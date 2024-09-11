Dear Friends,

Thank you for joining us for this week’s episode. The successes we have to report today come from a diverse collection of people in terms of their occupation, geography, and even their time in history.

Today’s celebrated heroes include: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Robert F Kennedy Jr, twenty-six US State Governors, Japan's biggest news outlet, Toby Roberts, Steve Kirsch, Aaron Siri, Vladimir Putin, Iron Will Dove, Chuck Black, Abraham Lincoln (yes really), Nicole Shanahan, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, Dr Eric Weinstein, Mike Benz, Elon Musk, A US Federal Court Judge, Jonathan Turley, a noble Irish school teacher named Enoch Burke, a group of honest doctors from the UK, Andrew Bridgen, Dr William Makis, The Annenberg Public Policy Center, Childrens Health Defense, Life Site News, and Forbidden Knowledge TV.

Ted and I hope you are uplifted, enlightened and entertained by today’s Wins of the Week. Please take great care of your mental, physical and spiritual health, and continue your part in the mission to overcome evil, restore truth, justice, health, and stand for human rights.

Political

Alberta teachers will have to proactively ask parents to enroll their children in sex education lessons under legislation expected from the Alberta government this fall. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said classroom instruction on gender identity, sexual orientation, and human sexuality would require parents to sign up their children for that section of the curriculum, adding that all outside teaching materials, including third-party presentations, would have to be pre-approved by the Ministry of Education. Julie Kusiek, the chair of the Edmonton Public Schools board, claims that the current sex-ed curriculum is factual and age-appropriate, and that the opt-in model adds “administrative red tape” without increasing parental control. - (More Info)

Message from Bobby Kennedy’s campaign:

“A year and a half ago, chronic disease, endless wars, censorship, and corporate control over our regulatory agencies were barely a whisper in the national conversation. These critical issues—central to the well-being and future of our nation—were systematically ignored by the mainstream media and the political establishment. Yet today, thanks to Bobby Kennedy’s unwavering commitment and the powerful platform he now shares with President Trump, we’re witnessing a stunning shift in the national conversation. These key issues are no longer buried in obscurity; they are now front and center in the minds of millions of Americans, sparking conversations and demanding action.”

Twenty-six U.S. governors have stated publicly that they will not comply with a World Health Organization (WHO)-led global attempt at controlling U.S. Americans’ health. In their Aug. 29 statement, the 26 governors accused the WHO of “attempting one world control over health policy” by promoting a “pandemic agreement” or “pandemic treaty.” “Put simply,” they wrote, “Republican Governors will not comply.” The governors said they refuse to comply with a WHO pandemic agreement because it would consolidate power in the hands of the WHO, thereby threatening national sovereignty, states’ rights and U.S. Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. - (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

Japan's largest news outlet, NHK, aired a one-hour segment on August 28, 2024, reading out COVID-19 vaccine injury stories it had received from over 2,000 of its viewers. - (More Info)

Toby Rogers, in his article, The Political Economy of Autism tells it like it is. He writes:

“In the debate over toxicants that increase autism risk, all roads lead back to vaccines. The pharmaceutical industry had a choice to make: improve their products or utilize their extensive capture of media and government to protect their existing toxic products. As everyone now knows, they chose to protect their existing toxic products. Pharma has abandoned any pretense of science, consent, or health and pushed all in to set up a totalitarian state that will serve their interests. But Pharma has harmed so many people with the childhood schedule and now with coronavirus vaccines that there are now millions of people who have seen vaccine injury first-hand and are now fighting back with everything they’ve got.”

Steve Kirsch writes:

“I’d love to have a public discussion to go through the evidence I’ve collected over the past 3 years. Unfortunately, I haven’t had any takers. I’ve also offered to bet $1M that the vaccines have killed more people than they’ve said and there were no takers. If you can find anyone who actually believes the vaccines work, please let me know. Not even the drug companies will take my offer. They don’t seem to be very confident in their product.”

Aaron Siri on the Plotkin declaration we shared last week: “Don’t be fooled. Their real agenda is not to study vaccine safety, but rather to confirm that which they already believe. This is crystal clear from the fact that, while their article admits the studies have not been done, they write in the same breath that serious vaccine harms are “rare.” But if the studies have not been done, how do they know that? The answer is, they don’t, and they don’t care to know the truth. Their goal is to protect the products they have spent their careers defending and worshipping and that have brought them fame and riches.”

An initiative launched by the Russian government is seeking to lure conservative Westerners fed up with “destructive neoliberal ideology” to relocate to the nation. On August 19, President Vladimir Putin signed the Shared Values Visa (SVV) to allow foreigners seeking “humanitarian support” temporary residence in Russia. The program, which will start accepting applicants in September, is part of a larger “Move to Russia” effort marketed to Westerners. The government will soon release a list of countries that are “imposing unhealthy attitudes on their citizens.” The SVV is seemingly part of a larger, anti-woke push by the Russian government under Putin, who has not been shy about expressing disdain for what he has called the “satanic” West. - (More Info)

From Will Dove on September 1, 2024:

“Many of us came gradually to the realization that we are being lied to. Often, it starts with just one thing. Global warming. The Covid narrative. Vaccines. There was a time when many of us trusted our government and the media. Sure, they made mistakes and sure, there might be a few corrupt politicians, but for the most part we thought they had our best interests at heart. Then, over time, we became aware that not only do they not have our best interests at heart, but that we’re being lied to about almost everything. By our governments, by media, and by corporations. And for many of us, that realization was almost overwhelming.” - (TheyLied.ca)

From Chuck Black on the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the vaccine travel mandates case: “A ruling on the constitutionality of vaccine travel edicts will have far reaching effects on future government options and allow the courts to perform their assigned judicial role of providing reasonable scrutiny of political decisions. The Supreme Court needs to hear and judge the two vaccine travel restriction cases. Any other court action goes against 175 years of Canadian jurisprudence. Any Supreme Court justice who forgets this simple fact should resign from the bench immediately.”

