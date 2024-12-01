Welcome to this week’s roundup of inspiring advancements and bold actions reshaping our world. From courtroom victories against overreach to citizen-led initiatives defending rights, this week showcases the growing momentum of accountability and empowerment. In Kenya, a landmark legal decision challenges unchecked privilege, while Australia retreats from controversial censorship laws. Meanwhile, transformative leadership appointments in the U.S. signal a renewed commitment to science, health, and freedom. Across various sectors—politics, law, medicine, and culture—people and institutions are standing firm for truth, equity, and excellence. Let’s celebrate these wins and stay inspired for the path ahead.

Sarah Choujounian: A Courageous Canadian Nurse in Need of Support

Sarah Choujounian, a dedicated Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) and single mother of three, has faced devastating repercussions for upholding medical ethics and advocating for the elderly during the COVID-19 crisis. Stripped of her income, career, and home, Sarah is being persecuted for standing against the COVID agenda and prioritizing compassionate care.

You can help Sarah in her fight for justice by donating at GiveSendGo or by sending an e-transfer to sarahsCNOcase@hotmail.com. Your support makes a difference.

Wins of the Week – November 30, 2024

Political

The High Court in Kenya issued orders this week suspending immunity and privileges granted to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a result of a Petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya. Justice Bahati Mwamuye has prohibited the Gates Foundation and its directors, officers, staff, and agents acting under its authority from enjoying or continuing to enjoy any privileges and immunities under the ‘Privileges and Immunities Act’. The Foundation was granted privileges similar to those of diplomatic officials, including tax exemptions and immunity from legal actions related to their official duties. No more. Time for accountability. (More Info)

The Australia government has abandoned its plan to impose hefty fines on social media companies that fail to censor the dissemination of “misinformation” online. The bill, known as the Misinformation and Disinformation bill (MAD) faced insurmountable opposition that made it clear the legislation would not pass through the Senate. Pro-censorship Communications Minister Michelle Rowland highlighted the lack of support for the bill in a statement, explaining, "Based on public statements and engagements with Senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate." This decision marks a retreat from what would have been a significant expansion of regulatory measures targeting tech giants. The proposed legislation had been framed as a way to enhance transparency and hold these companies accountable for their role in controlling harmful content. The government's backdown comes as it faces declining popularity ahead of a federal election expected within the next year, with recent polls showing the center-left Labor government trailing behind the conservative opposition coalition. (More Info) President-elect Trump has said he intends to start rooting out what he called divisive policies in the U.S. military on day one of his new administration. Trump’s Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hegseth is expected to fire generals who exercise DEI in the military. Hegseth said, “Any general that was involved, general, admiral, whatever that was involved in any of the DEI” must be removed.

Dr. Marty Makary, nominated for the post of FDA Commissioner, once called the United States government, “the greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the COVID pandemic.” Seems like Dr. Makary is the right choice to clean up the mess in the FDA. Dr Makery's epic 5 minute speech on the state of medicine and the need for change. (More Info)

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Bhattacharya became the face during the pandemic of a fiercely disputed open letter - known as the Great Barrington Declaration - that opposed widespread lockdowns. In a statement Trump said Bhattacharya would work with Kennedy to "restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease". Bhattacharya posted that he was "humbled" to be picked. "We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!" (More Info)

Former seven-term congressman Dr. David Weldon has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Weldon introduced The Vaccine Safety Bill in 2007 to establish an independent agency within the Department of Health and Human Services to handle the nation's vaccine safety. His reasoning at the time was that the CDC had an inherent conflict of interest being responsible for both vaccine safety and promotion—an issue unchanged to this day. Weldon is willing to ask politically forbidden questions about links between vaccines and autism along with the greater questions about health outcomes of children receiving the childhood vaccine schedule compared with children who have not been vaccinated. The Washington Post described Dr. Weldon as “…a strong critic of the CDC, especially its vaccine program.” The reporting meant the sentence to be a negative, however, it’s probably now a breath of fresh air for most Americans post-COVID. Dr. Weldon will have veto power over the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Telling It Like It Is

