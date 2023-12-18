It was a great pleasure to join Dr Bridle, Dr Makis and others at the Era Of Champions event. It was hosted by Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson and her team on September 27th in the grand auditorium of the Canada Christian College in Whitby Ontario.

Here for the first time is the recording of my presentation there.

We’ve included a 15 minute video which is the core covid-science-and-crimes material of the presentation, as well as the full 33 minute presentation. The full presentation includes some preliminary humor and spiritual insights, revelations about the WHO’s global agenda to sexualize and destroy our children, and our agenda to destroy the WHO.

I hope you find this enlightening, entertaining and a useful tool to share and help others.

Dr Trozzi Era Of Champions Presentation. Science, crimes, and arch-criminals [15 Minute Clip]

Dr Trozzi Era Of Champions full presentation [33 minutes]

