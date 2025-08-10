The 85th episode of Wins of the Week delivers a powerful round-up of victories against corruption, coercion, and censorship. Across the globe, political leaders are rolling back destructive woke policies, dismantling mRNA “vaccine” programs, and ending regulatory schemes that forced unsafe mandates on workers. Legal battles are advancing against institutions that abused power, from the MK-ULTRA brainwashing lawsuits in Quebec to constitutional challenges defending free expression and religious freedom. Citizen movements are protecting children from harmful ideologies and reclaiming parental rights. Meanwhile, medical reformers expose the broken health system and call for a renaissance grounded in science, ethics, and transparency. Together, these wins signal a growing refusal to accept fear-driven narratives and manufactured consent. Momentum is building, and each act of resistance brings us closer to restoring integrity and freedom. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – August 9, 2025

