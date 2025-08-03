This week brought a surge of momentum for truth and accountability. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to overhaul the nation’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, condemning it as corrupt and indifferent to those who are suffering. Lawmakers moved to eliminate legal immunity for COVID-19 “vaccine” makers, paving the way for real justice. Meanwhile, in courtrooms across North America, victories for religious freedom, medical choice, and parental rights are accelerating. From Kaiser ending gender surgeries on minors to the FTC investigating deceptive claims about “gender-affirming care,” captured institutions are being forced to face the harm they helped cause. As citizen action intensifies and media scrutiny grows, the machinery of coercion is breaking down. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – August 2, 2025