Meryl Nass commented on the growing social consciousness and action of late. She said: “The outrage was slow to build against lockdowns because the shock was so enormous. In retrospect, the last three months of 2024 before the vote looked like a perfect moment of coming together. Mostly it brought together new consciousness, an awareness that we must all work together or hang separately. People who had been separated by bias for decades suddenly found a common enemy and a common answer, and then the magic happened. I’ve never witnessed such citizen-based energy in my life nor been part of such an immensely powerful social and cultural movement rooted in determination and hopeful passion.”

In an interview last week, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina said that one of the reasons she supports President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HSS) is her concern about the safety of the COVID-19 shots. She confirmed that she suffered injuries following her second COVID mRNA shot in the spring of 2021. Mace said. “I thought I was doing my civic duty to get vaccinated by this vaccine that had not been tested. My health has never been the same.” Mace, who is a member of the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee, said that the public has not been told the truth about the safety of the COVID shots. Mace said - “Millions of Americans were lied to and [are] living with the consequences of this decision. Thank God I didn’t vaccinate my children with this thing, but I’m living every day with the consequences of that decision, and I regret it.” (More Info)

Bill Maher exposed Neil deGrasse Tyson this week when trying to discuss a Scientific American article with Tyson. Tyson seemed unable or unwilling to talk about the science behind the Scientific American article which claimed that the “inequity” between male and female athletes isn’t because of natural biological differences but because of how they’re treated differently in sports. After numerous attempts to engage Tyson in an intelligent conversation, Maher finally declared: “I’m gonna file you under part of the problem.” (More Info)

All these years of fearmongering over a "melting" planet and "boiling" oceans were for naught now that the so-called "climate emergency" has been discarded as junk science. The Czech division of the International Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel) held a two-day climate conference in Prague earlier this month where climate scientists declared and affirmed "the imagined and imaginary 'climate emergency' is at an end." Several of the world's leading scientists and researchers speaking at the event, made it clear that just about everything the world has been told about climate change and global warming is highly exaggerated at best, and flat-out false in reality. Scientists at the event uniformly called upon "the entire scientific community to cease and desist from its persecution of scientists and researchers who disagree with the current official narrative on climate change and instead to encourage once again the long and noble tradition of free, open and uncensored scientific research, investigation, publication and discussion."

Citizen Action

Alberta Health Services is accused of attempting to vaccinate a child in school against his parent’s wishes. On November 6, Alberta Health Services staffers visited an Edmonton School where they reportedly attempted to vaccinate a grade 6 student despite his parents signing a form stating that they did not wish for him to receive the vaccines. AHS staffers told the child to proceed to the vaccination area, despite seeing “refused” on his form. When the boy asked if he could return to the classroom, as he was certain his parents did not intend for him to receive the shots, the staff reportedly said “no.” However, he chose to return to the classroom anyway. Shortly after, he was called into the office and taken back to the vaccination area. The boy then left the school building and braved the sub-zero temperatures to call his parents. Congratulations to the boy and to the parents for giving their son the skills to resist such coercion. (More Info)

Walmart has announced it plans to end its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The company said it will refrain from financing events aimed to sexually influence children, stop participating in the Human Rights Coalition’s Corporate Equality Index, and remove the gender-neutral term “Latinx” from its documents, according to filmmaker Robby Starbuck. Starbuck had been talking to Walmart for a story he was doing featuring the company’s DEI initiatives. Walmart will also remove inappropriate sexual and/or transgender products marketed to children, such as chest binders. Starbuck said that Walmart contacted him after they became aware of his investigation. (More Info)

