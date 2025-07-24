Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025 🌞 Upcoming Dates and Information
Find tour dates near you, and help support the movement for truth and freedom
The Summer Sovereignty Tour is off to a great start. We’ve seen full houses filled with aware, kind-hearted people who stand for truth and freedom. I’m inviting everyone to come out, connect, and meet like-minded members of their community. This is the time to make friends and share knowledge. You are not alone.
Please note, there is a Saskatchewan tour event today (July 24th) Details Below
What to Expect:
This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:
Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security
Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO, and their globalist agenda
Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians
Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions
Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration
The Topics Include:
COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts
The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies
The danger of self-replicating injections
Protecting children’s health and security
Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns
The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions
Practical keys to optimal health
Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world
Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health
Sovereignty and Truth Summer Tour 2025 Dates
Below you can find all of the upcoming dates on this tour. Each gathering includes a full-length presentation and interactive Q&A.
Saskatchewan:
Saskatoon – July 24 (TODAY)
7:00 PM at Dave’s Barn (Dr. Francis Christian is also attending)
(plus two more Saskatchewan dates: Swift Current and Regina at the bottom of this page)
British Columbia:
Kelowna – August 2
C.L.E.A.R. Freedom Rally, 12:00 PM
Kelowna – August 4
Kelowna Events Center, 7:00 PM
Alberta:
Grande Prairie – August 6
Oasis Church, 10126–101 Ave
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Hinton – August 7
Hinton Center, 965 Switzer Dr
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Morinville – August 8
Morinville Cultural Centre, 9502–100 Ave
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Camrose – August 9
Elks Hall, 4702–50th Ave
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Okotoks – August 11
Viking Rental Centre, 204 Community Way
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Medicine Hat – August 14
The Harmony Club, 1–1st Street, Redcliff
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Lethbridge – August 15
Lethbridge Exhibition Centre, 101 Exhibition Way South (North Entrance)
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Return to Saskatchewan (Poster Above):
Swift Current – August 16
Living Sky Casino, 1401 North Service Rd. East
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM
Regina – August 18
The Atlas Hotel, 4177 Albert St
Doors open 6:00 PM, event starts 7:00 PM