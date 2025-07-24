The Summer Sovereignty Tour is off to a great start. We’ve seen full houses filled with aware, kind-hearted people who stand for truth and freedom. I’m inviting everyone to come out, connect, and meet like-minded members of their community. This is the time to make friends and share knowledge. You are not alone.

Please note, there is a Saskatchewan tour event today (July 24th) Details Below

What to Expect:

This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:

Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security

Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO , and their globalist agenda

Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians

Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions

Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration

The Topics Include:

COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts

The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies

The danger of self-replicating injections

Protecting children’s health and security

Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns

The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions

Practical keys to optimal health

Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world

Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health

Sovereignty and Truth Summer Tour 2025 Dates

Below you can find all of the upcoming dates on this tour. Each gathering includes a full-length presentation and interactive Q&A.

Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon – July 24 (TODAY)

7:00 PM at Dave’s Barn (Dr. Francis Christian is also attending)

(plus two more Saskatchewan dates: Swift Current and Regina at the bottom of this page)

British Columbia:

Kelowna – August 2

C.L.E.A.R. Freedom Rally, 12:00 PM

Kelowna – August 4

Kelowna Events Center, 7:00 PM

Alberta:

Grande Prairie – August 6

Oasis Church, 10126–101 Ave

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Hinton – August 7

Hinton Center, 965 Switzer Dr

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Morinville – August 8

Morinville Cultural Centre, 9502–100 Ave

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Camrose – August 9

Elks Hall, 4702–50th Ave

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Okotoks – August 11

Viking Rental Centre, 204 Community Way

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Medicine Hat – August 14

The Harmony Club, 1–1st Street, Redcliff

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Lethbridge – August 15

Lethbridge Exhibition Centre, 101 Exhibition Way South (North Entrance)

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Return to Saskatchewan (Poster Above):

Swift Current – August 16

Living Sky Casino, 1401 North Service Rd. East

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Regina – August 18

The Atlas Hotel, 4177 Albert St

Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM

Footage from Previous Tours