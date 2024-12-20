In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I’ve witnessed medicine become weaponized against the very people it’s meant to protect. The so-called "vaccine" rollout revealed layers of coercion, suppression, and systemic failure that demand accountability.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

Silencing of Ethical Doctors

Throughout the pandemic, I observed colleagues—ethical, talented professionals—lose everything for daring to question the narrative. Physicians like Dr. Patrick Phillips, once a beacon of integrity, found themselves unable to practice medicine. They were silenced, forced out, or punished for advocating for their patients.

When I first heard that the College of Physicians and Surgeons intended to investigate me, I naively believed they would focus on the science, autopsies, and data. I thought they’d discover the truth and put an end to the damage. Instead, their efforts to silence dissent mirrored what many of us had already experienced: duct-taping doctors to enforce compliance with an agenda.

The Reality Behind the "Vaccine"

From the beginning, I recognized the COVID-19 "vaccine" as something entirely different from traditional vaccines. The ingredients alone raised red flags. This was not a vaccine in the conventional sense but an experimental genetic injection using pegylated lipid nanoparticles to deliver modified mRNA.

These nanoparticles don’t remain localized but spread throughout the body, reaching organs like the brain and reproductive system. The result? Human cells producing the toxic coronavirus spike protein, leading to severe health consequences, including immune system attacks on the body’s tissues.

Shedding Light on Suppressed Treatments

Meanwhile, proven treatments were disregarded. Physicians who used affordable, effective options like ivermectin and steroids were ostracized, despite clear evidence of their efficacy. Patients who could have been saved were left to die, becoming part of manipulated COVID statistics.

The stories from my network of global colleagues are harrowing. In Italy, one doctor treated thousands of COVID-19 patients with minimal resources and no fatalities. His success was ignored, his methods suppressed.

Moving Toward Solutions

Despite the challenges, I’ve dedicated my efforts to solutions. Collaborating with global scientists and organizations like the World Council for Health, we’re building detox protocols for those injured by the injections and working toward long-term accountability.

But the road ahead is steep. Many remain unaware of the systemic corruption that brought us here. Yet, the resilience of those committed to truth and health gives me hope. By standing together, we can rebuild a system that prioritizes human dignity, informed consent, and the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship.

