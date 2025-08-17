This week’s wins bring a powerful surge of momentum and recognition. Under legal pressure, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reinstated the Task Force for Safer Childhood Vaccines, breaking through decades of neglect. In Canada, conservatives are pressing for accountability over the censorship of Christian voices, while courtrooms on both sides of the border have delivered victories for medical choice and honest broadcasting. Cultural resistance is also growing, with pushback against DEI capture and censorship disguised as inclusivity. And in a sign of just how far our content has spread, Wins of the Week is now being recognized and shared by MAHA itself! Together, these breakthroughs tell the same story: coercion is failing, and resistance is rising. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Aug 16, 2025

