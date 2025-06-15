This week, momentum continues to shift toward truth and accountability. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, citing deep conflicts of interest and a total failure to scrutinize harmful injections. A top CDC official who promoted COVID-19 shots for pregnant women has also resigned. In Alberta, Grant Abraham launched a sovereignty-driven campaign focused on defending parental rights, firearm ownership, and provincial autonomy. Across Canada and the U.S., grassroots resistance is gaining strength—Christian school boards are rejecting ideological mandates, high school athletes are refusing to share podiums with males in female sports, and thousands of Canadian families have staged walkouts to protest LGBT indoctrination in schools. The tug of war continues, but the wins are piling up.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today , consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

NCI Gala in Kitchener

This week, the NCI is hosting multiple days of important hearings and an Awards Gala on June 20th. Please consider donating to help make the event a success (each $20 donation enters you into a raffle for exclusive seats at the table with Ted Kuntz, Dr. David Speicher and others).

Meet the Gala event’s Master of Ceremony, Dr. Julie Ponesse:

Wins of the Week – June 14, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.