Abraham Lincoln must have had a crystal ball. He stated:

“The money powers prey upon the nation in times of peace, and conspire against it in times of adversity. It is more despotic than monarchy, more insolent than autocracy, more selfish than bureaucracy. I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country. Corporations have been enthroned, an era of corruption will follow and the money power of the country will endeavor and prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people, until the wealth is aggregated into a few hands and the republic is destroyed.”

“How can we restore trust in our public institutions — governments, universities, media, science and medicine — when the government spends $100 million to create “cognitive vaccines”: a mix of propaganda and censorship strategies designed to “protect” the public from dissenting viewpoints.” This question was the focal point of the “Council of the Canceled,” a discussion broadcast live on X, hosted by Nicole Shanahan and featuring Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Eric Weinstein, Ph.D., and Mike Benz. The panel — experts who have faced censorship and de-platforming — delved into the complex web of government-funded research, corporate interests and institutional practices they allege are eroding public trust and stifling the debate that is indispensable to science and democracy. - (More Info)

Legal

A federal judge has ruled that pro-free-speech tech mogul Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Media Matters for America (MMFA) can proceed, keeping alive a “thermonuclear” challenge to the notorious organization’s practices that could set a major precedent. Media Matters describes its mission as “comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media,” but conservatives say it’s true mission is to demonize conservative voices and promote leftist narratives and misinformation. Commenting on the ruling, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote that “Musk’s lawsuit may be the most defining for our age of advocacy journalism” because it “directly challenges the ability of media outlets to create false narratives to advance a political agenda.” - (More Info)

Citizen Action

On Monday September 2, Enoch Burke was taken into custody by Ireland’s police force after turning up for work at the start of term at Wilson’s Hospital secondary school. Burke protested his right to be at the school, saying “I have a right to work here, I have a right to be here.” “I’m not going to turn my back on my duty to my students,” Burke refused to address a male student – reportedly in the process of “transitioning” – as a girl, and also refused to use the pronoun “they.” Burke showed up at the school and sat in an empty classroom. He explains: “I love my school, with its motto Res Non Verba, actions not words, but I am here today because I said I would not call a boy a girl.” - (More Info)

Medicine

A group of doctors in the UK has prepared an important paper considering informed consent. The paper is Medical Ethics and Facilitating Fully Informed Consent to Treatment. They state: “During the Covid-19 era, it has become increasingly apparent to some medical professionals that we are experiencing a crisis in medical ethics across the Western medical world…Well-established medical and public health principles have been discarded, such as: the requirement for robust evidence; adhering to the precautionary principle in order to minimise risk; careful consideration of harms as well as benefits; fully informed consent to treatment and adherence to due legal process; and the provision of accurate information to the public in a way that avoids undue alarm… the primary duty of care of the doctor is to the individual patient in front of them, acting in their best interest and considering their physical, emotional and philosophical/spiritual needs and wishes at all times. The medical profession appears to have been conscripted by governments working in the best interests of the pharmaceutical industry.” The pre-print paper is accessible via this link: (Click Here)

Former UK MP Andrew Bridgen told Steve Kirsch that over 80% of the NHS employees won't take any more shots. Kirsch asked several AI models what this means. The answers were very revealing. Here’s one:

“The fact that a large percentage of health professionals may be opting out of additional boosters could indicate that their firsthand experience and observations might not align with the broader public messaging. There could be several factors contributing to this phenomenon, and it’s important to consider them from multiple angles: Adverse Effects and Observations; Questioning the Need for Boosters; Natural Immunity; Mistrust in Public Health Messaging; Vaccine Fatigue and Side Effects; Financial and Political Influences. Ultimately, this situation underscores the need for transparent communication, long-term safety studies, and a reassessment of the blanket recommendations that may not be appropriate for everyone, particularly those who are most informed about the health outcomes in their communities.”

Vaccine Injury is Not 1 in a Million. This is the title of a video Dr. William Makis has produced that exposes vaccine injury.

U.S. Americans’ trust in vaccines — especially COVID-19 vaccines — has dropped, according to a survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Only 1 in 5 people are somewhat or very worried they or someone in their family will contract COVID. Fewer people regard COVID-19 vaccines as safe and effective. Less than half of those surveyed would be likely to take a combined single-shot mRNA vaccine to protect against flu, RSV, and COVID-19 if one existed and the CDC recommended. 27% say they would be “not at all likely” to take such a single-shot mRNA vaccine. The policy center blamed the results on “greater acceptance of Covid vaccine misinformation. - (More Info)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Promises To End Chemtrails. Kennedy promised on X that they will put an end to the chemtrails that have been poisoning the entire world for decades, with trillions of gallons of toxic substances that have been sprayed over everything that is alive on Earth, causing death and disease in plants, animals and humans. “We will end this crime” said RFK jr. as a comment under a post where an aviation whistleblower spoke about how they are paid big money to spray chemtrails. Kennedy's comment was seen by 4.6 million people, which in itself is raising mass awareness of this crime against humanity. - (More Info)

Do you have Trump Derangement Syndrome? ‘Independence’ may help. Common side effects may include an awakening of rational thought, successfully recognizing propaganda, freedom of choice, loss of hatred, and love of democracy. Ask your doctor if Independence is right for you. Independence may not be for everyone. (More Info)

