stout said in his decision released Aug. 12 that although the hospital’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccination policy was technically lawful, his ruling considered the fact that the health-care workers didn’t act out of “malicious intent” when refusing vaccination. “I find that the individual grievors who were terminated from their employment by the Hospital are entitled to termination and severance. Specifically, an individual’s refusal to become vaccinated, in the circumstances at this workplace, does not amount to ‘willful misconduct, disobedience or willful neglect of duty,’” said the ruling. - More info A Louisiana district court ruled this week that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense have legal standing to sue the Biden administration for colluding with tech giants to censor their social media posts. Doughty reviewed a series of meetings and emails between the White House and Twitter and Facebook, which occurred throughout 2021, in which those companies agreed to de-amplify, place warnings on or fully censor posts containing so-called “vaccine misinformation,” regardless of whether the information was true. Kennedy’s Instagram account was suspended and CHD continues to be deplatformed from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube — showing that CHD faces ongoing injury, a requirement for standing. “There is not much dispute that both Kennedy and CHD were specifically targeted by the White House, the Office of Surgeon General, and CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], and the content of Kennedy and CHD were suppressed,” he wrote. - More info Two doctors have earned a major win in the UK’s High Court, in a case described by the Judge as “the most significant piece of defamation litigation” he has seen in a very long time. The case shines a light on how journalists cover scientific issues, and how media seek to discredit those who challenge official narratives. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, a general practitioner, and Zoe Harcombe with a PhD in nutritional science, have publicly challenged the role of saturated fat and cholesterol in heart disease, as well as the widespread use of statin medications. Kendrick and Harcombe sued a British tabloid and journalist Barney Calman for libel. In the articles, Calman branded Kendrick and Harcombe as “pernicious liars” who put millions at risk of debilitating heart attacks and strokes, responsible for a “public health catastrophe” with far graver consequences than the MMR scandal. Calman went so far as to suggest there was “a special place in hell for the doctors who claim statins don’t work.” Kendrick and Harcombe sought legal advice in March 2019, and subsequently sued for libel in February 2020, arguing the articles “caused serious harm” to their reputations. Evidence in the case portrays Calman as a journalist with tunnel vision who “planned a big takedown” of his targets, and who misrepresented the facts in order to fit a pre-determined narrative.

The Democracy Fund said in a press release this week that it will be “defending” Dr. Roger Hodkinson in his “legal fight with respect to several complaints brought against him by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.” “The CPSA has charged Dr. Hodkinson with professional misconduct, alleging that he wrongly commented on the efficacy of masks and social distancing in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the usefulness of vitamin D in protecting against COVID-19, the necessity and unqualified safety of COVID-19 vaccines, and the COVID-19 testing protocol.” Hodkinson also remarked that officials should be jailed for being complicit in the “big kill” caused by COVID jabs. - More info

Despite the recent dismissal, Justice Rickcola Brinton is pushing forward with her case against former chief provincial court judge, Pam Williams, with the Nova Scotia Judicial Council, over a dispute arising from Covid-19 vaccination policies. The original complaint by Justice Brinton was a $5 million civil suit naming Williams and other officials. The original dispute stemmed from an internal memo expressing a mandatory requirement to show proof of vaccination in order to fulfill judicial duties in person. Judge Brinton expressed discomfort with sharing personal medical records with her employer, to which Williams responded with threats of suspension and judicial review for her actions. Brinton filed a complaint with the Nova Scotia Judicial Council which was reviewed by Chief Justice Michael Wood. Wood discussed the complaint with Williams before dismissing it entirely. The content of his discussion with Williams, and the evidence used to dismiss, were never shared with Brinton or her legal team. Justice Brinton and her lawyers then pursued a judicial review of Wood’s dismissal, stating he was wrong to contact Williams about the complaint, and that he had a duty to let Brinton know how the other judge had responded. - More info Alberta law firm, Rath and Company, have filed a Class Action with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta on behalf of plaintiffs Rebecca Ingram and Christopher Scott who have stepped forward to represent a class of private business owners and operators who found themselves impacted by policies implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Scott, the owner of The Whistle Stop Café, was acquitted of all charges last summer, after being arrested for breaching the Alberta Public Health Act when he chose to remain open, against orders banning large gatherings and in-person dining. The Brief requests class action certification, with the goal of seeking justice for many of the business owners and operators who suffered at the hands of the Alberta government through their malicious application of Covid policies. What has been done to the people of Canada under the pretext of Covid cannot be waved off with ‘we did our best under the circumstances.’ Businesses were lost, along with the financial security of all who were affected. Blame must be assigned; reparations must be made. - More info

Ontario School Board has been Forced to Release Reasons for Expelling Josh Alexander Over His Religious View. Josh Alexander was suspended by St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in 2022 for speaking out against biological males being allowed to enter once-protected female-only spaces. He arranged a student protest to garner support, an effort which escalated the suspension into an “exclusion”, resulting in his arrest. The board refused to disclose the reasons for dismissing the appeal, prompting Josh’s lawyer to file an application for judicial review with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which in turn allowed the original court documents to be published as part of the new case. - More info

Citizen Action

You want science? Here's your f*cking science. Scientific Studies on Vaccine Injuries. This post mainly consists of scientific studies (both peer reviewed and preprints), systematic reviews, case studies, and other medical journal articles that support the assertions of vaccine injury. The list is significant enough to utterly debunk the “safe and effective” propaganda of the past three years.

Canada’s Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination has ‘quadrupled’ its support since last year in terms of both supporters and personnel. The group now has managers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. The second Million Person March for Children is scheduled for September 20 and expected to be even bigger than last year’s, which saw 1.5 million Canadians march for parental rights against the LGBT agenda. - More info

Medicine

Since 2016, when Jordan Peterson criticized amendments to Canada’s Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code to include “gender identity and expression” as prohibited grounds for discrimination, he has been in the public eye. He argued that mandating the use preferred pronouns was a form of compelled speech and identity politics run amok. Peterson’s latest ordeal of having to undergo mandatory training by his regulatory college in order to keep his psychologist’s licence after the country’s highest court refused to hear his appeal, marking another pivotal moment for the free-speech advocate, has once again brought him into the national spotlight. Peterson has thrown down the gauntlet. He is not willing to back down. He will go through the mandatory re-education process but has no intention of giving the regulatory college an easy ride, and will be keeping up his challenge. This is a battle for the very soul of free speech in Canada. - More info

Sarah B. Kotler, acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, US Food and Drug Administration officially confessed that the people running the FDA have no records authored by anyone, anywhere: that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "monkeypox virus", or that even describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "monkeypox virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or that describe the purported "genome" of any alleged "monkeypox virus" being found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "monkeypox viruses".