A new college called the University of Austin (UATX) is starting up in Texas. The college is replacing diversity, equity, and inclusion, with MEI - merit, excellence, and intelligence. It is a U-turn from the current trajectory of American higher education. Many of the students and faculty of UATX have “contempt” for high tuition prices and the leftist campus culture prevalent today. The start-up university launched classes this fall, hosting the 92-student inaugural class free of charge. Former ACLU President Nadine Strossen, a UATX adviser, said, “The most important topics of public policy debate are not being candidly and frankly discussed on campus, including abortion, immigration, police practices, anything to do with race and gender.” Her argument for a more open-minded campus is that “education through more speech” is a better way to “eliminate discriminatory attitudes” than banning unpopular speech. Some of the advisers and faculty at the school were hired after leaving their previous positions due to cancel culture. (More Info)

Legal

ICAN has announced the launch of a new campaign to hold hospitals and doctors responsible when they ignore the wishes of parents and administer the hepatitis B vaccine to a newborn without parental consent. ICAN has directed their legal team to investigate this issue and will support lawsuits on behalf of parents whose rights were violated. They’re on a mission to stop this illegal and unethical behavior. They are looking for parents who’s child was given a hep B vaccine without their consent. They are to go to their Stop Hep B Vaccination Without Consent page and share their story.

As a result of the lawsuit ICAN filed against CDC for blocking an individual on its official X account, not only did CDC unblock users, but the agency has now deleted its policy of blocking users for purported “misinformation.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a journalist who was blocked by CDC on X after she posted comments critical of CDC policy. The CDC has notified ICAN’s attorneys that it has made significant changes to its former public comment policy. Previously, its policy allowed CDC to hide or delete comments that it felt contained “misleading or false information,” defamation, name calling, personal attacks, or spam. It also stated that “repeated violations” may “cause the author to be blocked.” The new policy—which applies to all CDC sites, social media profiles, blogs, and applications that allow public comments—contains none of these restrictions! (More Info)

A $170-million class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Province of Ontario and Dr. Kieran Moore, its Chief Medical Officer of Health, alleging negligence, misfeasance in public office, tortious inducement to breach contract, and violations of privacy rights related to the implementation of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. Filed under Ontario’s Class Proceedings Act, the lawsuit seeks to represent tens of thousands of unionized healthcare workers across the province who were subject to vaccine mandates. The plaintiff argues that the mandate imposed unauthorized changes to employment contract, forced the disclosure of personal medical information, and caused significant economic and emotional harm. Conflict of interest? Dr. Kieran Moore's Pfizer Ties. (Watch Here)

And a similar action is happening in British Columbia. A court has ruled that a class action lawsuit launched against the provincial government of British Columbia on behalf of “all unionized” public servant workers in the province who faced persecution resulting from COVID mandates can proceed. The court case will be heard in April of 2025. The action is initiated by British Columbia Public Servants Employees for Freedom (BCPSEF), a non-profit organization that assists public service workers in the province. They made the arguments that workers who refused the COVID shots and were discriminated against had their rights violated under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for imposing new terms and conditions of employment on existing and freely negotiated employment agreements absent collective bargaining, consideration, or consent. The actions also claim breach of employees’ common law and statutory privacy rights, as well as misfeasance in public office by B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. The class action by British Columbian public servants is just the latest in a string of lawsuits against provincial governments for enacting draconian COVID mandates which resulted in thousands of businesses going under as well as many people fired for not getting the shots. (More Info)

The Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board will be occupied for years going over grievance hearings from employees that alleged the COVID vaccine mandates discriminated against their religious beliefs. There are over 350 religious accommodation grievances currently active with the Board, according to Christopher Rootham, arbitrator with the Board. Because arbitration hearings tend to last two days, scheduling an oral hearing for every religious accommodation case would amount to an impossible burden for the employer, for the bargaining agents and the Board. As a result, future cases will be determined through written submissions. According to a 2022 Inquiry, the Trudeau government admitted that nearly three quarters, 74 percent, of applications for religious exemptions were rejected while 70 percent of medical exemptions were also rejected. (More Info)

Medicine