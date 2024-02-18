Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom by noble people in Canada and around the world.

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

The Democracy Fund states this is troubling because it is arguably an infringement of free speech rights, and there appears to be no judicial oversight of this censorship. They add: Canadians have the right to criticize their government and its processes - even if this criticism is wrong, inapt, trivial, unfair or unjustified. Efforts by the Western governments to constrain criticism using fashionable terms such as "misinformation" or "disinformation" are just state censorship rebranded for modern audiences. - More info

The Democracy Fund sent a letter to Elections Canada and Minister LeBlanc regarding its announcement of the launching of ElectoFacts, a website to provide "correct information about elections”. Elections Canada has also contacted social media companies asking them to remove what they deem "inaccurate" information.

“We will continue our quest for justice and accountability and will exhaust every tool available in order to ensure such violations never occur against the Canadian people again.” - More info

Tamara Lich stated: “Our goal was, has always been, and will continue to be, holding our federal government agencies and our institutions accountable for breaching the Charter Rights & Freedoms of Canadian Citizens,”

The main organizers of the Freedom Convoy have also launched a $2 million lawsuit against the federal government on the two-year anniversary of the Emergencies Act being invoked, claiming that Ottawa violated their Charter rights when invoking the act to end the peaceful protest.

This is an exceptional case wherein the conduct of the Defendants, any or all of them, was malicious, high-handed, and reprehensible misconduct that offends the Court’s sense of decency and a substantial punitive damages award is warranted in these circumstances to dissuade such future conduct.

The Plaintiffs were unlawfully targeted unconstitutionally and had their Charter rights violated without due process or procedure and suffered harm as a result.

The conduct of the Defendants toward each and every Plaintiff in these circumstances included several torts, breaches of fundamental rights and freedoms, and wanton disregard for the wellbeing of the individual Plaintiffs. The conduct was unlawful, reprehensible, was politically motivated and charged which included large-scale attempts to intimidate, denigrate, and otherwise disparage and discourage the Plaintiffs.

Vincent Gircys, Eddie Cornell, and 18 other plaintiffs have launched legal action against Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, David Lametti, Dominic Leblanc, Bill Blair, Marco Mendicino, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, cabinet ministers, banks and credit unions and more than 28 others. The statement reads:

Wyoming Legislator, Sarah Penn is proposing a bill that would require all blood donated from someone who has been injected with the COVID-19 vaccine to be labeled so blood recipients can choose what blood they want to receive. - More info

Lousiana has pledged to send National Guard troops to Texas to bolster local efforts to secure the southern border amid Texas’ ongoing dispute with the Biden administration over border security. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also announced plans to assist Texas in securing its southern border. DeSantis stated: “If we don’t have a border, then we are not a sovereign country,” “You either have a border, or you don’t. You’re either a sovereign country, or you’re not. - More info

On Feb. 13th Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached on two counts relating to his handling of the border crisis with Mexico. Mayorkas became only the second presidential cabinet member ever to be impeached in the 236-year history of the United States government. The chamber burst into applause after the result was announced. - More info

Correction applied on 21 February 2024: BC Nurse, Corinne Mori, who refused to take the COVID jab, has exposed that significant funds was given to the BC nurse’s union from the NDP government. She claims the NDP government gave the union 100 million last year and has a memorandum of understanding to continue funding... 200 million this year, 250 million next year and 300 million every year after which would total 850 million over 4 years. - More info

Canada’s Auditor General Karen Hogan released a long-awaited report on the ArriveCan app, in which she said the CBSA, Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and Public Services and Procurement Canada showed a “glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices throughout ArriveCan’s development and implementation.” The report found that due to improper documentation and financial record-keeping, the precise cost of the ArriveCan app could not be determined. We didn’t find records to accurately show how much was spent on what, who did the work, or how and why contracting decisions were made and that paper trail should have existed,” - More info

Research has revealed that only one-third of Canadians trust mainstream media outlets, amid ongoing government payouts to keep legacy media outlets afloat. According to recent research by the CTRC, only one-third of Canadians consider mainstream media trustworthy and balanced. The survey followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that Canada must subsidize CBC to “protect our democracy.” - More info